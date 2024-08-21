Post Office Worker Woke Up In ‘Absolute Disbelief’ That This Was Her Life — ‘I’m Just A Clerk, I Always Thought I’d Be An Artist’

After years of crafting her identity as an aspiring artist, Leanna Adams said she’s fallen into an existential spiral after reflecting on the last four years of her life.

In a recent TikTok video, she explained that the post office job she’s been working has been essential in supporting her financially, but she is losing her dream of being an artist.

“When I first started working here, I thought I was going to be part-time. Jokes was on me,” Adams said. “I thought I’d be part-time and focus on what I really wanted to do in life — which is art. Now I’ve been sucked in.” She added, “I woke up this morning in absolute disbelief that this is my life,” she said. “Like, I’m really a clerk. That’s wild. I always thought that I’d be some sort of artist.”

Following years of crafting her artistic dreams, her position as a post office worker was simply to provide for herself financially; however, she had bills to pay, and that took precedence. “I’ve been doing this for four years. It’s who I am. It’s what I do.”

While she was quick to point out that the post office job is a secure one — that also helps to support her financially — it’s natural to be disappointed that she hasn’t fully realized her dreams.

For many younger generations of workers entering the workforce for the first time, and even many older ones considering career transitions, this massive realization isn’t an easy one.

After starting at the post office as a part-time job to focus on her artistry, she said she’s found herself ‘stuck’ in the routine.

“I’m not going anywhere, but it wears you down. I’m still rooting for myself. I’m still rooting for something grand to happen. I’m thankful for every single one of you who have stuck behind me,” she added.

Many new workers have been disillusioned by the current economic climate and job culture at large — one that profits from motivated workers that set goals intertwined with their identities to shape their career journeys.

However, many are starting to come to terms with their own career goals from a progressive lens, searching for jobs that give them the freedom to maintain a healthy work-life balance, pursue new interests, and indulge in their hobbies.

While this kind of separation from work is often discouraged in corporate settings, the truth is that it’s impossible for most employees anyway.

Whether it’s a toxic job culture, financial struggles, or job instability, workers who’ve aspired towards a single career their entire lives are finding it difficult to truly achieve their career goals while also taking care of their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

It’s why commenters pushed Adams to consider that her art doesn’t need to be her full-time job for it to be fulfilling.

“Don’t be defined by a job that pays your bills,” one wrote. “Be defined by who you are. You’re on a good path, and good things will happen. Don’t worry…You are still an artist, whether or not you work at the post office.”

This post office clerk’s story is a humbling reminder of a unique shared experience as we all seek fulfillment.

While many younger generations of workers, especially Gen Z, are coming around to the idea of reframing their career goals to accommodate their personal lives, there’s still a corporate culture of guilt for people who prioritize goals outside of work. But, even those struggling can likely empathize with Adams’ experience.

Our goals, aspirations, and hobbies make us who we are and enrich our lives with happiness and fulfillment. Of course, we need to make money, support ourselves, and maintain a level of stability through our jobs, but true fulfillment comes when we decenter them from our identities.

By decentering work from our identity and instead prioritizing personal growth, you’ll not only be happier and less stressed on a daily basis but more enriched in your personal life.

Don’t let corporate culture, overwhelming job stress, and competitive ideas about “building your dream career” stop you from enjoying life at the moment.

You’re whole, without your job. You’re creative, even in an office role. You’re succeeding, even when things aren’t looking great at work.

