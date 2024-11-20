9 Core Qualities Of Captivating Women Who Consistently Attract Love Into Their Lives

Over the years I have worked with thousands of singles, and I see a common thread among those who are highly successful in turning on their "love switch" and attracting their true love.

Even with the best-looking face, body, and clothes, you will fail at love if you don't take care of the inside. Highly successful, captivating women who attract love into their lives know that 99 percent of their success in love is internal.

Here are nine qualities of captivating women who consistently attract love into their lives:

1. Commited

cottonbro studio / Pexels

Everyone wants to push the easy button and many law of attraction teachers give the illusion that manifesting your desires is extremely easy. Don’t get me wrong, it can be effortless but the foundation must be there first.

Those who are willing to commit to building the groundwork for a healthy relationship, instead of jumping around looking for a cheap, quick fix, find amazing life partners. A part of that commitment is listening to repatterning audio every day to get their mind in alignment with their desire until loving thoughts become natural to them.

They also commit to personal development programs fully by doing all the worksheets and listening to the lectures more than once to make sure they didn’t miss anything. If you can’t commit to yourself, how are you going to attract someone to commit to you?

2. Responsible

Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels

When singles take responsibility for their choices and their personal growth they are unstoppable. They don’t put their destiny on a magical cure outside of them to fix their love problem.

There are many great paths to love and most blame the teacher or the technique rather than looking within to see what they are doing to contribute to the failure of the process. Successful true love attractors always ask themselves what they can do differently to shift their current situation. If you don’t take responsibility now, you will always be in a relationship when it is someone else’s fault for your broken heart or unfulfilled desires.

3. Available

Josh Willink / Pexels

Avoiding meaningless, physical flings or keeping around a “friend with benefits” until the ideal person arrives is sending mixed signals to the subconscious mind. Successful true love attractors keep themselves open to receiving the most amazing partnership. One study from 2014 found that a long-term friends-with-benefits relationship can be detrimental to your well-being.

I also see people block love by being overwhelmed with work. You need to create the space in your life first before he or she can come in to fill it.

4. Love of work/career

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

I cannot tell you how many times my clients changed careers or jobs and then within weeks attracted their true partner. Being miserable in your work affects your energy and you may seem more desperate for love because the rest of your life is in disarray.

Those who love their work, actively feeling they are doing their sacred duty, emit a highly attractive energy. Your ideal partner wouldn’t be attracted to someone who hates his/her life unless you want to attract someone who hates their life too.

5. Drama-free

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Enough already of the past drama. Highly-successful true love attractors have cleaned up the past and face forward open to new experiences.

They do not hold grudges from ex-lovers or their family members. They also have forgiven themselves for past mistakes and are compassionate toward themselves as they move through the journey of their life.

6. Decisive

Josh Willink / Pexels

You can’t get what you want unless you know what you want. Successful true love attractors are crystal clear on how they should be treated and respected in relationships.

They don’t get distracted by a pretty face or charismatic smile for temporary fun. They also know what they want long-term with a partner instead of focusing on just getting engaged.

7. Anticipatory

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Successful love attractors hold a light state of being, expecting the best to come to them. Their inner knowing outweighs the fleeting doubts that cross their mind.

They know they cannot see the future and let go of the control to force the outcome. They let go of the anxiety of feeling this emergency to have someone arrive today and trust that everything is in divine order.

8. Open-minded

Vinicius Wiesehofer / Pexels

You can’t fill a cup that is already full. Someone who is successful at life and love always keeps an open mind and never believes they already know it all.

You never stop growing, literally. One 2019 study revealed that our brains continue to grow neurons well into adulthood, which means that people who shut off their minds in frustration only hold themselves back from deeper understandings that could open up new doors to their dream relationships. A successful true love attractor is always inviting new ideas in to make their life richer and looks at each stage of the journey as deeper preparation for the greatest love of their life.

9. Compassionate

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Even though they continue to grow and learn they don’t do it because they feel that they are broken or need to be fixed. They see their beautiful light and inner perfection and want to draw that part of them out into their daily experience.

They have a deep compassion for themselves and never judge themselves harshly for mistakes. Highly successful love attractors remember who they really are, that they are lovable, and step into their magnificence daily.

Never give up on your dream of having that amazing relationship even if it seems like you have done it all. There may be just one more step that breaks the cycle of heartache and draws you to your love destiny. By continually asking yourself what else you can do to move forward, you will invite the answer in ways you cannot even imagine.

Debi Maldonado is the CEO of CreativeMind, a personal development company. She has been featured by ABC News, FOX News, NBC News, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Publisher’s Weekly, and more.