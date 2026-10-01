People Who Are Total Experts At Dodging Housework Almost Always Say 11 Phrases

For many people, doing chores feels like another full-time job. But that's why time management is important, because we can't just choose not to do them.

For women, especially, who tend to think about and feel responsible for more housework at home, being around people who are total experts at dodging housework only adds to their plate. They're tired of hearing these phrases, because it means they're going to have to roll their sleeves up and take care of it.

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Phrases people say when they're experts at dodging housework

1. 'I'll get it together on Monday'

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When someone struggles to deal with discomfort and do things they don't find joy in, like household labor or chores, it's easy to procrastinate. They get the immediate comfort of not having to do the thing, even if their partner or future selves will suffer.

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They'll always find a reason to say "I'll get it together on Monday" and promise a complete transformation of their self-discipline, despite nothing changing.

2. 'You do it so much better than I do'

People who weaponize their incompetence are using helplessness as a strategy for avoiding responsibility. While it can happen in relationships and all different parts of life, people who consistently avoid housework often use it with their loved ones to protect their comfort.

They sabotage their own autonomy with phrases like this, avoiding leaning into discomfort and learning something new. If taking ownership and learning means having to do more around the house, they'd prefer to play helpless.

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3. 'I'll finish it later'

People who are experts at not doing their chores tend to use procrastination constantly. Yes, they're creating more stress and anxiety in the long run, but in the moment, it's only relief and maybe a hint of guilt they feel for pushing things off.

Usually, this means they're doing the easy stuff, and leaving the hard stuff for a later time.

4. 'Just remind me'

When they can push responsibility onto other people to pick up their messes or remind them to do the basic necessities, immature adults remove their own autonomy. They put the burden of time management onto everyone else in ways that strain relationships, without ever really taking ownership over the things they're tasked with doing at home.

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It's often a means of avoiding accountability. If they forget and nobody reminds them after they've used this phrase, they don't have to apologize or feel bad, because there's someone else to shift the blame to.

5. 'What do I have to do?'

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As another manifestation of weaponized incompetence, people who use this question nonstop are trying to avoid teaching themselves something new. It might feel uncomfortable to learn how to load their dish washer or mow their lawn for the first time, but that doesn't mean it's bad.

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In fact, learning to deal with discomfort is just as important for personal growth in adulthood as teaching new skills is for kids. At some point, we have to take accountability for what we don't know or feel comfortable with, instead of dodging and avoiding it entirely.

6. 'I didn't realize it had to be done'

Instead of simply saying "I forgot about that" or "I'll do it right now," people who are experts at dodging accountability will instead shift blame to others. "I didn't realize it had to be done" is essentially "it's your fault for not reminding me" in a different package.

We all make mistakes and life gets busy. But at some point, adults have to take ownership of the things we're responsible for, even if that's just housework and chores.

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7. 'I just don't have the time'

We all have the power to make time for things. It just means having to make hard decisions about what deserves our time and what we need to push off. For some people, it really is difficult to get housework into their schedule, but for people dodging their chores entirely, it's an excuse.

We're all busy, but plenty of the most burnt out and stressed people still figure out how to build a routine where they're taking care of themselves and their spaces. Simply saying "I don't have the time" and doing nothing to figure out a better balance is a sign of immaturity and a lack of motivation.

8. 'It's just me'

Even if they're saying "it's just me" or "the mess doesn't bother me" at home to avoid housework, there are some things adults can't simply ignore.

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When avoidance only creates more depressive symptoms and stress, trying to convince themselves that they don't care about messes or doing chores while actively ignoring them can spiral quickly.

9. 'I'll just put it here for now'

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Many people who avoid housework spend more time ignoring chores and putting bandages over bigger problems than it would take to just do the thing.

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They shove things into junk drawers instead of organizing. They stuff laundry baskets behind closed doors. They'll do everything but address the root cause of chores leading to more messiness and chaos.

"I'll just put it here for now" is often the sign of someone who can't regulate through discomfort, not necessarily someone who doesn't have the time.

10. 'I need someone to teach me'

Some of the most immature ways of dealing with housework come across in phrases like "I need someone to teach me." They're not children, and yet they expect everyone else to give them clear instructions instead of just figuring it out on their own.

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We often need support and actively get a lot of benefits from receiving help from others. But if we never really try to solve a problem or learn a new skill on our own, we become dependent on others in really unhealthy, unforgiving ways.

11. 'I'm just not a clean person'

The excuses that someone avoiding chores makes may feel convincing, but they often come back to a few shared traits: emotional dysregulation and stress. They're either too stressed to think about cleaning, or they're actively struggling to regulate the discomfort it would take to lean in.

They're rarely appreciative of and comfortable in a messy home or living space, but they don't want to admit it's a fault of discipline or motivation keeping them from doing the chores.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.