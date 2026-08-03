8 Phrases Entitled People Casually Use That You Hardly Hear Anyone Else Say

You know that friend you have who feels like they deserve the best of everything? They're what many people like to call entitled.

It's okay to be confident in yourself, but people with entitlement issues believe that if something is best for them, it's best for everyone else, so they don't see a need to monitor either their words or their behavior to take other people's feelings into account. They may not even realize it, and they probably don't care, but they'll frequently say things in a casual way that you'll almost never hear anyone else say just because they think they can.

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If someone is seriously entitled, they'll casually use phrases you rarely hear from anyone else

1. "That should have been me."

When most people experience jealousy, they’re able to reflect on it and eventually move on. Entitled people tend to get stuck in their resentment instead. Their confidence in their abilities makes them feel like they deserve more than they usually do.

When one of their friends gets a big promotion or gets into a new relationship, they have a hard time getting over the fact that it didn’t go to them. They focus so much on what other people get that they don’t take the necessary steps that would allow them to actually reach that accomplishment themselves, and that usually just makes them even more resentful.

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2. "I’d be better for that."

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Entitled people usually think they’re the best at everything and overestimate their skills. They’ll make sure they’re the ones handling all of the details by telling everyone they're the best person for the job. This often causes their friends to trust them to do things well, even when they're incapable of doing them.

They’ll tell people that they’re the best person to handle whatever situation comes up because they have too much faith in their abilities and can't believe someone could be better equipped to deal with it. When someone else does handle the issue, they usually inspect their work and judge whether it’s good enough. Spoiler alert: it's not.

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3. "We always do what you want to do."

Entitled people prioritize their needs over everyone else's. They think entertaining themselves is more important than being a good friend when they're hanging out with someone. They'll probably pick the plan every time and always do what they want to do.

When you eventually speak up and say you want to go somewhere else, they often say, "We always do what you want to do" in an effort to gaslight you into thinking you're the one who's being selfish. This kind of manipulation helps them get their way without them having to start an argument over it.

4. "You’re lucky I’m even here."

Healthy relationships are built on mutual appreciation, so most people would never say this to someone they value. But entitled people don’t feel the same kind of appreciation that their friends feel for them because they’re too busy appreciating themselves.

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Because they think they’re so great, they think other people should feel the same way about them. They may casually suggest that their presence is something everyone else should be grateful for. Even if they say it jokingly, you can usually tell when they actually believe that to be true.

If their friends start to believe them, they may feel like they have to drop everything whenever the entitled person has time to hang out. That can get exhausting, though, because the whole friendship will revolve around boosting one person's ego.

5. "Do you know who I am?"

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Most people would cringe at the thought of saying this out loud. Entitled people, on the other hand, believe that there’s something about them that makes them deserve special treatment. If they have to wait in line, for example, they see it as an inconvenience that shouldn’t apply to them and do their best to skip it.

If someone doesn’t do exactly what they demand, they usually get upset and try to scare the other person by making themselves seem important. They're probably not just trying to scare them, though. They actually believe it.

They’ll ask, "Do you know who I am?", implying that their status should give them better or more access to things. Their hope is that this will get people to do what they want so they don't get in trouble with someone of authority.

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6. "That’s not my problem."

People with an entitlement mindset are more likely to feel indifference toward someone than they are to feel empathy for them. They don't usually care how their words affect other people, and they won't bother apologizing when they end up hurting someone.

They view other people as beneath them, so they don't care enough to be careful of their feelings. If someone gets upset with them, they'll just say, "That's not my problem" to avoid taking accountability. They think it's unnecessary to handle the issue because it wouldn't do anything to benefit them, and that's usually their top priority.

Even when their behavior leads to them losing friends, they won't see an issue with their actions. They think they're perfect, and so they think everything they do is perfect too.

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7. "I know someone."

Some people feel entitled because they have a connection to someone with status. Whether their parents are rich or their boyfriend is famous, they think that fact puts them above the status quo. They believe they deserve to be invited to the best parties, and when they are, they make sure they go.

Being seen at events that are exclusive and full of popular guests helps reinforce their sense of entitlement. When you ask them how they got invited, they'll tell you "I know someone." It's usually a vague answer because they want you to ask who it is. That way they can name-drop whatever elite person they have a connection to and prove that they're as high-status as they think they are.

8. "This service is so slow."

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Whether you’re grabbing a bite to eat or a quick drink, entitled people tend to be impatient. You’ll frequently hear them complaining about how slow the service is wherever you are. Their entitlement makes them feel like they deserve to be treated with the utmost care, and when they have to wait on their food, they feel they don’t deserve it. They think it isn't fair that they're being made to wait longer than normal.

They'll usually also complain about the quality of the food. It might seem like nothing is ever good enough for them, and that might be true. They might never be satisfied because they don't think anything is worthy enough to match up to them.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.