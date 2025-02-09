Research Reveals The 3 Most Popular Sleep Positions — And The Pros And Cons Of Each

When it's time to get some shut-eye, not all sleeping positions have the same positive impact on your body. In some cases, the way you sleep could negatively affect your body's well-being — far outside the bedroom. There are even a few great sleeping positions, even if you're sleeping in the same bed with your significant other.

While it's tough to change your habits at first, it's best to know the pros and cons of your preferred sleeping style and whether it's either supporting or hindering your health before you choose the best sleeping position when you get in bed.

The most popular sleep positions and the pros and cons of each:

1. Sleeping on your back

The pros: This position is great for balancing out your body weight, keeping your internal organs aligned, and preventing neck and back pain.

Just be sure to keep a pillow under your knees to help maintain proper alignment of your back. Lots of people have found that sleeping on their backs helped alleviate lower back pain.

The cons: If you're a snorer, then you might want to turn to one side; sleeping on your back may make your snoring even worse. If you're experiencing neck pain, sleeping on your back may only irritate your neck more.

Sleeping on your back can be considered a less-than-ideal sleep position due to its potential to worsen snoring, exacerbate sleep apnea, increase pressure on the spine, and even be linked to potential issues with brain health, particularly for those susceptible to conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

Research published by The National Spine Health Foundation found that this is primarily because lying flat on the back can obstruct the airway, making it especially problematic for people with pre-existing respiratory issues.

2. Sleeping on your side

The pros: Lying on your side in the fetal position with your knees bent and a pillow between your legs can help take the stress off your back. It's important to use a pillow to keep your head in a neutral position, so your head won't drop and affect your posture.

A bonus is that sleeping on your left side also reduces heartburn pain. This position is also good at reducing snoring because, on your side, your airways stay open, which alleviates snoring and mild forms of sleep apnea.

The cons: You're in luck — there aren't any cons that impact your back, since this position follows the natural curvature of the spine. Sleeping on your right side will make your heartburn and reflux symptoms worse, so you should sleep on your left side when you have heartburn.

While generally considered the healthiest sleep position, sleeping on your side can be detrimental if done incorrectly. Prolonged pressure on one side of the face can cause shoulder and neck pain, muscle imbalances, and facial wrinkles, especially if you consistently sleep on the same side without switching.

Additionally, a 2021 study explained that depending on your body alignment, sleeping on your side could exacerbate lower back pain if not supported properly with pillows.

3. Sleeping on your stomach

The pros: When you have lower back pain, occasionally sleeping on your stomach can relieve pressure on your disc spaces. I know when I've been leaning over all day, falling asleep like this feels fantastic since it resembles the Cobra yoga position (lots of pillows required.)

Sleeping on your stomach also aids in the reduction of sleep apnea and snoring because the position allows your airways to stay open and they won't collapse.

The cons: Even if you love to sleep on your stomach, this is the position with the most risk. Sleeping in the prone position is generally considered harmful because it can significantly strain your spine by flattening its natural curve, leading to potential neck and lower back pain, discomfort, and misalignment.

A 2021 PLoS One study found that most healthcare professionals recommend it as the least recommended sleep position. Additionally, pressing your face into the pillow throughout the night can contribute to facial wrinkles.

According to Jonathan FitzGordon, an alignment specialist from NYC, "Sleeping on your stomach flattens the natural curve in the lower back and keeps your head turned to one side all night, which distorts the alignment of the spine in your neck." This position can also exert unnecessary pressure on your nerves, which will cause pins and needles when you wake up.

Heather Dale is a writer and Former Editor of PopSugar Tech.

