People Who Are Total Disasters To Live With Usually Say 9 Phrases In Annoying Conversations

It’s hard to live with other people, especially when they don't respect your space and it becomes a problem.

The show Worst Roommate Ever is a success for a reason, guys. Pretty much everyone can relate to the nightmare of someone you can't stand from whom you can never actually escape. Here are a few things they say while refusing to take accountability for their choices.

People who are hard to live with often say these phrases in annoying conversations:

1. ‘That’s just how I am’

When someone says this, it’s clear they have no intention to take accountability for their actions. They expect you to put up with the bare minimum and refuse to change for anyone. This can be increasingly frustrating for the person they live with because when something goes wrong, like breaking something and not fixing it or missing a rent payment, they blow it off as if it’s no big deal. They are who they are, and they expect you to put up with it.

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Often, this stems from no one holding them accountable in their childhood. If their parents let them do whatever they wanted, they likely assume the person they live with will, too. They don’t realize their behavior is annoying, and that working on themselves would bring positive change.

2. ‘I promise I’ll pay you back for rent’

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When you share a home with someone else, you expect them to hold up their end of the lease or mortgage. If they constantly miss rent payments, it reflects badly on you and adds a ton of stress. You’ll likely spend more money than planned because you had to cover their portion. When this happens often, and they always respond by promising to pay you back, it becomes annoying. At what point do you start to lose trust in them?

Someone like this struggles to follow through with their responsibilities. Even if they care about paying the rent, something stands in the way every month. Whether they can’t manage their spending habits or have so much debt that they have nothing left over to pay rent, this cycle becomes more frustrating the longer it lasts.

3. ‘Don’t touch my food’

It’s not uncommon for roommates to be territorial over their stuff, and who can blame them? When you’re sharing a space with someone, lines blur over what’s yours and what’s theirs. However, some people take it to the next level. It’s natural to protect what you’ve purchased, but if they constantly tell you to stay away from their food, it can become annoying, especially if you had no intention of eating it anyway.

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Some people have control and power issues. When they have something, they want to hold onto it. They may assume everyone wants what’s theirs, but that's not often the case, especially with food. Of course, most people have eaten someone else’s food in the fridge at some point, but constantly hearing about it is annoying.

4. ‘I’ll clean it later’

Imagine this: Your roommate was in the kitchen making an elaborate dinner for themselves. The dishes are piled up in the sink, the counters are covered in pasta sauce, and making something for yourself seems impossible because of the mess. It’s not uncommon for someone to ask that person to clean up their mess.

When they respond, ‘I’ll do it later,’ it can feel like a slap in the face. You know you’ll be the one who has to pick up the slack.

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This phrase isn’t just annoying; it’s disrespectful. They don’t care how something affects you, and honestly, it can be a sign of laziness that develops from never being held accountable.

5. ‘It doesn’t bother me’

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Everyone has different standards. It’s not uncommon to be on a completely different page than your roommate. You’re bound to butt heads at some point, you're two human beings with different expectations for TV volume and how often the shower needs a scrub.

When this happens, most people want to reach a compromise. When they’re willing to live in a dirty or cluttered space because it doesn’t bother them, it’s difficult to get them to help out.

But don't get it twisted. Saying "it doesn't bother me" is an excuse. You live there, too. They don’t want to do the work it would take to make the space more comfortable. To them, it’s no big deal, and it may not even be the truth. They’re just making an excuse for their inaction.

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6. ‘You’re just better at doing this’

What’s the best way to get your roommate off your back? Tell them they’re better at the task you asked them to do.

Obviously, this doesn’t work (at least not over the long-term). It’s yet another excuse to take all responsibility off their shoulders. When this phrase is repeated, it’s clear: They’re seeing how far they can push your buttons to wiggle their way out of situations. It’s annoying and frustrating to feel like you’re responsible for everything because your roommate won’t put in any work.

One way to remedy a bad roommate situation is to develop clearer and stronger communication skills. By stating expectations and sticking to your boundaries, things may change over time.

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7. ‘I was going to do that’

If you’ve been in a bad roommate or live-in partner situation, you’ve probably gotten sick of waiting for them to do something. Over and over, you bring it to their attention, and nothing happens. It’s exhausting, so you do it yourself.

If they catch you doing it, they may say ‘‘I was going to do that,’ hoping it’s what you hear. In reality, you wish they’d done it in the first place and don’t care to hear their excuses.

This behavior is often considered really unhealthy when it happens again and again and again. When someone is constantly dodging your requests, it can become draining. It's even worse when they act like you haven't just been put out by their negligence.

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8. ‘You’re the problem’

The blame game is unfortunately common in relationships. Regadless of whether it’s romantic or platonic, it’s hard for people to take accountability for their actions. If you bring something up, they might quickly point the finger at you. The problem is yours and yours alone, or so they claim.

Again, this goes back to their inability to take responsibility for their actions. It makes them feel better to deflect and make someone else feel guilty. This becomes a constant, unhealthy cycle that pushes boundaries and makes living together uncomfortable.

9. ‘Relax, no one else cares’

If something sounds stupid to them, they may try to gaslight you. By convincing you that you’re the only one who cares about how clean the house is, they hope you’ll get off their backs. It’s frustrating because you know they’re being manipulative. They want you to believe nothing matters, even if it means something to you.

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Most people take pride in their space. They want people to come over and enjoy it. If their roommate constantly makes a mess and, when asked to clean it, makes an excuse, it’s unfair to the other person. Resentment can grow over time, making the living environment constantly uncomfortable.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.