People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Burned Out Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

When people suffer from burnout, it's not always easy to recognize the signs. At first, they may feel overly tired, but at some point, their confidence suffers and their emotions are unpredictable. They're succumbing to their prolonged stress.

A person who is mentally and emotionally burned out may also use certain words and phrases in conversations that don't sound like their true selves. It points to how overwhelmed and drained they are, and how they may be asking for help without outright saying it.

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When people are mentally and emotionally burned out, they tend to say these phrases in casual conversation

1. 'I've just been having a tough time'

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When someone notices them acting differently and asks what's wrong, a burned out person may admit that they're having a tough time. However, they may not want to get into the specifics of it.

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Feeling burned out can affect your brain beyond just having lower energy levels. It affects your overall well-being. Unfortunately, when people fail to address their exhaustion and continue to push themselves, they become more anxious and stressed, and may become more reluctant to share with a loved one how they feel.

2. 'I don't really care about that anymore'

Someone dealing with emotional and mental burnout might stop caring about the things they used to love. They likely don't have much energy to put into their hobbies, and may stop them altogether. After a while, they put their happiness and those small things last.

Exhausted people lose interest in their hobbies because they don't feel joyful anymore. Burnout makes us emotionally numb, and that means we don't want to have fun or do things that once brought us happiness.

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Some burned out people may still push themselves to have hobbies, even though it's not fulfilling. In fact, it likely starts feeling more like a chore.

3. 'How can I help?'

It can seem confusing that someone who is burned out might ask another person if they need help, but people-pleasers are at very high risk of burnout. They try to make everyone else around them happy, but it drains them of their energy, and they have none left for themselves.

Unfortunately, they push themselves to do more. People-pleasers tend to ignore their own needs and focus on others, so when they're actually exhausted, they just sweep it all under the rug.

4. 'Why is everything going wrong?'

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When someone is feeling exhausted, it might feel like everything is happening at once. It's a lot easier to become overwhelmed by it all, even if it's pretty basic or mundane things.

When you're feeling emotionally overloaded, it affects your ability to problem-solve. So, rather than being able to tackle issues one at a time, it's all too much.

5. 'I need a nap'

Being mentally and emotionally burnout can affect your body as well as your mind. You feel fatigued and tense, and may even have major sleep disruptions. Even if you go to bed early, you may find yourself in need of rest during the day.

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Sleep is incredibly essential in preventing and helping burnout. It helps people feel re-energized, but the best thing to do is keep it consistent and listen to your body.

6. 'I'll deal with them later'

Social interactions sometimes require a lot of energy, and someone who's burned out probably won't have that energy to give. It can cause them to care less about their relationships and any problems going on in them.

If someone is mad at them, they don't have the emotional capacity to handle it. Burnout reduces our brain function, making it difficult to think clearly and show empathy to others. And without empathy, it becomes hard to solve arguments.

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7. 'Can we talk about something lighter?'

Deep discussions with friends are great, giving us a safe space to be vulnerable and consider new perspectives. Unfortunately, someone who is dealing with burnout may ask to shift the topic of conversation to "something lighter," wanting to avoid deep conversations.

They really can't contribute to the conversation as it is. And if they're too exhausted to think of anything to say, they may leave the conversation altogether.

8. 'Sorry, I'm not looking my best'

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When someone is exhausted at a high level, they may forget to do basic things like brush their teeth or wash the dishes. It likely even takes a big amount of energy for them to get out of bed. So, when they apologize to someone for not looking their best, it's because they know they haven't been able to take care of themselves.

They may have even stopped caring about their appearance, which can alter the way you look and perceive yourself. They might be doing the best they can with the energy they have, but to the people who know them best, it's concerning.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.