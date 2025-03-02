Pregnant Woman Bans Her Husband From Future Doctor's Appointments Due To His 'Childish' Behavior — 'He Says He's Just Having Fun'

An exhausted and pregnant woman has had it with her husband’s immature behavior. She doesn't find his so-called "jokes" funny and has forbidden him from attending any future doctor's visits as a result.

"I'm currently pregnant, about six months along, and my husband has been doing this thing every time we go to a doctor appointment," she wrote in a Reddit post. "He'll drive me to the appointment, then when I’m about to get in the car, he drives forward a little, then reverses, then drives forward again."

She doesn't find her husband's car pranks to be amusing, especially since she is already dealing with the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy. She told him just that, but "he just brushed it off and said I’m overreacting and that he’s 'just having fun,'" she explained.

"This just feels like him poking fun at me when I’m already tired and stressed," she added.

The couple got into a major fight over it.

"I tried to explain how it’s making me feel, and he got defensive, saying I need to lighten up and that it’s 'just a joke,'" she recounted. "I told him it wasn’t funny anymore and it wasn’t something I wanted to deal with during my pregnancy."

Despite the woman clearly stating her boundaries, her husband pulled the same prank before another doctor's visit. Fed up, she called her mom to take her to the doctor and informed her husband that he was banned from all future appointments.

At that, her husband became "furious," demanding he be allowed to attend since the next appointment was when they would learn the baby's gender. "He says this is a huge moment and I’m being unfair by not letting him come,” she wrote.

“I told him I need him to respect my boundaries, and this is one of the ways I’m doing that," she continued. "But he keeps insisting that it’s just a silly little thing, and now he’s calling me unreasonable for making a big deal out of it.”

Most commenters were on the woman's side, insisting that her husband's actions were cruel.

“A prank is only funny if both parties laugh, otherwise it's bullying. If he's bullying you, imagine what he'll do to your kid,” one Redditor wrote. “‘I’m just joking’ is the rallying cry of every bully on the planet," another commenter pointed out.

A third user got to the crux of the issue — “He’s putting his ‘fun’ above your feelings, and perhaps even your safety," they wrote. "Do what you need to do for your peace of mind and safety."

Respect is one of the most important aspects in any relationship. Ignoring your partner’s discomfort and continuing to pull pranks after they have already expressed discomfort undermines any trust you have built. A key to a successful relationship is listening to your partner’s boundaries and creating an environment where they feel safe, loved, heard, and valued.

