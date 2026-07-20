People Who Are Picky Eaters Usually Say 9 Phrases When You’re At Dinner With Them

Picky eaters like to stick to the foods they know and avoid trying new dishes. They might try to keep their grievances in check while you're out for dinner with friends, but even when they aren't trying, they'll still let you know how they feel about the cuisine.

Taste is subjective, and everyone should feel comfortable with their likes and dislikes, but much like vegans have a reputation for shouting their preferences from the rooftops, people who share a laundry list of food aversions will take the opportunity to let you know how they really feel, even if it hinders the mood of a dinner party.

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Picky eaters will say these phrases to let you know how they really feel about the cuisine when you're having dinner together:

1. 'I prefer something simple'

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Most picky eaters don't like food that is too complex. What I mean by that is dishes that other people think of as a delicacy would be something most picky eaters avoid. Instead, they often go for simpler meals.

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One of my friends growing up would only eat chicken tenders and fries. She had it every day and said she just didn't like the taste of spices or seasonings. But people who are picky eaters probably don't have good judgment about this because chances are a lot of their hangups have lingered from childhood.

They probably haven't tried different seasonings. And the only real way to know if your tastes have changed is to be willing to try. They might have no idea whether they really prefer the simple option over the refined one.

2. 'That's gross'

Many food phobias have everything to do with a fear built up in a person's mind. That's real, and they are entitled to their own preferences. But so are the people excited to try a new sushi restaurant. Many picky eaters have food neophobia. This is the term that describes people finding dishes unappealing simply because they're unfamiliar.

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There's enough variety in the world and at most restaurants that there's something for everyone to enjoy. That means stop yucking another person's yum just because you think it's unappealing.

3. 'I can't eat that'

Picky eaters are sometimes particular about more than just meals. They could also focus on the ingredients they dislike while looking over a menu.

I had a friend who would always talk about her allergy to shellfish. I believed her until she suddenly started liking lobster soup. I realized that she was hiding behind her allergy because she didn't want to try a food that felt unsafe.

Picky eaters can fake an allergy to avoid having to try new foods or to avoid foods they hate. Real food allergies are absolutely not the same thing as being picky.

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4. 'Good food is wasted on me'

The rise of foodie culture has made many people seek out interesting meals at different restaurants. Being a foodie means you like to experience different cuisines and judge how they taste. If a picky eater is at dinner with foodies, chances are the meal won't be something simple. They probably won't want to eat it.

They might make a joke about how "good food is wasted" on them. They are likely putting themselves down out of embarrassment. Going out to dinner is about more than the food, however. It's about the company. That means everyone should feel comfortable at the restaurant. Picky eaters have a right to be happy just like foodies have a right to not be criticized for their adventurous palates.

5. 'Is there anything else on the menu?'

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Some restaurants don't have anything simple on their menu. Many nice restaurants are centered around intricate and unique meals. This can entice many people to go, but not those with a lot of food hang-ups. They'll probably prefer going to a place they go to all the time because they know they will like the food.

In a desperate attempt not to get stuck eating something they think they won't like, they might ask the waiter if there is anything else on the menu or that the kitchen could prepare.

6. 'I'm not hungry'

Some picky eaters feel guilty about holding others back. They might not want to stop their friends from eating what they want. They might even pretend they aren't hungry as a kind of deflection.

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When someone isn’t hungry, we don’t usually expect them to want to eat. Friends of a picky eater will probably assume this and not feel pressured to include their friend in their food choice. While it helps both the picky eaters and the regular eaters to not feel guilty, it stops the picky eaters from trying new things.

7. 'Is that safe to eat?'

Different cultures have different cuisines. Their culinary traditions might make the types of dishes they make completely different from those in other places. For example, fish eyes are something many Americans would never want to eat. But in Japan, they're considered a delicacy.

Many picky eaters in America might worry about safety when faced with a foreign cuisine. Since they haven't had any experience with it, they probably won't know whether it's edible. It's more than likely that they aren't trying to offend with this question; they are just really turned around.

8. 'I prefer my own cooking'

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Some people might wonder why their friend is so picky and ask them about it. Sometimes, picky eaters don't have an answer beyond that they haven't tried a lot of other dishes. They could give the excuse that they prefer their own cooking.

It might not be entirely an excuse. They probably do prefer their own cooking. Picky eaters don't usually like to expand their palates, so they'll probably cook the food they know they like.

Still, if you offered them a dish they like from a restaurant, their answer might change. They might not prefer their own cooking. They might just prefer a different dish.

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9. 'Don't judge me'

Let's go back to the friend I was talking about who only ate chicken tenders. In adult life, many of our other friends made fun of her for it. They would tell her she still ate like a child.

It made my friend feel really judged. She often felt self-conscious while ordering in front of us. She would remind us not to judge her to prevent hearing more jokes about it.

Since more kids are picky eaters than adults, many people think of it as a childish habit. It can make any picky eater feel insecure about what they eat. Ultimately, no one should be judged for their food preferences. It's as simple as that.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.