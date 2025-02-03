3 Ways To Transform Shyness Into Quiet Confidence, According To An Attorney

There's nothing wrong with being a bit shy, but if you're not careful, it can hold you back from achieving some amazing things. Shyness can sometimes come across as timid, but the two have nothing to do with each other, just like confidence is not equated with an outgoing personality. To avoid being labeled as unassuming, embrace your inner strength with quiet confidence.

Lawyer Vince took to TikTok to share three simple steps to transform your shyness into quiet confidence without changing who you are as a person.

Advertisement

Here are 3 ways to transform shyness into quiet confidence:

Lawyers spend a lot of their education on learning how to communicate effectively. It's integral to the profession, especially in a courtroom setting. Lawyer Vince decided to take those public speaking and mindset skills and share them on social media to help others become better at expressing themselves.

He asserted that shyness can often be misinterpreted, but with three simple techniques, you can easily start to exude quiet confidence.

Advertisement

1. Master nonverbal cues

Having strong body language is a crucial part of quiet confidence. According to Indeed, practicing confident body language is important because it demands respect without saying a word. It also helps you convey a self-assured attitude and an absence of fear, all without uttering a single word.

I mean, there's quite a notable difference between someone who walks in a room with their shoulders hunched while looking down at their phone and someone who walks in with their shoulders back and head up. Both of these people are sending different messages about who they are and how they carry themselves to others for better or worse.

"Remember, quiet confidence is all about how you carry yourself and not about what you have to say," Vince said. He recommended practicing nonverbal cues such as having good posture and maintaining eye contact.

2. Be an active listener

Vince encouraged viewers to be active listeners by asking thoughtful questions and responding during conversations in a meaningful way. "This is going to exude quiet confidence because it shows you're secure enough in yourself to let other people speak and then genuinely be engaged," he added.

Advertisement

According to verywell mind, active listening is important because it helps keep you engaged with your conversation partner in a positive way and makes them feel heard and valued. It is also a foundational aspect of conversations of all kinds, whether it be work or personal. Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD, said, "Ultimately, it shows respect and value for the other person’s needs, concerns, and ideas as the listener is actively signaling the other person matters to them."

3. Practice positive self-talk

"You want to ditch the negative thoughts that you have and replace them with positive affirmations," Vince said. "So, instead of saying to yourself, 'I'm going to embarrass myself,' but rather think, 'I have something to contribute here.' This is going to rewire your mindset, and that way, you will approach situations with assurance and confidence."

Advertisement

Practicing positive self-talk not only helps create quiet confidence but helps improve your own mental health. According to Psychology Today, it's one of the most valuable tools a person can use to emotionally and mentally balance themselves. It can also help reduce depression and anxiety and help build self-esteem.

So, while it may seem silly to talk yourself through things, it can have a significant effect on your confidence by setting you on a path to success and helping you improve your mental health.

Advertisement

Sahlah Syeda is a writer who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.