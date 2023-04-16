Ronan Keating may have put it best when he penned the lyrics, "You say it best when you say nothing at all" — and we're willing to bet these 7 guys would agree.

Read on for the sayings they can't stand — from bro terms to unnecessary abbreviations.

If you're trying to get his attention by saying less, I applaud you.

Make him work for it, but maybe refrain from saying these overused phrases.

Here are 7 phrases that drive guys crazy — and not in a good way:

1. Dude

"I hate when grown women call me 'dude.' I am a 58-year-old man. I'm definitely not a dude." -John, 58

2. I can't

"The phrase 'I can't' used while laughing uncontrollably. It makes no sense whatsoever. It's an incomplete thought. You can't...what? It's the equivalent of me laughing and saying 'applesauce,' which makes just as much sense as 'I can't' (none). Also, it suggests you can't believe what I just said. Well, believe it. It just happened." -Joe, 27

3. Acronyms, spoken out loud

"If you use the terms LOL, WTF, OMG, LMAO, JK, ROTFL, or anything else used in texting while verbally expressing the American lexicon, you're detrimental to society as a whole. If you're not Paris Hilton and don't have a billion-dollar empire to go with your dollar menu brain, don't use these IRL." -Alex, 26

4. Or nah

"Ever hear that song 'Or Nah' by Ty Dolla? The teeny boppers love it. I was dating this 20-year-old, and I swear every 5 minutes she's like, 'Do you wanna get something to eat? Or nah? Do wanna drive to Jones Beach? Or nah? Do you love me? Or nah?' Do you have a gun I can shoot myself with? Or nah?" - Jason, 25

5. Just sayin'

"'Just sayin' is a trashy, annoying suffix to an unwelcome observation. It's very much like saying, 'so screw you." -David, 48

6. La-Di-Da

"Have you ever seen the Woody Allen movie, Annie Hall? I've dated two women who used the phrase 'la-di-da' from the movie, and it absolutely drives me crazy." -Nick, 32

7. Totes cray

"I just essentially dislike it when girls want to make short words even shorter. There's nothing worse than being in a bar with drunk girls that are amazed screaming 'OH MY GOD THAT'S TOTES CRAY CRAY GUUUUURL.' It's just lazy." -Shamal, 27

