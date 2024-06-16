The 3 Things You Absolutely Need If You Want A Successful Relationship

Everyone wants to have a successful and happy relationship, but very few know how to get there. And with all the information out there, it can be hard to figure out what works and what doesn't work for you and your potential relationships.

Luckily, dating coach Sabrina Zohar is here to help. In a recent TikTok post, Zohar shares three things you need to know if you really want a successful and healthy relationship.

The Three Things You Need If You Want To Have A Successful Relationship

1. Transparency

When we think about being in a relationship, we might feel like we have to meet all these complicated requirements to be worthy of one.

But the reality is, there are a few bare minimum requirements you need to meet if you want to pull off a successful relationship. And the most bare minimum requirement of them all is being open and honest with your partner.

So, "Show up how you want other people to show up for you," says Zohar. Learn to be your authentic self that way your partner can fall in love with who you are and not the person you're pretending to be.

2. Awareness that not everyone is the same

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that people choose to do things differently from you, or that they might not find enjoyment in the same things you do.

But because of these differences, this is why having compassion goes a long way. Zohar adds, "Not only for your partner but also for yourself so that you allow yourself to be a human."

Be kind to yourself and understand that you might make mistakes. That you might get triggered or become your worst self from time to time.

In the same breath, understand that your compassion should extend to your potential partner. Just like you, they're imperfect and will mess up from time to time.

But, as long as they can admit to their shortcomings and do better, giving them the same grace will only make for a healthier relationship.

3. Conflict

Now, from an outsider's perspective, this might seem like the worst dating advice of all time. After all, why would you purposely start an argument with your potential spouse?

But what we are looking for is not necessarily an argument. Rather, we're looking to express our opinions to see how they'll react.

And as Zohar says, "Stop shying away from uncomfortable conversations and from things that are really challenging." You'll be doing both you and your potential partner a disservice.

You won't give this person a chance to show up for you. And you might find yourself kicking the can on your potential relationship all too soon.

