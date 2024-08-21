15 Psychological Tricks The Most Clever People Use To Win Any Argument

We all have disagreements with a variety of people from time to time.

Arguing with someone who is being unreasonable can get to you, especially when you know you're right. You feel that nothing would soothe your irritation more than winning that argument.

Debating skills are helpful in situations other than verbal disputes. These skills support you in your career, financial negotiations, relationships, and other areas. And knowing how to win any argument is the first step towards success.

Advertisement

Here are 15 psychological tricks to fairly win any argument

1. Maintain your calm

George Milton | Pexels

Even though you're enthusiastic about your opinion, it's important to maintain your composure. Stay in control of your emotions, as you lose the argument if you lose your temper.

Calm the issue and the other person's feelings by not reacting forcefully. Instead, respond in an even-keel manner. When you do this, they have no choice but to come to your level for a debate. As a result, you can explain yourself more clearly.

Advertisement

2. Take your time listening

Katerina Holmes | Pexels

Many people are so preoccupied with what they will say next, that they disregard the other and assume their arguments. But you know what they say about assuming something.

Rather than thinking about your next move, pay close attention. You will notice flaws and shortcomings in their position, and can occasionally learn something new and instructive. And it's all because you took a beat and listened closely.

Advertisement

3. Don't make it personal

Vera Arsic | Pexels

Arguments aren't personal until you make it that way. So, avoid directly attacking the other person's lifestyle, integrity, or honesty. Attack the problem, rather than the person.

If the opposing party attacks you, always take the moral high ground. For example, in response, you could say, "I'm startled by your personal assaults. It would be better if we focused on the underlying issue rather than maligning individuals."

Advertisement

4. Prepare yourself to understand another viewpoint

Ketut Subiyanto | Pexels

You don't have to agree with someone to understand their point of view. However, if you want to win an argument fairly, you must be able to see the world through the eyes of your opponent.

Stepping inside the mind of someone with opposing views allows you to determine where their influence lies. Maybe they're feeling threatened, anxious, or irritated. Perhaps they know something you don't.

Demonstrating empathy will cool the dispute and allow you to reach an agreement. Plus, research indicates that staying open-minded boosts your happiness and creativity, because you perceive your environment in a different way than someone who is inflexible in their thinking.

5. Ask questions

Alexander Suhorucov | Pexels

You can maintain control of the discussion or argument by asking the right questions, making the other person scramble for replies.

You can refute their position by asking, "What evidence do you have for that claim?" You can also pose hypothetical questions to challenge them, such as, "What would happen if every nation did that?"

Another excellent question is one that quietly stimulates your opponent, such as, "What is it about this that makes you so angry?"

Advertisement

6. Refrain from yelling

Timur Weber | Pexels

In order to win an argument fairly, you need to manage your voice, because the volume of the discourse corresponds to the emotional intensity of the conversation. This means that the louder you are, the more off-course the discussion will go.

Alleviate the situation by answering calmly, even if the other person is yelling. Keep your wits about you, and don't let the other person's behavior influence yours. The quieter you are, the more direct your remarks can be.

7. Don't become defensive

Keira Burton | Pexels

The first thing that happens when you become defensive is that you try to deflect the allegations leveled at you.

What matters in an argument is not who is correct, but that the opposing party feels heard. If they don't feel heard, they'll become even more stubborn, and you won't be able to address the matter.

According to studies, defensiveness negatively affects decision-making, makes it difficult to regulate emotions, and hurts relationships with family, friends or loved ones. When you're defensive in an argument, you'll just be reacting emotionally, and you'll never make any progress together.

Advertisement

8. Use facts and logic

Jopwell | Pexels

Facts are difficult to contradict, so gather relevant data before beginning an argument or discussion with anyone. Use surveys, data, quotes, or research from appropriate publications, and ensure that the results are all good arguments to support your case.

Show how one concept leads to another. Make your argument; then, use logic to defeat the other person. Facts and truth are key in winning a fair argument.

9. Stay focused

Oleksandr P | Pexels

People continually trying to be correct are masters at bringing irrelevant material into every argument. Incidents from years ago, problems that have already been addressed, and even their own previous experiences are used as rapid ammunition.

But when the argument ends up going in all different directions, rather than staying focused on one point, it means nobody has won. Even if you or the other person think they are correct, you've each effectively brought the argument to a standstill.

Staying ahead of this tendency will save energy and keep you from rehashing things irrelevant to the present.

Advertisement

10. Steer clear of placing blame

SHVETS production | Pexels

It's natural to feel compelled to place blame when someone is inciting conflict. But doing so makes it difficult to resolve anything and move ahead.

Additionally, research shows that there are multiple downsides to placing blame on others, including spreading that negativity to others, making others feel powerless or lowering their self-esteem, and stunting emotional regulation.

Unfortunately, neither party benefits from this reaction, likely increasing discord. Blaming magnifies problems; however, accepting responsibility for your actions might help address them.

11. Don't provoke

Yan Krukau | Pexels

If you start an argument by purposely provoking the other person, they will surely put up their defenses, making it much more challenging to persuade them of your point of view. And the point of an argument is to win fair and square, not deliberately making someone angry or upset.

Instead, attempt to strike up a friendly chat. Before going into the core of the dispute, make a small conversation.

Advertisement

12. Prepare to give up an excellent point

Tim Samuel | Pexels

Don't argue every point just for the pleasure of arguing. That will just get you nowhere, and there will be no winners.

If the other person makes a valid point, agree, but counter with a different argument. This gives you the appearance of being reasonable. The more forceful you are with your opinions, the less likely you are to make headway in a discussion.

Advertisement

13. Keep emotion out of it

Gary Barnes | Pexels

Take a step back and cool down if you notice yourself becoming upset during the dispute. Getting angry or irritated will encourage the other person to dig their heels in even deeper.

If you lose your cool, they will undoubtedly perceive you as illogical and unreasonable, making it much more difficult to win them over.

Remember: you win arguments with facts and logic, not by giving into how you feel. Keep this in mind as you go back and forth arguing your individual views.

Advertisement

14. Don't use foul language

fauxels | Pexels

Be particular and purposeful about not cursing anytime you're in a disagreement. Swearing raises the energy and emotion of the fight, which is precisely what you want to avoid.

In addition, according to a study, swearing during an argument makes you appear aggressive, less intelligent, and untrustworthy. And though other studies have found that swearing can alleviate emotional and physical pain, in this context, it's best to not curse.

After all, in order to win an argument fairly, you need to maintain that calm demeanor.

15. Be respectful

Mental Health America (MHA) | Pexels

Many arguments have no clear winners. You may win, but your relationship or circumstance suffers. A successful argument inside a relationship is kept separate. Don't let a disagreement make you doubt the entire foundation of your relationship or friendship.

Similarly, don't insult or disparage the other person. Even if the individual is someone you'll never see again, it's critical to demonstrate that you meant "nothing personal" in the disagreement.

Arguments are unavoidable when people live and work together. We all think and feel differently. Therefore, it's inevitable that our perspectives on things may differ. This frequently leads to disagreements, which leads to arguments.

If you believe you're partially correct, do everything possible to win a dispute. Your argument skills will gradually grow like any other talent, and you will find it much simpler to win people over.

Sidhharrth Kumaar is an astro-numerologist and Founder of NumroVani. He couples his knowledge of modern sciences to solve real-world problems in the areas of mental well-being and relationship growth.