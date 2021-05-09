This Personality Test Reveals What People Secretly Find Least Attractive About You

Understanding the psychology of first impressions is exceptionally important if you hope others will feel an attraction to you in regard to love, dating and relationships.

Sure, they're important when you go in for a job interview, as well as when you do something along the lines of meeting a new love interest's family and friends.

That said, I might argue the first impression your dominant personality traits make on others are most important of all when in comes to meeting a potential romantic partner, and no optical illusions you could try to mask yourself with are likely to be convincing when it comes to covering those parts of yourself you don't even know others can see.

Think about it, when else but on a first date are you so concerned with looking your best and with projecting the best possible version of yourself?

Most of us know how to look our best when we want and need to, and we often have a decent sense of the best parts of our personality.

These are all of the things we do our best to highlight when we are trying to endear ourselves to a potential romantic partner.

And of course, we also do our best to hide all of the scarier stuff. There are always some things that can't be avoided, like a tendency to drop meatballs on white dresses and the like, but all we can do is count to ten and hope those parts of ourselves will come off as quirky or cute rather than unattractive.

However, nobody's perfect, and whether we like to admit it or not, we all do have unattractive aspects of ourselves that we just can't hide.

Luckily for you, if you don't know what these unattractive traits maybe, this personality test can help you quick sort out what it is about you that may be keeping potential lovers at bay.

All you have to do is look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this optical illusions test reveals about which of your dominant personality traits people find the least attractive.

If you saw ...

1. Shakespeare's face

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was Shakespeare's face, the thing people find least attractive about you is your ego.

In this day and age, not many people have the confidence that you have, and with good reason! Few people are as gosh-darn impressive as you are in pretty much every conceivable way.

Here's the thing. You don't need to explain that to other people, and when you do, it comes across as you having either an inflated ego or, interestingly, a lack of true confidence.

Trust that your awesomeness shows and know that forcing that opinion on others only keeps potential love connections away!

2. The woman lying in bed

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was the woman lying in bed, the thing people find least attractive about you is your sloppiness.

Sure, it's perfectly acceptable to leave your dishes in the sink for one night, MAYBE even for two. But sister friend, you have meals in your sink may possibly have been consumed by Benjamin Franklin, and while you might think that no one else would cares, actually, that's just you.

I'm not saying that you can't live your life the way you want to. Be free, sister friend!

That said, if you are such a slob that it's turning off potential life partners, that's something you might want to consider before heading out into the dating pool again.

3. The man wearing a turban

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was the man wearing a turban, the thing people find least attractive about you is your jealousy.

There's taking pride in your romantic partner and wanting to spend as much time together as you can, and then there's being so jealous it makes everyone around BOTH of you feel uncomfortable.

Don't get it twisted. Your partner is with you for a reason, and the reason is that they love you!

Acting with jealousy in your heart doesn't just make you look bad, it makes you look like you don't trust your partner, which is, in fact, even worse.

4. The rose on a stage floor

If the first thing you saw when you looked at this image was the rose on a stage floor, the thing people find least attractive about you is your naivete.

It's not your fault that sometimes you speak before you think, but doing this so often can make people around you falsely believe that you're a little bit of a ditz.

We all know that couldn't be further from the truth, so take heart. Taking a moment to collect your thoughts before opening your mouth to speak, as this may help you better organize your questions, or even potentially figure things out for yourself without having to ask.

Your innocence is a quality you shouldn't ever let go of, but don't let people take it, and you, in the wrong light.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.