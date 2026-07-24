People Who Have Zero Motivation In Life Often Casually Hold Onto 10 Nasty Habits

Ever had one of those days where the motivation just isn’t there? One significant realization over the years of running my business through ups and downs was the vital importance of energy maintenance and motivation. Research has identified that energy maintenance AKA how to find motivation, includes nurturing basics like sleep, nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being. Not skill, not talent, not ideas or connections, but energy. It took eventual self-awareness to see that even slightly bad habits can block off energy, and now I actively avoid them to keep my energy & motivation high.

People with zero motivation in life usually hold onto a few nasty habits:

1. They criticize others

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Criticizing others not just others; it hurts you. Because we’re all connected — you didn’t get the memo? Chill on bringing others down, and your energy and motivation will return like a Tesla battery.

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2. They buy into their inner critic

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Thoughts come and go like tides. You can’t escape them, but you don’t need to jump in because you’ll get pulled out to sea. Learn to let go of those thoughts that make you feel bad. They never help you get motivated.

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3. Unmotivated people neglect outdoor time

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Fear-mongering about getting in the sun was misguided. Most of us actually don’t get enough sun. It’s the giver of life — literally. The sun will gift you energy as it does for plants and happy raccoons. Get your face in that stuff.

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4. They rely on outside opinions to feel okay

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The moment you look for someone else to make you feel good about yourself is the moment you lose all internally generated power. Forget approval. Do it for you, regardless of what others say or do.

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5. They chase feel-good fixes that don't last

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Many things give us dopamine — the "motivation chemical" — including a good laugh and being chased by a crazed monster in a video game. The trouble is when you raise dopamine levels artificially for sustained blasts. Sure, enjoy a quick feel-good YouTube cat video. But if you binge and burn out your receptors, you’ll become numb to true dopamine sources, and that’s why you often have zero motivation.

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6. People like this often stay sedentary for long periods of time

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The body was not made to sit about like a bored manatee. If you can, weave walking and stretching into your creative framework. Take rests, and break it up too — research agrees that moving your body is incredibly beneficial for getting motivated.

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7. They lose sight of their larger purpose

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We can only extract so much energy & motivation from tending to our immediate, more selfish concerns. This is why identifying a bigger why will fuel you, because you become the hero in your movie. What’s your big why?

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8. They load up on blood sugar-spiking foods

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Foods that spike your blood sugar and therefore insulin, always lead to an energy and motivation crash. That’s why you’re sleepy after a pasta or white rice lunch. Stick to higher protein and avoid high-carb foods before you need a clear head.

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9. People with zero motivation fixate on doing everything perfectly

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Aiming for quality is important, but trying to avoid any mistakes in your process is inherently stressful. You tighten up like a tin toy truck, and your creativity goes out the window. Be okay with imperfection and move on. Good enough is better than perfect.

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10. They obsess over every thought and feeling

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Self-conscious thinking is an energy suck. Instead, focus on helping others and place your mind on your goals, systems, and dreams. Your attention is off you, which is like receiving a free motivation pump.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.