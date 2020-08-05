16 Old Soul Quotes For Those Who Are Wise Beyond Their Years

Are you wise beyond your years?

At times it can be frustrating to have such a wise mind in a younger body. People usually have a harder time accepting your insights when you are an old soul, even if they should seriously follow what you say because of your intact intuition and gained experiences.

Often, people who are old souls feel much more ancient than they actually are. They uncover the secrets to the universe by accident in their youth, which allows them to gain the insight they need to make better decisions as adults.

Old souls give some of the greatest advice to their peers but often find it hard to take in that advice themselves.

These old soul quotes can help you acknowledge your inner wisdom and stay grounded.

1. “She's an old soul with young eyes, a vintage heart, and a beautiful mind.” ― Nicole Lyons

2. "'Everything is connected' was probably a phrase first coined by an Old Soul." — Alethia Luna

3. "Falling in love for the first time is like an instant realization of just how old your soul is." — Jennifer Elisabeth

4. "Old souls are usually childlike in many ways, having the playfulness and simplicity of children, while maintaining a certain world-weariness and deep insight." — Don Mateo Sol

5. "There is a beautiful thing inside you that is thousands of years old. Too old to be captured in poems. Too old to be loved by everyone but loved so very deeply by a chosen few." — Nikita Gill

6. "I'm an old soul that believes in chivalry, romance, and love." — Adrian Michael

7. “The Old Soul is more inclined to be a lifelong learner, constantly feeding his thirst for insight through his own persistent efforts. His learning has not been forced into him through education or learned out of obligation, but has been absorbed out of curiosity and personal choice.” ― Aletheia Luna

8. "An old soul is nothing but a very slow learner." — James Martin Peebles

9. "The reason old souls enjoy spending time alone, is because they never really are." — Unknown

10. “Everything there is but lovin’ leaves a rust on your old soul.” — Langston Hughes

11. “I’m a young girl with an old soul. I wanted to fuse the two together, the past and the present.” — Melanie Fiona

12. "We're old souls in a new life baby. They gave us a new life to live and learn." — Paul Williams

13. "Anyone who takes the time to attentively listen is either an old soul or a romantic one." — Richelle E. Goodrich

14. “All I can say is that I’ve always felt like a very old soul. When I was 3, I felt 60.” — Faith Prince

15. “The soul is born old but grows young. That is the comedy of life.” — Oscar Wilde

16. “There is a special kind of person in our world who finds himself alone and isolated, almost since birth. His solitary existence isn’t from a preference or antisocial temperament– he is simply old. Old in heart, old in mind, and old in soul, this person who finds his outlook on life vastly different and more matured than those around him.” — Alethia Luna

Tea Jones is a writer covering spirituality, horoscopes, mental health, and interpersonal relationships.