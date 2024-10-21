Pregnant Woman Furious After Her Roommate Refused To Move Out To Make Room For Her Family — 'I’m Not Gonna Pull Out Of The Lease'

Pregnancy is a time of change and transition, not just for the one who’s pregnant, but for everyone around them.

One woman found herself unwillingly dragged into the picture when her roommate found out she was pregnant and wanted to change her family’s living situation. The pregnant woman felt her bun in the oven gave her a leg up over her roommate so she tried to get her to move out, but the roommate refused.

When a woman found out she was pregnant, she wanted her roommate to move out.

A woman took to Reddit to describe the difficult situation she found herself in with her roommate. She just found out she is pregnant and fairly far along.

“Last week, my roommate Becca found out she is not only pregnant but seven months along,” she explained.

“She texted me that we had to talk today and I had assumed she would be moving out soon for more space when the baby comes,” she continued. “Instead, she told me I have to move out to make space for the nursery and her baby daddy to move in.”

The roommate did not see this as a feasible option for herself at all.

“I’m on a terrible salary and cannot afford anywhere else to live, plus, like, she wants me to move out right now so she can prepare for the baby,” she stated.

Moving out is simply not possible right now, she said.

“Even if I wanted to move out now, the apartment rentals in my area are either too expensive or well below living standards, so I don’t want to move,” she shared.

The pregnant woman did not take her roommate's refusal to move out well.

“She went absolutely crazy the moment I told her I wouldn’t move out, because I’m ruining her motherhood experience by not letting her family live together,” she said of Becca.

“I pay rent here and my name’s on the lease until at least the end of the year,” the roommate said. “I’m not gonna pull out of the lease and I told her that if she wants her little family together that she should move and I’ll find someone to half the cheap rent with.”

“That made her start crying and saying how I just want to ruin her life to the point her baby daddy had to console her and tell me to get out of their way already,” she recounted. “I’ve not heard her stop crying since, but I think I’m totally valid that I don’t want to leave.”

The roommate later revealed that the pregnant woman might not be expecting but just trying to get rid of her.

In replies she made to comments on the original post, the roommate shared that she has her doubts about whether or not Becca is even pregnant.

When one person left a comment saying that this was Becca’s problem to deal with and not the roommate’s, she shared the disturbing truth of the situation.

“Honestly, I don’t even know for sure if she actually is pregnant [or] just wants me out,” she stated.

Another commenter agreed with her. “I actually wonder if she really is pregnant, or if that’s a ruse to move her boyfriend into a cheaper apartment with her,” they said.

It is possible to not know you’re pregnant.

This is one situation where it sounds extremely convenient that Becca didn’t know she was pregnant. However, it’s entirely possible.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “A cryptic pregnancy (or stealth pregnancy) is when a pregnant person doesn’t know they’re pregnant. In some cases, a person may only realize they’re pregnant because labor begins.”

Although seven months sounds like a long time to not know you’re pregnant, it’s possible to not know for the entire duration of the pregnancy, although it is “uncommon.”

Regardless of whether it’s true that Becca is pregnant or not, she can’t simply kick her roommate out, especially since her name is on the lease.

If she wants to have her family together, she’ll have to find another way to do so.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.