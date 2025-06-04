6 Strange Behaviors That Make People Magnetically Drawn To You

They might seem odd at first glance.

Written on Jun 04, 2025

Person who makes people magnetically drawn to her. Alesia Kozik | Pexels
I used to struggle to understand the concept of attraction. I found people weird. Over time, I learned that many attractive behaviors are counterintuitive. 

The 'Matching Hypothesis' suggests that people tend to form relationships with others based on their physical attractiveness and social desirability. They seem odd at first glance. It took me years of watching and trying to figure out people to see this. When I finally saw it, I couldn’t unsee it.

Here are six strange behaviors that make people magnetically drawn to you:

1. You leave while the energy's still high

woman doing the strange behavior of walking away when others leaned in sirtravelalot / Shutterstock

Most people try to keep conversations going until the air is bloated. They hover, they linger, they push for more time.

But I’ve noticed something fascinating about the ones everyone wants to talk to: they often leave first.

They end conversations at their peak when everyone’s still energized. It feels counterintuitive until you realize that scarcity creates value.

RELATED: 7 Social Skills The Most Charismatic People Have Perfected, According To Psychology

2. You don't take the bait when someone pokes at you

woman with the strange behavior of staying quiet when others expect relatiate fizkes / Shutterstock

I watched someone do this recently. They were criticized in a group, and everyone expected the usual defensive response. Instead?

Complete silence. A wry smile. A shoulder shrug. Zero justification. Their silence spoke volumes about their self-trust.

Research suggests that staying silent when others expect retaliation can be a powerful tactic, particularly in specific contexts. It can disrupt expectations, shift power dynamics, and even foster more constructive communication in the long run.

RELATED: 11 Things Respected People Are Good At Doing That Normal People Just Avoid

3. You don't rush to respond

man with the strange behavior of making others wait Yuri A / Shutterstock

I learned this by accident. When someone asked me a question in a meeting, I took a full breath before answering. It felt uncomfortably long. 

Inside, I was scratching around for an answer, but I kept calm. Then everyone leaned in closer. Rushed answers feel like they lost value.

RELATED: 10 Tiny Ways To Be A Better Human — Today, Tomorrow And Always

4. You're not afraid to be wrong

woman with the strange behavior of letting herself be wrong fizkes / Shutterstock

Here’s something weird: the more comfortable someone is being wrong, the more people trust their judgment. I’ve seen this play out several times.

While others scramble to prove they’re right, the truly confident person says, “You know what? I hadn’t thought of it that way.” This is disarming in its honesty.

Allowing yourself to be wrong can increase humility, enhance learning, and improve social relationships. Acknowledging and apologizing for mistakes can also facilitate effective responses and re-establish trust. Research on self-deception suggests that while it can provide social advantages, it can also hinder growth and self-awareness.

RELATED: 15 Undeniable Signs That You're A Truly Good Person

5. You say the thing everyone's thinking

woman with the strange behavior of acknowledging the elephant in the room Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock

While everyone else tiptoes around uncomfortable truths, there’s immense power in being the one who calmly names what everyone’s thinking. You don’t have to be unnecessarily brutal here.

Stick to honesty rather than attack. That way, you can’t deny you were right to say it. Say it in a matter-of-fact tone that makes others wonder why they were so afraid to mention it.

RELATED: 8 Rare Things You Must Have To Be Successful — And Completely Happy

6. You don't rescue every awkward moment

woman with the strange behavior of letting awkward moments be awkward Motortion Films / Shutterstock

When an awkward moment arrives, most people rush to fill it, smooth it over, and pretend it didn’t happen. But those rare few who can sit comfortably in awkwardness?

They have a strange kind of power. They make others wonder how you can be so uncommonly chill.

The most attractive people aren’t afraid to break the silent rule that says, ‘cringe must be suffocated immediately!’

I catch myself falling back into old patterns trained into me by society. I find myself automatically returning to expected, average, safe and normal.

But then I remember: normal is forgettable and never reflects the real me. Be willing to be uncommon, even if it feels weird sometimes. Your integrity is more important than fitting in.

Research indicates that awkwardness is not inherently harmful. Awkwardness can foster deeper connections, demonstrate authenticity, and contribute to a lighter, more relatable persona in personal and professional settings. It can also catalyze growth and self-awareness.

RELATED: If Someone Has These 9 Rare Qualities, Experts Say Their Emotional Intelligence Is Off The Charts

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

This article was originally published at Mastery Den. Reprinted with permission from the author.

