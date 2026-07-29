People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Cruel Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

While we're often taught to always be kind to others, it's lacking quite a lot today. People don't seem to have empathy for others and are self-centered. Instead of offering loved ones and strangers grace, they're quick to lead with callousness and a sense of entitlement, putting their own needs first.

Mentally and emotionally cruel people are willing to step all over anyone for their own gain, using rude words and phrases that make others feel bad about themselves. It's completely toxic and unhealthy to be around, but the sooner you recognize their bad behavior, the better you can protect your own well-being.

When people use these phrases, they're mentally and emotionally cruel

1. 'Sounds like a you problem'

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Cruel people don't care about anyone else's feelings. They don't approach conversations with the intention of forming a stronger connection. When they're talking to others, they need to be the center of attention, so when anyone tries to switch gears and bring up their own issues, they'll say, "sounds like a you problem."

Not feeling heard stings, and social rejection has a huge impact on a person's psychological state. And for a mentally and emotionally cruel person, if it doesn't benefit them, it's not worth it for them to get involved or try to help.

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2. 'It isn't that serious'

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Taking time to be kind doesn't hurt anyone. For many, an act of kindness boosts psychological well-being. Unfortunately, cruel individuals aren't kind or compassionate, and are numb to emotions. They can't empathize and take every problem as something that isn't serious at all.

They don't know how to take accountability. Their egos are huge and their hearts are cold. They struggle to admit when they're wrong and take things way too personally. So, they'd rather blame everyone than apologize for their bad behavior.

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3. 'I was only joking'

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Cruel people don't usually realize it or even care, but being mean is a sign of insecurity. We all need connection and community to thrive, but for nasty people like this, they take that need for socialization and use it to harm others.

By saying "I was only joking," they're able to pass off criticisms and jabs as a joke, even though they're certainly not joking. And nobody wants to be around someone who is so unkind and harsh.

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4. 'Get over it'

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In a world that normalizes mean behavior, learning how to be selfless isn't easy. Oftentimes, it feels like wearing your heart on your sleeve only backfires. But while compassionate people keep pushing forward, cruel people continue to devolve.

Operating from a place of self-centeredness and misery, they tell others to "get over it," as if nobody is allowed to have problems except themselves. Caring too much about their own feelings and reputation, they'd rather demean others than offer them grace.

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5. 'I don't care'

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Even if it's coming from a place of truth, mentally and emotionally cruel people tend to let others know what they think in the worst possible way. Rather than kindly listen to someone speak about things that don't interest them, they'll brush it off and say "I don't care."

They lack awareness and empathy for everyone, and only really care about themselves. If they don't want to stay for a conversation, they'll dismiss everyone's feelings for their own comfort.

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6. 'You're doing too much'

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Cruel people are often numb to their emotions. In casual conversation, if someone is directing anger or sadness their way, they shut it down and shift the blame. They'll tell others "you're doing too much" and offer no empathy for their situation.

They may claim they're just being honest, but as emotional communication expert Jamie Turndorf explained, "While we may feel temporarily relieved when we shoot off rounds of honesty, we pay a terrible price for this temporary satisfaction, as we harm our relationships and our own self-esteem."

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7. 'I don't have time for this'

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Heartless individuals don't want to waste time listening to others speak about themselves, so rather than patiently waiting for their turn to talk, they're dismissive. They don't want to hear what they assume are sob stories, and think any topics like this are irrelevant to them.

They say, "I don't have time for this" because they're self-absorbed and laser-focused on their own problems. It's extremely hurtful and often makes things worse. While licensed clinical psychologist Sherry Pagoto argues that this phrase really translates to "I choose to do something that I think is more important" and it feels bad to say, for people lacking empathy, they really couldn't care less.

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8. 'Here we go again'

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Those who are concerned and can empathize with others want to know their loved one's problems. Because they love so deeply, kind people would sacrifice sleep just to make sure everyone else is okay. They're selfless and lead with their heart, and as a result lead happier lives.

But cruel people are absolutely miserable and get annoyed so quickly. They don't want to waste their energy on making connections and tend to think short-term, so when issues come up, it's like someone else is repeating the same mistakes from the past.

They won't understand how their words have consequences. They're short-sighted and selfish, so it comes as a shock to them when they're the ones leading lonely lives.

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9. 'Whatever makes you happy, I guess'

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They say everyone is a critic, but most people aren't that judgmental and mean. It might not feel like it, but kind people want others to be happy and feel good about themselves when they lift others up. Even if they don't always agree with their decisions, they're thrilled and supportive.

Kind people operate from a place of love, but cruel people come from a place of jealousy and superiority. Their entire ego is dependent on how much better they think they are than everyone else around them. Even if someone has made choices that have improved their lives, it's nothing to celebrate for a heartless individual.

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10. 'Are you done?'

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Cruel people don't want to listen to your life story. They aren't interested in your feelings or how you grew up. They really just don't care about anyone but themselves, so they're quick to be harsh. When someone is talking and they believe that person is going on and on, instead of politely leaving the conversation, they'll ask if they're done talking.

They rush people along so they can have their moment. It's their world, and everyone else is just living in it. It's incredibly disrespectful, but for mentally and emotionally cruel individuals, they refuse to spend time on things they deem inferior.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.