Most people are stuck in survival mode these days. Their minds and bodies are constantly on high alert. With anxiety consuming their every waking moment, it's no surprise that they can't relax. Feeling burned out and hopeless, they envy those who are able to somehow stay more relaxed.

Laid-back people don't take life to heart. Sure, life might get rough at times, but they don't let that stop them. You may call them overly optimistic, but they know that life will work out for them. Given how confident they are in themselves and those around them, they tend to say things in their conversations with people that reflect their positive mental attitude.

If someone is mentally and emotionally laid-back, they'll frequently say these phrases in casual conversations

1. "That's out of my control"

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If someone is laid-back, they don't stress over every minor inconvenience. They know they can't control the outcome 100% of the time. They stay calm in the most stressful situations, and they often explain their cool attitude by saying the matter is out of their control anyway.

They aren't about to lose sleep over it. Even if it's terrifying, they know that hyper-fixating only makes matters worse. Not only is it detrimental to their health, but clinical psychologist Dianne Grande, Ph.D., explains that it also leads to lack of sleep, neglected responsibilities, loss of work productivity, and relationship conflicts. This is why laid-back people find ways to ground themselves. It's tough, but refusing only hurts them in the long run.

Advertisement

2. "I'm happy with whatever"

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Laid-back people have a way of frustrating others. They don't always know how to take the initiative. Because they are so nonchalant, they love to say they're happy with whatever the other person wants.

In the moment, they believe that being laid-back in every situation is their best bet. Unfortunately, this thought process can be detrimental to their relationships. Especially in romantic relationships, a review of research published in Acta Psychologica notes that accidentally assigning someone else too much emotional labor can lead to emotional regulation disorders. This is why it's necessary to take half the burden. Even if it's uncomfortable, learning to be active rather than passive is a good trait to have.

Advertisement

3. "No worries"

PerfectWave | Shutterstock

People who stay relaxed are the most unbothered individuals you'll come across. They don't sweat it just because someone makes a mistake. Because they try their best to be understanding, another phrase they love to say is, "No worries."

While most of us say this but rage on the inside, these people mean it. They aren't about to throw a tantrum because someone spilled water on the floor. Sure, it's an inconvenience, but they never let it affect their peace of mind. Instead, they take a breather and find ways to relate. Putting themselves in the other person's shoes, it's no wonder they're so nonchalant.

Advertisement

4. "I'm not in a rush"

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Most people are in a time crunch these days. They rarely give themselves an opportunity to slow down, especially when they're terrified of disappointing others. Call them people-pleasers, but they'd rather eat dirt than risk letting anyone down.

That's why uptight people often rush themselves and others. It's unhealthy, but they can't stop themselves. Filled with anxiety, uptight people refuse to let go of their strict expectations. Yet, while uptight people struggle, those who are chill about it all couldn't care less.

Advertisement

5. "I can live with that"

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Laid-back people rarely obsess over the consequences. They know life is full of twists and turns, and not everything will go their way. Rather than fighting to control it, nonchalant people learn to embrace it. They acknowledge that their decision could lead to messy results. This is why they're quick to accept that they can live with it.

Is it ideal? No, but they can deal with it because they know that life isn't about living in perfection. While we may try, some things are out of our control. Instead of crying over spilled milk, laid-back people embrace the chaos and adjust accordingly.

"When you let go of the myth that you'll be safe when you lead a tightly woven life and work the steps noted above, you'll slowly release your negative relationship with control," states Clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D. "Over time, you'll find a sweet balance where you have a healthy relationship with control rather than control having power over you."

Advertisement

6. "We'll cross that bridge when we get there"

Sanja Miljevic | Shutterstock

Living in uncertainty can be awful. Sure, it may be part of life, but this doesn't mean we welcome it with open arms. Everyone already has enough on their plates. Their work schedule is crazy, and their relationships? They're low-key disastrous. But rather than hyper-fixating on everything that could go wrong, laid-back people actively say they'll just cross that bridge when they get there.

It isn't ideal, but living in the moment is one of the best decisions you can make. According to Harvard Health Publishing, the best way to deal with stress doesn't involve only proactive coping strategies. Researchers found that combining it with mindfulness is the number one way to become resilient against daily stressors.

Advertisement

7. "If it happens, it happens"

ShotPrime Studio | Shutterstock

Nobody can predict the outcome of every experience or situation. You can look at your astrological chart and into a crystal ball, but the Universe bends to nobody. So, rather than stressing over it, people who are laid-back say, "If it happens, it happens." Now, don't get twisted, they're also filled with anxiety.

Just like uptight people, laid-back people are deathly terrified of the outcome. Yet, the difference often boils down to how they cope. By taking deep breaths, journaling, spending time outdoors, connecting with others, and expressing gratitude daily, they keep their stress levels to a minimum.

Advertisement

8. "I'm not losing sleep over it"

Simplylove | Shutterstock

In a world that's already unpredictable, having an added layer of uncertainty can make even the strongest soldier crash out. Yet, rather than driving themselves insane, laid-back people say they won't lose sleep over it.

It doesn't matter how much they try to force the result. Life is going to happen regardless of whether you want it to. This is why laid-back people ground themselves and continue as normal. It's hard, but you have to find healthier ways to cope, or you'll only make matters worse.

Advertisement

9. "Let's keep things simple"

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Life is already dramatic enough. The last thing people need is to overcomplicate things. This is why people who stay calm tend to live by the motto that they keep things simple. It's easier said than done, but it's not impossible. By choosing to live in the moment, we can simplify matters expeditiously.

Life doesn't need to drive people insane or be a constant struggle. Those who adapt generally have a more positive outlook on life. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Copers generally have a positive outlook and use their skills to seek the best possible outcome. Copers are not passive and helpless. They look for ways to take control of their lives."

Advertisement

10. "It's not worth arguing over"

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Sorry, but laid-back people aren't about to argue over nonsense. It doesn't matter what the situation is. Anyone who disturbs their peace will be dealt with swiftly. Laid-back people quickly draw their boundaries and tell someone they don't think an issue is worth arguing about.

They may care about others, but their care for others doesn't matter more than their mental health. Call them heartless, but they'd rather make their boundaries known than live in regret. So, even if it's hard, they draw boundaries not just for themselves, but for the well-being of those around them.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.