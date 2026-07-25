People With Zero Personality Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

It's pretty rare for someone who's completely lacking in the personality department to have much to offer to a conversation. These people often use trendy slang or short phrases that don't leave much room for further exploration.

If you know someone like this, you probably know the very specific pain of trying to draw something deep and interesting out of an extremely shallow well.

People with zero personality usually say these phrases in casual conversation:

1. "I don't have any updates"

People with no personality have a habit of ending conversations abruptly. Even if they really do want to continue speaking with you, they say something curt because they can’t think of anything more to add.

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When I call my friends, I usually ask what’s new in their lives, and the ones without much of a personality respond by telling me they “don’t have any updates.” This phrase drives me crazy. I have to hold myself back from telling them that there must be something interesting for them to talk about.

Conversations don’t always need to center around big events. They can be about simple moments, like a new idea or a funny interaction you had. When someone is just kind of blah, they often struggle to think of anything minor to add because they rely on big events to have something to talk about. If nothing major is going on in their lives, the conversation stops.

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2. "What’s been going on with you?"

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Someone who can't think of anything to add in a conversation might lean on asking their friends about their lives instead. It helps keep the conversation going without them having to think of something new to talk about.

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It's good to ask friends about their lives. It makes them feel appreciated and seen, and people tend to feel closer to those who pay attention to them. Someone who really doesn't have much of a personality might end up relying on that. They'll focus on making their friends feel seen to keep them close, because they can't think of any other way to connect more meaningfully.

3. "I’m good to do whatever"

I'm sure we've all had experiences when a group of friends can't decide what to do. One friend might want to go to the movies while another wants to go on a hike. If they turn to someone with no personality to decide, that person probably won't offer much help. Instead, they could tell you they're good to do whatever.

They might be saying this to avoid conflict, but it could also be genuine. They probably don't have a preference. Our personalities have a major influence on our decision-making, and, without one, those choices might feel impossible.

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They also might not have any other ideas for fun activities. Creativity is what helps people think up new things like that. Without a personality to help them be creative or decisive, they'll probably be fine to do whatever the group chooses.

4. "It's giving..."

"It's giving" was the first slang term that I could think of, but people use many others. They might say they're aura-farming or spilling the tea. If someone uses slang terms excessively in casual conversation, it could show they don't have a personality.

Our personalities usually align with certain groups. Your personality can help you find the friends that are best for you. People who don't have one may have to rely on other tactics, like slang terms, to connect themselves with a group.

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Slang terms can help people within that group feel connected. If someone is in Gen Z, they could use phrases like "it's giving" to connect themselves with other people in their age range. Instead of connecting with people through their hobbies or interests, people with no personality might use slang to feel like they're part of a group.

5. "I don't like to read"

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I’ll admit that just because someone doesn’t read doesn’t mean they have no personality. Still, when someone proudly announces that they don't like to read, it can make it seem to others that they don’t.

A person who doesn't spend time reading may actually be harder to have an engaging conversation with. Reading helps us expand our vocabulary. It also helps readers develop the language for having expressive conversations and explain how they’re truly feeling. Expressive vocabulary can make conversations more engaging because they feel more meaningful.

Reading can also help us be more abstract thinkers. When you read, you practice visualization by imagining scenes in the story. That skill makes people better conversationalists because they're more expressive and imaginative. When someone doesn't read, they aren't as likely to develop these skills as fully, which can make them seem boring.

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6. "That's cool"

Another way people with no personalities can put a cramp in conversations is by saying “that’s cool” over and over. Saying something is cool is cool, but it doesn’t really lead the conversation anywhere.

If you don't have anything to add when the person you're speaking with finishes their point and all you can think to say is "that's cool," you'll both probably have a hard time thinking of what to say next. Unfortunately, boring people often don't have the emotional depth to engage beyond that.

On the flip side, people with great personalities hear someone's story and respond with something it reminded them of. Sharing their own story shows that they were listening to them actively and that they can relate because they've had similar experiences themselves, which leads to more exciting connections.

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7. "Let's talk about something lighter"

Our core beliefs not only shape our personalities, but they directly influence our opinions and the perspectives we bring to our conversations with others.

Someone who lacks a distinctive personality is usually also someone who doesn't have a deep value system to anchor them. When they find themselves in conversations with people who hold strong beliefs, they're likely to ask if they can talk about something lighter so they won't have to be challenged on the kind of topics they haven't really given much thought to.

A person like this knows they don’t have any interesting insights to contribute. If they’re worried about other people thinking they’re boring, they probably think small talk is a safer option because it doesn’t require them to dig deep and share complex thoughts.

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8. "Did you hear what happened?"

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While most people love to gossip, it’s not usually all they talk about. They're just as likely to have things going on in their own lives that they want to share. As we've already discussed, that’s not always the case for people with zero personality. Instead, they rely on gossip to keep people engaged in conversations with them.

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People love to gossip because, on some level, it makes us feel connected to others. We feel like part of the in-group who gets to know all the secrets people have going on. That social connection makes people stop and pay attention to whoever is sharing the gossip. When someone doesn’t have a personality, they use this to their advantage.

9. "It is what it is"

Having no personality isn't always a choice. Some people choose to hide their personalities because of their past. They may have experienced trauma from rejection that makes them afraid to show who they are.

When this goes on long enough, it can ultimately lead to someone having no personality. Their fear prevents them from finding out who they are. Left unchecked, that fear of rejection might lead them to hide other things as well. They might hide their anger at someone who frustrated them. When a friend doesn't treat them with respect, they could tell you, "It is what it is," because they probably don't want their friends to reject them.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.