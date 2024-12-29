The Top 1% Of Productive People Avoid These 8 Things Like The Plague

Prioritizing a productivity strategy takes time, patience, and flexibility. Every self-driven person I meet wants to be more productive. They say, ‘Hey, I wish I had a clone. How can I find one?’

I look them dead in the eye and say, ‘You’ll need to wait 14 years before your clone arrives.’ So, while you wait for RoboBoy to arrive in the post, here are the things you need to avoid if you want to find genuine ways to amplify your output.

Here are the eight things you must avoid to join the top 1% of most productive people:

1. Being a dancing monkey

Every DM, every 'quick call,' every 'Can I pick your brain?' — they all diminish you if left unchecked. Don’t be the yes man to everyone and his kindly grandmother.

You’re on a freaking life mission, and this means honoring it so the whole world benefits. Be ruthless in what you say no to. If this means someone gets disappointed, just remember, that you’re giving them something they need by protecting your energy.

2. Continual snacking

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Humans are not heffalumps. Every gulp of wheaty garbage slows you. You’re unmotivated, not because you’re ‘a lazy kinda guy,’ but because you eat too many insulin-spiking carbs throughout the day.

Mindful eating can improve productivity by reducing stress, enhancing focus, and allowing for better energy regulation. By being more conscious of hunger and fullness cues, mindful eaters develop more balanced eating habits, positively impacting cognitive function and overall work performance.

A 2017 study concluded the impact of mindful eating on productivity may vary depending on individual factors like personality, stress levels, and existing eating habits. Eat plenty, but be biased to protein and eating less often. Productivity explosion will ensue.

3. Hoarding digital dead weight

I’m big on collecting ideas. Heck, I’m okay with accumulating a fair amount of half-finished posts. It’s part of the creative process. However, don’t be the guy who gets his sense of achievement from his ever-growing, unfinished content graveyard.

You need to swing the balance back towards actually finishing most of the stuff you start. Either finish or delete. Otherwise, it’s just trash that drains your energy (and your hard drive).

4. Riding the dopamine carousel

I know the juicy gems of online scrolling are hard to ignore, but you need to dig deep. Every minute spent in consumption uses up precious willpower. Your life will come to an end and you’ll still be sitting there on the toilet surfing waves in the Metaverse.

Your dopamine receptors are getting fried when you need them to fuel your sense of motivation for creating things. Track your screen time, and commit today to creating more than you consume. Chronic stress is a significant factor in decreasing dopamine levels.

Prolonged exposure to adversity can lead to reduced dopamine production and altered dopamine system function in the brain, potentially contributing to symptoms like loss of pleasure and decreased motivation. While lowered dopamine levels are associated with adverse symptoms, a 2019 study reminded us that it's crucial to understand that dopamine is not simply a pleasure chemical. Its function is nuanced and plays a role in motivation and goal-directed behavior.

5. Sitting still for more than 40 minutes at a time

I know you don’t want to break that flow and your knees have been creaking recently. But deep inside your inner psyche, your creativity is calling out for help.

It says, ‘Meep meep! Wake up! I can help you brosef!’ It needs you to stand up, walk around, and look at the sky. Taking little rests will fuel you, so you’re more effective longer term.

6. Treating time like it’s endless

Nathan from accounts says there are only 1,827 Wednesdays left. And the guy’s right. Life isn’t that long, so stop treating it like time is an infinite resource. We do this mainly because everyone else shuffles around like they’ve lost all hope. But they’re not you.

Temporal scarcity, or the perception of limited time, can have several benefits, including increased focus, greater creativity under moderate pressure, and a heightened sense of urgency that can drive innovation and decision-making when used appropriately.

A 2008 study showed that when people perceive time as scarce, they savor and appreciate experiences more. However, extreme time pressure can lead to adverse effects, such as stress and reduced cognitive performance.

You’re an enthused being with the spark still in you. Remind yourself today of the beautiful shortness of life. Turn away from life as a languid stretch and focus on every lucid inch.

7. Democratizing every decision you make

Every decision you make doesn’t need to be run past nine people. Your life isn’t a committee meeting. For most things, you only need your permission.

And if it feels a bit awkward, good. You’re likely moving in a direction that’s stretching you. Move faster. Stop waiting around for approval. Act now and ask for forgiveness later.

8. Falling for the ‘more is more’ myth

You don’t need twelve revenue streams by Tuesday. I lost years trying to please everyone with every little aspect of what I thought I could do. I just watered myself down and my energy drained.

The 'more is more' myth generally indicates that accumulating more of something in many areas does not necessarily lead to greater satisfaction or well-being. Research published in the Annual Review of Psychology explained the point of diminishing returns where additional quantities become detrimental, highlighting the importance of quality and balance over sheer quantity.

The real money is in doing one thing so well that it makes people’s jaws drop. What could you become so good at no one could ignore you? Dedicate yourself to this for at least the next three months.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

