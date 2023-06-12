8 Genius Ways To Deal With A Person Who Thinks They Are Always Right

We all know that person who believes they know just about everything. They dominate the conversation, espousing their views while trampling on yours.

Even when you have questions or need clarification, they deflect, leaving you no choice but to end the conversation due to how toxic it has become. Luckily, you don't have to stand idly by while someone tries to pull one over on you.

How to Deal with Someone Who Always Has to Be Right

When conversing with a person who is unwilling or unable to hear you out, the frustration can lead to negative reactions or avoidance.

But TikToker and lawyer Jefferson Fisher has some suggestions that can help you deal with, or at least better understand, a person who insists on being right, no matter the topic of conversation.

1. Realize that you will not be heard.

“If it feels like you’re talking to a brick wall, it’s because you are,” says Fisher.

He goes on to say that these people have tied their identities to being right, so when you question their logic or insight, you are calling their identity into question in their mind. You can’t change that, but you are able to manage it.

2. Know that you’ll never be able to prove them wrong.

“Know that the harder we work to prove they’re wrong, the more convinced they are that they’re right,” Fisher explains.

To diffuse that dynamic, he tells viewers to say something simple like “maybe you’re right” or “maybe so.” Because they have a wall up, continuing to engage will only result in bumping your head on it.

3. Have a follow-up conversation.

After being unable to get through to the person who just has to be right and suggesting that they might be right, Fisher suggests a follow-up conversation when both parties sit down and you ask that, whether they agree with you or not, they at least consider your thoughts.

According to Fisher, “Now you’ve made a safe space to have a discussion that’s not threatening their identity."

Along with Fisher's advice on how to talk to someone who needs to be right, there are additional steps you can take if you end up in a conversation with someone like this.

4. Don’t take it personally.

It’s easy to feel attacked when a person refuses to see your logic, but you should never take their actions personally. Their issue was there long before the conversation between you and them took place.

Separating yourself from their behavior is vital to your ability to drop the conversation and not internalize it.

5. Avoid the blame game.

The urge to point out the misdirection of another person may be strong but will only serve to create more conflict. There is no need to point out the issues that you see in another person.

Instead, focus on what you could have done differently to make the verbal transaction better. Take responsibility and move on, whether they are accountable or not.

6. Focus on the topic at hand.

When in conflict, the conversation can easily spiral into other debatable and unresolved topics, creating more confusion. Conserve energy by focusing on the matter at hand and keeping the past in the past.

7. Leave other people out of it.

When you are trying to prove a point, calling out other people who may have witnessed what happened can feel like a no-brainer, but it is something that should be avoided. It can make others feel cornered and forced to take sides, while also damaging the relationship between you and them.

8. Walk away.

When a conversation becomes aggressive and emotionally out of control, keeping your cool is not always possible. It’s best to walk away before the situation escalates.

If possible, you can revisit the discussion when cooler heads have prevailed.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington who specializes in content self-love, interpersonal relationships, and lifestyle topics. She strives to deliver informative and entertaining news you can use to help navigate life.