10 Things You Should Do For Your Relationship Health Every Morning, According To Psychology

I turned forty on a cold winter morning and was terribly unhappy to still be single. It wasn't what I expected at all.

I thought I would have been married with a couple of kids, but that's not what had happened. Within a few months of this earth-shaking birthday, I decided to change my destiny and manifest the love life of my dreams by creating a morning routine based on and practicing specific rituals.

It worked for me, as it helped me find the adorable guy I married — and it will help you too! If you already have a morning ritual, that’s awesome! Just add a few (or all) of these rituals explained below to focus more specifically on attracting love.

Here are ten things you should do for your relationship health every morning:

1. Carve out a sacred time of day

The first thing you need to start a morning ritual is time. If you want to spend 15 minutes focusing on this process, you may need to wake up 15 minutes earlier. This is something that cannot be rushed through and checked off your list. Your state of mind during these rituals impacts the power of their effectiveness.

So again, you may need to wake up 15 minutes earlier. Before you start groaning, I want you to know that it’s worth it. The inconvenience of getting out of your comfortable, cozy bed a bit earlier will pay off with the love you want.

2. Love yourself

If you want to attract love, you want to increase your own magnetism for love. The best way to do that is to love yourself. For just one minute, imagine sending every part of your body down to the molecular level love and gratitude for supporting your work here on Earth.

Starting your day with self-love can significantly improve your mood, reduce stress, boost self-esteem, and set a positive tone for the day. A 2017 study found that self-love practices can prevent negative emotions and enhance overall well-being. They can activate the brain's reward system and promote feelings of self-worth and acceptance.

You need that body to function well for you to accomplish all of your goals. Sending love to yourself in this way strengthens your connection to yourself and your body. Picture the love filling you up and floating through your bloodstream. Loving yourself makes you that much more lovable to others as well.

3. Meditate on love

You may not be aware of this, but there is plenty of love in this world. When you take time to connect with the love you have in your life now, it’s a great way to attract even more.

Perhaps you might need to widen your definition of what love is. Think of love as your appreciation for the people in your life now. This can include neighbors, colleagues, close friends, family children, and pets (okay, animals aren’t people but their love is pure!).

As you become more aware of the love that exists in your life currently, you strengthen these bonds and become a magnet for more. That’s what it takes to attract love and romance into your life.

4. Express gratitude

Even though you don’t have the loving, romantic partner you want right now, there are other things in your life going your way. What is working? The more you can focus on the positive aspects of your life, the more magnetic you become.

When you feel grateful for what is good, you raise your energetic vibration. Emotions have a frequency, a fact that has been proven by quantum mechanics or physics. Gratitude elevates your energetic blueprint, which makes you even more attractive to additional good vibes.

Practicing gratitude in the morning can significantly improve your mood, reduce stress, and set a positive tone for the day. A 2023 study showed that regularly expressing gratitude can increase happiness, life satisfaction, and even better physical health by promoting a more optimistic outlook and reducing negative emotions. Gratitude has a way of actually building on itself. By starting your day with the practice of feeling grateful, you set yourself up for a wonderful day!

5. Work with affirmations

An affirmation is a positive statement said in the present tense as if it is happening right now. For example, “The love of my life is looking for me right now.”

There are a few different ways to work with these carefully crafted sentences to help you attract love.

First, make sure you use only positive words about what you want in your life. In other words, don’t talk about what you want to avoid such as, “No more commitment-phobes.” That is not positive and keeps you focused on what you don’t want, which is likely to backfire.

Second, decide if you prefer to write your affirmations down or say them out loud. Some people don’t feel comfortable verbalizing their affirmations. However, those that are spoken are the most potent since your voice creates a sound vibration as you say them, sending it out into the Universe.

I want to encourage you to work up to that, but starting by writing them down is fine.

6. Chant or sing

Many of the world’s religions use chanting or singing as part of the service. This is a way to take saying your affirmations out loud one giant step further.

I wrote myself a bunch of little songs, sometimes using children’s songs for the tune like “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” When you use your voice to sing or chant, you automatically raise your vibration.

Singing in the morning can significantly boost mood, reduce stress, increase alertness, and promote a sense of well-being due to the release of endorphins and oxytocin. This sets a positive tone for the day. A 2022 study on singing for well-being supports this, showing that singing engages multiple brain regions associated with emotion and social connection, even when done alone.

Another thing I discovered was that singing about attracting and finding my love made me feel incredibly happy, adding to the increase in my positive energy flow. It was fun, so I often did this throughout the day — in the car, shower, while washing dishes, etc. (No one heard me!)

7. Journal about your progress

Keeping track of how you are doing by journaling is a meaningful ritual included in the best morning routines. When you are making an effort to attract love, you often have no evidence that something is happening until you find the one. Sometimes that’s a long journey.

In the meantime, it can be satisfying to notice positive shifts that indicate you're becoming more magnetic to attract the love you want.

You might handle rejection with more ease, be more open to types of people you wouldn’t have considered before, or feel more like flirting or being friendlier. These are all signs that the efforts you're putting into your morning rituals are paying off.

Journaling is also helpful if you hit a rough patch and you need to think through what is happening. Asking yourself questions that make you think about what is going on with you can help you dig deep and reveal underlying issues you hadn’t realized were there. Knowing what is getting in your way is necessary to release it!

8. Pray

Whether you pray regularly or not, prayer is an excellent way to focus on what you want as you ask a higher power for help. Morning prayer can benefit mental well-being by providing a sense of connection, reducing anxiety, fostering positive emotions, and setting a mindful intention for the day. Consistently practicing it can act as a form of self-reflection and stress management. However, a recent study found that the specific effects can vary depending on individual beliefs and practices.

While I’m not religious, after getting married I learned that I had a few friends who'd added me to their prayers, hoping for me to find love. I was so grateful for their help!

Feel free to ask a couple of close friends or relatives who do pray to put you in their prayers. You can also ask for help via numerous prayer hotlines which will gladly add you to a list of people they pray for.

9. Visualize yourself in love

Another way to work with your affirmations is to visualize them coming true. The imagination is a powerful force in your life for attracting love. Even though you don’t know who your partner will be, imagine how it will feel to hug that person, walk hand-in-hand, snuggle on the couch at night, or kiss on your wedding day.

Go into detail if that feels right, but it’s more than just seeing how it is. The real magic is in how it feels. Feeling the energy of your future love in the present makes you a vibrational match to it. This is the power of the Law of Attraction, which states, “Like attracts like.” That’s how this works!

10. Take a "shower of love"

This is a quick and easy morning ritual that I adore. As you step into the shower to wash up, take a minute or two to imagine you are standing in a shower of love.

Picture every drop of water rolling over you is filled with love. Allow that love to sink in and get beneath your skin as it fills your heart until you are brimming with love. You will feel like a million! When you start to work with these rituals in your morning routine, you will feel differently about finding love.

A new sense of optimism about connecting with the right partner will begin to emerge. Your attitude will shift and you’ll magically meet new people. A morning shower can positively impact mood and mental state. It could be considered a form of self-care that is love-like toward oneself, especially when relaxing elements like warm water and mindful practices are incorporated.

A 2013 study found that incorporating mindful breathing or other relaxation techniques during a shower can further enhance the positive psychological effects. Even if all that happens at first is that you feel more open and spend more time thinking about love being possible, that is a huge change for the better.

Enjoy these morning rituals to attract love and know that as you put out the energy into the Universe, it will act like a homing beacon, drawing in the love you want and hope for.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.