People With Zero Interest In Being Fake Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Truly authentic people live the most fulfilling lives. But people who don't have any interest in being fake often have to work for the confidence to be their genuine selves.

People who value authenticity are most interested in having honest conversations that feel genuine. There are certain phrases they naturally use that reveal their complete disinterest in anything phony.

If someone can't be fake, they'll frequently use these phrases:

1. ‘I was wrong about that’

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Many people double down on their incorrect answers and turn to overconfidence when they’re insecure, but the most authentic people have no shame in saying “I was wrong.” They’re far more interested in growing as a person than they are in proving how smart they are.

Pretending to be someone you’re not might lead to instant praise, but in the long run, it takes away from the freedom and honest connection that come from being your most authentic self.

2. ‘I’m happy for them’

Many of us get caught in our own jealousy and insecurity when someone around us succeeds or achieves something that we admire. It’s hard to be happy for them, especially when it points out something inside of us that we dislike or feel ashamed about.

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However, when your self-worth is entirely separate from being admired by others or envied by enemies, it’s much easier to celebrate someone else's accomplishments. That’s why people who are uninterested in being fake say things like “I’m happy for them” when they hear about another person's good news. And when they say it, they mean it.

3. ‘That’s not important to me right now’

Despite being open to changing their minds and having hard conversations about their beliefs, the most authentic people typically stick to their morals and values. Even if it would be easier to overstep their own boundaries for the sake of being liked or appeasing others, they stand their ground.

They’re wonderful advocates, even better bystanders, and truly secure people.

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4. ‘Thank you for telling me’

Feedback isn’t easy for most people to accept, whether it’s in regard to personal relationships or at work. However, authentic people who know their worth can accept it without getting instantly defensive. Their self-worth isn’t tied up in other people’s opinions of them, so they truly have space to grow when someone gives them constructive criticism.

When you’re comfortable enough in yourself to lean into discomfort, you open all kinds of doors to learning opportunities and growth. “Thank you for telling me” and “I’ll definitely keep that in mind” are just a few of the many ways they respond, instead of getting angry or avoiding these conversations altogether.

5. ‘I don’t have anything to prove’

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A person who’s truly authentic often possesses a strong sense of personal self-worth that allows them to thrive. They validate themselves instead of trying to prove something at work or seeking external validation from other people that they’re doing a good job.

It takes a lot of intention and effort to build this kind of inner security, but in the long run, it’s what offers them so much freedom. They can pursue their own goals and embody their unique personal style without waiting for reassurance or praise from anyone else.

6. ‘I’m always here if you need me’

Truly authentic people only cultivate relationships with people they’re willing to show up for. They see making themselves available for people in need as a genuine act of love and respect, not a random commitment they might cancel if it’s too inconvenient.

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These people are trusted friends and reliable family members or coworkers who will always be there to lend a hand. And when they do, they do it because they know it's the right thing to do, not because they expect anything in return.

7. ‘I’m not having a great day’

Instead of trying to be someone they’re not, the most authentic people express their emotions openly. Of course, there are times and places where they are aware it's better to keep their thoughts and feelings to themselves, but with close friends and loved ones, they’re open and vulnerable.

They ask for help when they need it and admit to having bad days instead of clinging to fake positivity. They know that pretending to be OK when you're not only makes things worse over time.

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8. ‘That hurt my feelings’

The most self-assured people don’t wear emotional armor to protect themselves. They’re open and vulnerable even when it’s hard, which is why phrases like “that hurt my feelings” are so common. They don’t bottle things up at their own expense to make other people feel more comfortable being mean or cruel.

In a culture where so many people strive to be nonchalant, these people with no interest in cultivating a facade are open and vulnerable. They’re not afraid to have the hard conversations and express how they feel, even in the most difficult moments, when it’s incredibly hard to be honest with people face-to-face.

9. ‘Let’s come back to this another time’

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So many people who yearn to be seen as the victim will cling to any kind of disrespect or misfortune as a means to seek attention or pity. While authentic people set their boundaries in real time, they won't continue to offer attention and energy to someone who refuses to respect them.

That’s why they often say “I need some space” or “let’s come back to this another time” when someone’s misbehaving. They’re not afraid to spend time alone and to protect their peace, even if it means taking a step back from people and relationships they once trusted to be there for them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.