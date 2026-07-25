People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Mature Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

It seems like we're surrounded by immature people these days. Something about the way we've become more isolated and chronically online seems to mean we're also less self-aware and more out of touch with our emotions.

In a world where so many of us struggle to manage our emotions and reactions in healthy and productive ways, hearing the kinds of phrases mentally and emotionally mature people say can feel like a bizarre breath of fresh air. If someone is capable of communicating with you in this way, thank your lucky stars that you've found them.

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10 phrases people who are mentally and emotionally mature say in casual conversation

1. ‘I’m sorry’

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Apologizing can feel really uncomfortable for anyone. Not everyone can easily humble themselves and admit that they hurt another person, even if that's generally one of the best ways for them to show that they care.

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If someone is more mature than most people, they make a point of apologizing for things they did wrong even when it's hard. They don't want to leave painful situations unresolved, so they’re willing to take responsibility for their actions and make amends, which usually goes a long way.

2. ‘How do you feel about that?’

Taking the time to stop and ask someone how they’re feeling about something might feel pointless at times. There might seem to be no reason if the circumstances were inevitable or they can't do anything about the issue, so they don't think about the importance of showing empathy.

It’s important to note that people who excel at this don’t always automatically know how others feel based on their instincts alone. No one is a mind-reader, but they aren’t embarrassed to ask questions that help them understand people better. The key distinction is that their goal is to be present instead of trying to fix everything.

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3. ‘Let’s figure it out together’

Lots of people have nightmare-inducing memories from the days when they had to participate in group projects in school. It’s hard for people to figure out how to work together as a team when they’re young, especially when some of the people involved don’t want to do anything at all. This could easily lead anyone to think they’re better off working alone, but that’s not always true, and it's not always possible.

Collaboration isn’t easy when people aren’t on the same page, but if someone is mature, they're aware that they can't grow if they refuse to try. The most mature people out there are excited to engage in dialogue with others about how they can meet goals together instead of just taking control themselves.

4. ‘I appreciate that’

Genuinely mature people always go out of their way to express their gratitude. In such a fast-paced world, it’s easy to let those opportunities to show appreciation pass by, but they know that making sure to say thanks will give them and the other person a much-needed boost.

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If you think about it, there’s probably not any situation you can remember when someone genuinely thanked you for something, and you didn’t feel better because of it. People who consistently do this know that it’s the right thing to do, and also enjoy the opportunity to boost someone else's mood and confidence.

5. ‘I understand’

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This is a powerful phrase because it’s a way for someone to let another person know you get where they’re coming from, regardless of your own opinion. Emotionally mature people use it frequently because it sends the message that they’re on the other person’s side, even if they don’t agree with them entirely.

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This kind of emotional validation lets the other person know they have your support and that you're willing to listen to them. That can feel even more meaningful and impressive when it comes from someone they know they don’t see eye-to-eye with but who is capable of hearing them out anyway.

6. ‘I was wrong’

There probably aren’t a lot of people who would say they enjoy acknowledging their mistakes. Most of us enjoy being right, and admitting that you weren’t can sting even more when the situation isn't all that serious.

People with highly developed maturity are willing to swallow their pride because they know it's the right thing to do. In exchange, they look more trustworthy and dependable, but that’s not really the core reason why they do it. They would want someone else who messed up to be just as candid with them, so they’re leading by example in a way that few people are comfortable with because they care about being known for more than their logic.

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7. ‘How can I help?’

Every single one of us has been in an awkward situation where someone else felt obligated to offer their help when they didn't really want to be bothered, so they said something like, “Let me know if you need anything.” This gives them the chance to feel and look like they really did try to do something nice, while knowing that they probably won’t have to since it put the burden back on the other person.

Mentally mature people are usually more direct while still being careful to not be controlling. They master this skill because they genuinely do want to be there for others in a real way, and they don’t want to come off as rude in the process or leave anyone feeling worse after interacting with them.

8. ‘I don’t know’

The ability to admit that you don’t know the answer to something but someone else probably does is known as intellectual humility, and it seems to be in short supply nowadays. Most people seem intent on winning arguments and proving themselves right, no matter the cost.

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People who do have this kind of humility are actually setting themselves up for success in the future because they’re typically interested in learning more as well. Being teachable is something that people with strong emotional skills are great at because they don’t care about looking like they’re perfect.

9. ‘Let me think about that’

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Although it sounds counterintuitive, when someone needs to make a really big decision, it’s actually best for them to not agonize over it and devote tons of thought to it. That’s far from easy for every choice we have to make, though.

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A lot of people act without thinking. They may be able to get away with it most of the time, but eventually something will come up that proves they should have thought a little harder. Mature people do this automatically, even if it means they have to step away for a minute, because they don’t want to be too hasty when their decision impacts others.

10. ‘I’ll let you know if anything changes’

Keeping people updated might not seem like it should be a big priority, especially when it comes to a pretty minor issue. Mentally mature folks still do it, though. For them, it feels like a matter of honor and trust.

Any kind of relationship needs to be built on a foundation of honesty and fairness to thrive, which is important to them. But they also know how hurtful it can feel when someone isn’t completely transparent or doesn’t let them know what’s going on with a matter that affects them, so they don’t want to put others through that themselves.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.