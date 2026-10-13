People Having A Really Rough Week Can Usually Use 9 Cozy Hobbies To Calm Them Down

We all have bad weeks from stress or bad news or what seems like the world's worst luck.

While it's easy to sit with that doom and gloom, cozy hobbies can help anyone having a really rough week to calm down. They help us slow down and remind us that whatever we're going through won't be forever.

Cozy hobbies people use to calm down after having a rough week

1. Baking a sweet treat

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The creativity and mindfulness of cooking and baking are the perfect recipe for comfort after a long week. Yes, baking improves our mood and relieves stress, but we also get a treat at the end of it.

When we're doing it at home without the pressure of someone else tasting our creations, we remove all the added stress that people normally believe comes with being in the kitchen.

2. Starting a jigsaw puzzle

On top of reducing stress, doing jigsaw puzzles also protects and improves many different cognitive functions, including concentration and memory. When we start a puzzle, it requires a certain level of attention and hand-eye coordination that can be a healthy distraction after a rough week.

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And I say "starting" a jigsaw puzzle for a reason. There's absolutely nothing worse than creating another stressful obligation out of a hobby or a self-care ritual, just by saying we have to do it perfectly or finish it in one sitting. It's perfectly okay to take what we can get from a hobby like this, and then walk away from it or put it back in the box.

3. Reading fiction

Sometimes, immersing ourselves in another world is exactly what we need to distract ourselves after a tough week. Yes, we have to unpack and manage our responsibilities, but just 10 minutes cuddled on the couch with a comforting, immersive book can be powerful to reset.

Not only does it relieve stress, but it also makes us happier. So, even if we have social obligations and tasks to go back to after taking a minute to relax, we feel better doing them after spending time reading and unwinding with a book.

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4. Knitting and needlepoint

Many old-school hobbies like knitting and crochet are perfect for regulating your nervous system. They require you to be present and focused, but rarely to the point of stress and pressure.

With the combination of creativity and hand-eye coordination, as well as tactile stimulation, you can reset after a long week or a chaotic day at work. Extra points for anyone who finds an excuse to get cozy by dimming the lights and snuggling up on their couch with these creative projects.

5. Yoga or stretching

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Sometimes, when we're mentally exhausted and emotionally overwhelmed, moving our bodies is the key to calming down. Even if we're not actively unwinding the stress we're feeling mentally, we're moving through it and processing that tension physically in a powerful way.

That's why mindful movement hobbies like stretching or yoga can be great ways to recover after a stressful week. This kind of meditative movement is powerful for relieving depressive symptoms, but it can also be amazing as a healthy distraction if it feels impossible to turn our minds off.

6. Painting or drawing

In general, people feel happier after expressing some kind of creativity. For some, that's painting and drawing. For others, it could be cooking a meal or making music, or even styling an outfit.

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If you're yearning for comfort, there are a million ways to make creative expression cozy. Curl up on the couch and turn on a comfort show while doodling in a notebook. Play around with your guitar in bed.

If you allow yourself to simply create and be creative without trying to be perfect, or better yet, intentionally creating something bad, you can truly release stress and unwind.

7. Going for a walk

Bring your coffee or tea. Grab a friend. Dress in cozy clothes, without trying to perform for anyone. Get outside. That's the perfect solution to relaxing after a long, exhausting week.

So often, we underestimate getting fresh air and moving our bodies because we constantly hear it as advice. But the truth is it works. Not only do we feel better mentally and emotionally, but our bodies relax and our nervous systems regulate themselves when we reconnect with nature.

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8. Watching comfort shows

If you can bring friends over or cozy up on the couch with a partner, don't underestimate the power of a comfort movie or TV show. We know what to expect. Our nervous systems can unwind without having to brace for unpredictability, and we feel connected to stories and characters that we already know bring all the comforting energy we need.

It's a hobby that teaches us to control what we can, even when everything else in our lives feels out of control. We can control putting something on the TV we know we enjoy. We can find time to rest our bodies. We can give ourselves permission to slow down by committing to the healthy escape of a movie.

9. Playing video games

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Playing video games that immerse you in another world can be great for relieving stress and improving your mood. Even if it's a solo game without any big tasks or motives, sometimes it's still a great escape.

In many ways, it also prompts a sense of belonging and community. Much like comfort movies and books do, these kinds of calming video games connect us with people and environments that make us feel seen and important. We can let go of the stress from our daily lives and simply be.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.