People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Rigid Often Say 10 Judgmental Phrases In Casual Conversation

Open-mindedness is essential to living a great life, and indicates that a person is intelligent and curious. These people also have a strong sense of self, without being defensive or scared of discomfort.

Unfortunately, mentally and emotionally rigid people are much more closed-minded and tend to say judgmental things. They can't step outside of their comfort zone, and anyone who urges them to is suddenly a personal threat.

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Judgmental phrases mentally and emotionally rigid people say often

1. 'I would never do that'

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Comparison is the thief of joy, but to a judgmental person, it's second nature. They're always comparing themselves to others, usually to figure out how they can bring someone down to deal with their own insecurity.

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"I would never do that" is how they speak to someone with differing opinions. They're threatened by curiosity and thoughtful conversations because changing their mind is scary. They don't want to admit they're wrong, so they attack the people who aim to broaden their horizons.

2. 'I'm not having this conversation'

When they can't dismiss or invalidate someone else's opinion, a rigid person will often avoid it completely. They'll walk away or say "I'm not having this conversation," instead of making space for someone's opinions by regulating their own internal insecurities.

The shame they're always grappling with inside lives in their judgment, making it hard to cope with, without admitting that they're not right or superior all the time.

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3. 'That's so weird'

Judgmental people cling to individuals who point out their insecurities and make them feel bad about themselves. It has a lot less to do with the phrases they use, like "that's so weird," and a lot more to do with their own inner turmoil.

They can't let go of their own skewed version of normal because they need it to feel secure. So, if they're annoyed that someone's bringing a new perspective to a conversation or frustrated that they're not blindly following their lead, they're not afraid to be cruel and critical.

4. 'Why would you say that?'

No matter who you are or what you say, if you're around a judgmental person, they'll find something to attack. It's in their nature to criticize everything and everyone, because it makes them feel more secure and comfortable in themselves.

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Whether it's "Why would you say that?" or "that's an interesting opinion," they're passively mean to everyone, especially the kind of smart, curious people that pose a threat to their overconfidence.

5. 'I already said we're doing it this way'

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If someone's adamant about doing things their way, they're likely insecure and projecting onto others. They bulldoze over everything so they can have control, and their ideas are always right, even if the only evidence they offer is a false kind of overconfidence.

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But someone who's really open-minded isn't afraid of trying something new. A truly intelligent person is interested in what other people have to say.

6. 'That won't work'

Instead of trying new things and being willing to make a mistake for the betterment of everyone, rigid people say all-or-nothing phrases like "that won't work." They refuse to believe that anyone else is correct, because being wrong is a personal attack on their character.

It's this kind of black-and-white thinking that sabotages their entire lives on a daily basis. They can't have deep conversations or truly solve problems in healthy ways because they're too focused on shoving everyone else's ideas out of the picture.

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7. 'You'll understand when you're older'

Many rigid people have a strange idea of what status and power mean. Whether it's clinging to their age as an excuse for discrediting a young person's opinion or using their wealth as a justification for misbehavior, they're not afraid to dismiss people in favor of their own voices.

"You'll understand when you're older" is how they protect their ego and pride, especially when they can tell someone's open-minded and intelligent.

8. 'I'm just being realistic'

If someone's using realism as an excuse to shut down other people's opinions, they're not actually realists. They're just insecure and judgmental. It's easier for them to avoid or dominate over someone else's opinions than to change their mind or admit they're wrong.

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Their second nature is to shut down curiosity and new ideas, even when it comes at the expense of productive conversations and personal growth.

9. 'You don't know what you're talking about'

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It's not always easy to have a conversation with someone who doesn't share your same views and opinions. But when you both respect and hear someone out, regardless of what their perspective is, you grow.

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Open-minded people understand that these conversations are essential to building their own personal perspective, instead of closing off people who disagree with and differ from them.

Rigid and judgmental people say "you don't know when you're talking about" in these situations, because opposing opinions feel like a personal attack. They dismiss and invalidate others, as all they have to feel secure in being correct.

10. 'You've never even done it'

We often learn how to be better people by leaning into newness. The people who appreciate the discomfort in trying something new or opening themselves up to things they don't understand are the ones who grow as people.

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But a judgmental, rigid person clings to safety and security, keeping them stuck in a space where they only interact with people and things they know how to behave around. That's why you'll often hear them say, "You've never even done it."

They can't wrap their heads around someone intentionally setting themselves up to make a mistake or be bad at something, because, to them, that's a sign of failure and weakness.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.