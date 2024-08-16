Bullying can be described as aggressive behavior that is intentional and involves an imbalance of power or strength. Often, patterns of abusive behavior become evident over time, according to research.

Victims or targets sometimes downplay the violence and damage to their self-esteem, hoping it will just go away or at least get better with time. Bullying and aggressive actions rarely stop without some sort of intervention.

Advertisement

Bullying is not strictly a behavior of the young and not all bullying involves fighting. Bullying, in all forms, is an attempt to steal power from someone else, thus empowering the bully.

There is no single reason why some people attempt to take advantage of others, according to a study, but those who intimidate and manipulate often use aggressive tactics.

There doesn't appear to be a single type of person who becomes the target of bullies or the victim of their aggressive attacks.

However, you may want to check out these six types of bullies and their methods of intimidation to see if you can recognize when and if you have been the victim of a bully and their emotional abuse.

Advertisement

Here are 6 types of 'overt' bullies to watch out for at work:

1. The physical bully

Hits, kicks, pushes, spits, and/or intimidates

Steals possessions

Forces others to do things they don't want to do themselves

2. The verbal bully

Engages in name-calling, humiliating, teasing, and insulting

Uses sarcasm and pointed jokes to point out flaws in their target's personality

Makes degrading comments about victims' dress or appearance

Pexels / Andrea Piacquadio

Advertisement

3. The non-verbal bully

Mimics physical activity and/or disabilities of others

Makes offensive gestures and facial expressions

Turns their head or body away when the victim is speaking (giving the cold shoulder)

Uses threatening body language (such as standing in the victim's personal space and using postures that make themselves look physically larger than their victim)

4. The social bully

Refuses to talk or acknowledge their victim

Spreads rumors or innuendoes about others

Makes someone behave or dress in a manner that the bully determines

Invites others to an event or party in front of the victim, while excluding the victim

Talk directly to the victim about a social event they have been excluded from

5. The predator bully

Engages in unwanted physical contact

Makes vulgar remarks and gestures toward others

Calls others by sexual names or remarks on sexual orientation

Takes photos or videos of their victim in a compromising situation and threatens to share it

Manipulates situations to gain sexual favors

6. The cyber-bully or technological bully

Sends mean, vulgar, or threatening messages using cell phones or through text and instant messaging

Texts or forwards private messages to others

Sends unflattering photos to others or suggestive photos to the victim

Pretends to be someone else to make their victim look bad

Intentionally excludes someone from an online group

Posts derogatory or inflammatory messages on social media sites

Impersonates someone else when chatting through instant messaging to gain information or humiliate

If you recognize that you have been bullied in the past, empower yourself now. Set boundaries and become more assertive in your interpersonal relationships. You can do it, I have confidence in you.

Advertisement

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse, you are not alone.



Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong.



If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474, or log onto thehotline.org.

Judy Helm Wright is a parent educator, family coach, and personal historian who has written over 20 books, and hundreds of articles and speaks internationally on family issues, including caregiving.