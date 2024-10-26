What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Why You View The World Around You As You Do

It doesn't matter how much we have in common or how close we are — each of views the world around us the way we do based on our own unique perspective, and the reasons for your particular worldview are also something a visual personality test can reveal to you.

Oregon University professor Ken Funk, Ph.D., defines a worldview as "the set of beliefs about fundamental aspects of Reality that ground and influence all one's perceiving, thinking, knowing, and doing."

The way we see the world isn't just unique, it affects the way that we live. How we see the world directly impacts how we relate to it, and that can affect everything from the dreams we pursue, the goals we set out to achieve, the jobs we choose, and the people we seek to have in our lives.

Figuring this out is a step toward leading the richest life imaginable.

This visual personality test will reveal why you view the world around you the way you do.

Begin by looking at the picture below and making a note of the image you see first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this optical illusion personality test reveals about your primary worldview.

1. If you saw the cat first, you see the world as something to be conquered.

You tackle each and every day with alacrity, energy, and sheer force of will. You aren't the sort of person who ever waits around for someone else to open a sticky door, you'd rather just barrel through, shoulder first.

Your love of life is admirable, but not everything can be solved by knocking it over. Don't be afraid to reassess situations and see if there's a different way of tackling what you want.

2. If you saw the butterfly first, you see the world as guided by unseen forces.

You believe in the supernatural, in fate, in destiny, and you believe that no matter what you say or do things are always going to work out exactly the way that they should. You don't think you have much control, and it doesn't bother you.

I'm not here to tell you that fate isn't real, but I would like to take a second to tell you that putting your heart into something will never steer you wrong. Don't be afraid to chase your dreams, even if you are worried they aren't meant to be.

3. If you saw the yogi first, you see yourself as the center of the universe.

You aren't necessarily selfish or arrogant, but you don't look much beyond your own small place in the universe. You only worry about things if they are impeding your happiness, comfort, or success.

There is more to the universe than you. Seek out connections with others outside your small realm and you just may find yourself capable of depths you never thought you could achieve.

