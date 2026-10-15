People With Zero Chill Usually Say 11 High-Strung Phrases In Casual Conversation

A person with zero chill has no restraint. They can't rein themselves in, and it shows up in many ways. How can you tell if the person you’re talking to has zero chill? More often than not, it shows up in how they speak. Let’s talk about some major tells of someone who lacks the restraint to act like a normal person.

People with zero chill usually say these high-strung things casually:

1. ‘I’m sorry’

Yes, it’s true. People with anxiety, especially social anxiety, tend to be stuck in an apology loop. They constantly apologize, often because they're used to being on the defensive rather than the offensive.

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A lot of people who lack that calm tend to be victims of abuse or people who perceive themselves to be unwanted. So, all the apologies come out. And sometimes, they also have to say sorry because they actually did something totally uncalled for.

2. ‘It’s your fault’

People who have no chill generally have issues with insecurity and anxiety. When a deeply insecure person is confronted with their shortcomings or faced with a major loss, they tend to flip out. They also tend to blame anyone but themselves because they can’t face the consequences of their behavior.

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Psychologists note that blaming others is a way to self-soothe and reduce emotional distress. It also gives them a convenient way out of dealing with their own stuff.

3. ‘I know my rights’

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Maybe it’s just me, but I've noticed a lot of people who can't filter their language or behave like a normal person still insist on their “rights.” But what “rights” are they even talking about?

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More often than not, people with zero chill think they have a right to be a jerk or to be treated with kid gloves when they do outrageous things. That’s not true. That’s not how life works.

4. ‘[Anything incredibly blunt or straightforward]’

Like other ways of defining slang, having “no chill” can carry other connotations. Another way people see "no chill" is as not caring what others think or being unable to tiptoe around other people’s emotions.

A person with this flavor of zero chill might bluntly ask, “Is there a reason why everyone is so afraid of addressing this issue?” or abruptly tell someone they’re interested in a date. Either way, if it’s unusually blunt, it’s likely a sign of zero chill.

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5. ‘I said no. Did I stutter?’

Speaking of being blunt, there’s a good side to being the no-chill person in a group of friends. These people tend to have little problem saying no to something they feel uncomfortable doing.

In this sense, having no chill can be a superpower. This is even more true when you realize how many people struggle to say no. (That’s around 60% of the population, if you want the real stats.)

6. ‘It’s just a joke!’

The term “no chill” often means someone says something that makes others dislike them or that is totally off-kilter. When they say something truly awkward, they may try to pass it off as a joke. In fact, it may have been a joke. Maybe.

Regardless, “joking” often serves as a backpedal device for people who say something that comes off as incredibly cringey or rude. In other words, it’s part of a “no chill” toolbox.

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7. ‘I’m just being honest…’

This phrase tends to have the same flavor as the one above it. In many cases, people who are actually trying to be rude, cruel, or otherwise negative use this phrase to excuse their behavior or cover it up.

It’s a narcissist’s favorite phrase, but there’s also a flipside to this: Many well-meaning but anxious and awkward people also use this phrase. Good people most often use it when they accidentally blurt something out, only to realize how bad it probably sounded.

8. ‘Stop telling me to calm down’

This phrase has a slightly different connotation. The whole point of having zero chill is that you are always on edge, awkward, or anxious around people. When people pick up on that, they tend to tell them to chill out.

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I’ve never actually seen this turn out well. Like, ever. Telling others to calm down can come off as gaslighting. Needless to say, they often react by telling others to knock it off.

9. ‘I mean, we can, but we don’t have to…’

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Many people who lack chill tend to be wishy-washy about dating. They don’t want to ask someone out because they’re afraid they’ll lose them forever.

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So they may approach someone and make it sound casual, unless the other person says they’re all in. It’s one of those awkward ways people play off what they want as just a casual interest.

10. ‘I can’t do this right now’

Because being no chill tends to be associated with anxiety, it’s not surprising to hear that a lot of people who are said to have zero chill tend to duck out when their anxiety gets to be too much.

This is actually a smart coping mechanism for people who have severe social anxiety. It often helps them avoid freaking out in public.

11. ‘Why are you always doing these things to me?’

We have all met at least one person who overreacts to everything they do. They often feel like a victim whenever they are criticized, even when the criticism is justified.

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They're difficult to manage because there’s no way to get them to stay calm and professional when a minor hiccup happens. As a result, they don’t tend to stay at one job or keep a friend for long.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has appeared in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and other outlets.