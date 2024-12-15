What It Means About Your Mental Health If You Wake Up At The Same Time Every Night

There are internal systems and clocks inherent to humans that help govern our bodily functions. Our spiritual well-being and physical health are directly connected.

Traditional Chinese medicinal methods pay close attention to the patterns of energy placement and movement to different areas of the body at different times. Within your 24-hour cycle, your body devotes different energies to different organs.

If you have been waking at the same times consistently, it could mean that some of your energy is getting blocked or misdirected. This disrupts our natural balance and cycle. Your organs need energy to heal and operate.

Here's a list of times and the organs they are associated with. Many of these blockages should be viewed physically and emotionally. You should review what and when you've been eating, as these can be reasons for your symptoms.

What it means about your mental health if you wake up at these times every night:

1. 9 PM to 11 PM

Research from the American Sociological Association confirms that most people try to fall asleep at this time on average. This is when our endocrine system rebalances, and our enzymes are replenished. The endocrine system manages hormones and metabolism. If you have trouble falling asleep now, you could be stuck in a flight or fight mode.

You may still be mentally stuck in the events of the day or already be preparing for tomorrow's challenges. Repeat positive mantras and release the formations causing you tension. Eating poorly or too late in the day can also cause blockages.

2. 11 PM to 1 AM

cottonbro studios / pexels

If you wake often at this time, it may be due to resentments you carry. This is the time in the 24-hour cycle that yin energy is turned into yang. Yang energy is highly active, and your body is supposed to be storing this energy for the next day.

Reinforce self-love and appreciation, doing your best to stay calm and conserve energy. This is physical when the gallbladder is breaking down fats. You may be getting too much unhealthy fats or oils.

3. 1 AM to 3 AM

This is a crucial time for the body's detoxification and renewal process. Your liver is breaking down toxins and releasing toxins while making fresh blood. Waking during this time is normally indicative of anger, frustration, and negative formations.

If you are not addressing these spiritual toxins, then your spiritual "liver" is trying to call attention to these problems. What are some signs your body is holding onto anger?

According to somatic coach and author Rebecca Ballagh, this can manifest as clenching one's jaw, frequently stubbing one's toes, and even memory issues. Most underestimate the overwhelming power of anger, but ignoring it only allows it to manifest into physical signs.

"Inner frustration causes our body to tense up," explained Ballagh. "We often find this tension is kept in our shoulders, neck, or upper back, but the feeling of being tightly wound can also transfer to how we hold our mouths."

4. 3 AM to 5 AM

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

This is the time that your lungs are under repair and flooding your body with oxygen. Make sure that you are warm enough to help facilitate bodily functions. If you wake during this time, then try breathing exercises. Problems with the lungs are often related to grief and sadness.

5. 5 AM to 7 AM

Any toxins released and broken down earlier in the night are getting cleared out of the system. The large intestine is active during this time. Eating a poor diet or eating too late can lead to problems that will wake you at this time.

Wellness coach Judy Molinaro believed proper nutrition is too important not to pay attention to "the link between your general health and wellness." She confirmed that consuming an excess of processed food affects sleep quality, while when you get the deep sleep you require, "your hormones work together and support overall health."

She continued, "For your body to live, grow, and function properly, it requires the essential nutrients from the food you eat for its good health and daily maintenance."

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.