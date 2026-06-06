Charisma isn't necessarily a sign that someone is a good person.

However, being charmed does make us feel special. It's just one of the things that people who are impossible to forget do without even trying to bolster better connections. Their social skills and conversation quirks often go much deeper than being attractive or charismatic. In fact, it's their emotional intelligence and authenticity that speak to the quality of their interactions in rare, unique ways.

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People who are impossible to forget do 10 small things without even trying

1. They make people feel seen in a new way

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We're always looking, whether it's subconsciously or not, to feel seen and heard. In moments when someone understands us and gives us their full attention, we have space to craft belonging that every human has as a desire for somewhere. So, when we meet someone who brings up those feelings and brings out a better version of ourselves we've been hiding, we can't forget the way they made us feel.

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Especially for people who have given up hope on sparking new connections or feeling emotionally connected to another person, these charismatic moments make it impossible to forget. They serve as a physical reminder that there are always new connections and moments of joy to be had, even when life feels bleak.

2. They act differently from everyone else

We're often drawn to authenticity, even when we don't realize it. It's the slightly eccentric, unique people who catch our attention and who ultimately feel impossible to forget. While charisma alone is often a performance to be liked, or a mirror of the people and values around someone, truly unique people draw in people's attention by being distinctly different.

They don't blend in with the crowd, physically, emotionally, or socially, which gives them a unique corner of someone's brain to live in undisturbed, while everyone else meshes together.

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3. They actively listen

According to a study from Social Neuroscience, active listening often sparks the reward center in someone else's brain, coming back to the essential feelings of being seen and heard. So, it's no surprise, especially in our modern world of convenience and constant stimulation, that noticing someone's full attention on us makes an interaction special.

They're not breaking eye contact to look over our shoulders. They're not letting their phone distract them. They're creating a space for us to feel safe and valued, even if it's the first time you've met, and that's hard to come by.

4. They're warm with new people

Despite living in a world where people are often judged based on extroversion and competence, experts agree that warmth is actually the trait that positively affects people's social interactions and likability. The warmer someone is, the safer everyone in their vicinity feels. They can open up and be themselves without the pressure of conforming to anything other than pure connection.

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It might seem overly simplistic when we're offered advice about body language and tone of voice, as well as shared experiences, when meeting someone new, but truly, warmth is more powerful for becoming an unforgettable person than we realize.

5. They wear confidence in contagious ways

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On top of personal performance, people often decide how confident they'll be based on the environment and the people around them. In a way, confidence is contagious. So, the more confident someone we meet is, the more likely we are to feel more confident ourselves.

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Their authenticity and charisma wear off on us, so, of course, we have better perceptions of those people based only on how they make us feel in the moment. It reminds us that how we make other people feel is a part of who we are, changing how we're perceived and remembered in conversations and social interactions.

6. They're optimistic about everything

As a mode of survival, our human brains are wired to be negative. We're always thinking about our own safety and how things can go wrong, and the potential outcomes of someone's bad intentions, even when we don't have evidence to suggest they're acting maliciously.

Despite this negativity bias, there are still rare groups of people who bring optimism to conversations. That's exactly what makes them unforgettable. They see the glass half full, and that optimism is contagious to other people. Long-term, optimism promotes better connections and well-being, but even in casual conversations, it's powerful for making people feel safe and happy.

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7. They keep small commitments

Even if it seems insignificant and small in the moment, people who keep small commitments and promises often come across as more trustworthy in our brains. The more trustworthy someone's perceived to be, the more unforgettable they are. Especially when we're wired to appreciate and seek deeper conversations, being able to trust someone opens the door to more intentional connection.

From remembering our names to acting on the verbal promises they make in the moment, it's these small bids of trust that make us feel safe with people, and ultimately benefit their social perception in our brains.

8. They respect others

Respect is often a feeling of admiration in social situations. Considering that admiration is deeply rooted in our brains and social, emotional experiences, feeling respected is more than the superficial etiquette behaviors we perceive it as.

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When someone respects our dignity and treats us with respect, regardless of the context or situation, we can't help but feel more positive about them. Whether they're a boss at work or a customer in a service environment, these kinds of people offer respect to everyone. Because of this intentional behavior, they linger in our brains, making us feel important and admired.

9. They're resilient

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When we believe that someone can weather complex storms and help us solve problems without breaking down, we feel safe. However, resilience is also interwoven with social support, according to a study from World Psychiatry, which influences feelings of belonging and perceiving stressful events as less threatening.

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Even if it seems subtle, like a person's calmness under pressure or their clear, confident language, someone's resilience can make them unforgettable. Even after they've left the conversation or space, their resilience lingers.

10. They're clearly well-connected

When someone brings up their friends or talks about their social lives, it can influence how we remember and perceive them. Especially considering that being liked has a lot more to do with just someone's personality, and also what we perceive to be their most desirable qualities, when they're clearly well-connected, we perceive them to be likable.

Even before we've formed a connection or even had a conversation with them, they become unforgettable in our minds, based solely on the qualities and desirable traits we perceive them to have.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.