6 Personal Facts You Should Never Reveal On A First Date

Honesty is a wonderful virtue and is a major part of every good relationship. But you don't have to tell a potential new partner all your little secrets. If you want a relationship to develop, put your best foot forward and let discretion be the better part of honesty. There are some things a woman doesn't need to reveal on a first date — later is fine, of course. There is plenty of time, once trust and love have developed, to tell him everything he needs to know.

Here are personal facts you should never reveal on a first date:

1. You slept around in college or high school

Your youthful experiences are your own private business. Too much casual intimacy is not going to send a good signal.

2. You haven't dated or been intimate in a long time

If you tell him you've been out of circulation for a long time, the next question will be "Why?"

3. You were abused

Nearly one in every five women is raped or sexually abused. This is an issue that could affect your approach to a physical relationship and needs to be addressed at some point. But it may be best to keep it to yourself until a bond and deeper knowledge of each other has developed.

4. You have a 'crazy' ex

Any messy breakup or divorce is not a topic to bring up on a first date. Later is fine.

5. You get dumped a lot

Don't devalue your currency with stories that won't help your situation and that he doesn't need to know off the bat.

6. You cheated

Once a cheater, always a cheater. That might not be true, but you don't want to plant a serious reason for him to always distrust and disbelieve you. You are just undercutting your relationship before it begins. If the question comes up, just look him in the eye and say, "I will never cheat on a man." It's the future tense, so it is not a lie — unless you plan on cheating.

Honesty is a good policy, but there are times when silence is the best policy. You know who you are now, and that's what counts. You do need to reveal some things before you marry a man, but you will never get close to that kind of commitment if you don't get a boyfriend first. Once you prove to him you are a strong and wonderful woman now, he will see you for the prize you are and be more forgiving of mistakes you've made in the past.

Cynthia Price is the Managing Editor of Dating Advice, which covers love and relationships, health and wellness, and self-care.