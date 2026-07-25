Narcissistic People Usually Do 5 Things In Their Free Time

People often use the word narcissist to describe arrogant people, but it's actually a personality disorder. Narcissists are extremely insecure and don't take criticism well, though they often seek admiration and are very entitled.

When they aren't blaming others and acting aggressively, they often spend their free time on things meant to make them feel better about themselves. They hate being alone and don't have hobbies that are truly relaxing.

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Narcissistic people often do these things things in their spare time

1. Post about themselves on social media

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Narcissistic people are constantly looking for validation from others. And when they don't have anyone around to fill that void, they seek it out online and on social media.

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While many people who use social media do so for the dopamine hit they get when others give attention to their posts, narcissists are wanting that same rush. They over-exaggerate to get attention and often fish for compliments.

2. Look at themselves in the mirror

It's normal for people to pass a mirror and look at themselves, or to check their outfit before leaving the house. But narcissists spend way more time in front of the mirror than seems acceptable.

They're comparing themselves to other people, whether it's someone they know or even a celebrity, thinking of all the ways they can "improve" themselves. Narcissists won't settle for anything less than perfect, so that abnormal amount of time looking at themselves is so they can find every flaw and fix it.

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3. Replay conversations to boost their ego

While most of us will daydream when we're bored, narcissists spend all their free time replaying scenarios in their heads. They relive every moment they've experienced, but they paint themselves as some kind of hero.

For example, if they had a minor argument with their boss earlier in the day, they overthink all the ways they could have "won" the disagreement. Sometimes, they reimagine that scenario and accept it as fact.

They won't focus on any negativity they contributed because they can do no wrong. Instead, they think of all the correct things they did, and how the people they interacted with were actually wrong.

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4. Cheat on their partners

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Narcissists are always looking for a way to distract themselves from facing the reality that they're driven by their own ego and are quite insecure. Because they're constantly seeking validation, if their partner is unable to give it to them, they find it elsewhere.

Unfortunately, this can lead them to be unfaithful. Narcissists are nine times more likely to cheat on their partner, without any regard to how their partner feels. They need fulfillment at all times, and they'll do anything to get it.

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5. Stalk people online

Since narcissists spend so much time comparing themselves to others, they stalk people constantly. It's often the people from their past that make the perfect targets for their attempts to fill their free time.

Whether it's an ex or an old boss, they claim not to care about these people, yet they spend hours looking to see how they're living their lives. They may also stalk current colleagues or friends to dig up dirt on them and use it when necessary.

Narcissists lack boundaries in an extreme way, so when they feel like they're not in control or feel rejected, they become obsessive about monitoring others.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.