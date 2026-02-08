We all have bad days. It’s not easy to move through life sometimes. However, we all know someone who seems to feel this way every day. No matter what, they are always in a bad mood.

If you notice someone is always grumpy, it can be for many reasons. They could be going through something difficult. Their temper may be short because they’re overwhelmed. Sometimes, there is no reason at all. They are simply irritable no matter what. Whatever the reason is, it’s not easy being around someone who is almost always in a bad mood. They’ll let you know how they truly feel in the phrases they use when talking to you.

People who are almost always in a bad mood usually say these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. ‘Whatever’

If someone is in a bad mood, their patience may be short. Someone who lacks patience often wants the world to conform around them. When they are already in a bad mood, they are more likely to be irritable. Their response to conversations may be ‘whatever.’ Using this phrase can make it sound like they don’t care.

Being in a bad mood can make a person unwilling to have a conversation. If they use this phrase when they are talking to you, they are likely checked out. It can make you feel like they do not care about you.

2. 'This always happens to me'

Being in a bad mood can make everything feel overwhelming. When someone is deep in the throes of a difficult mood, they may take on a victim mentality. Instead of taking accountability for their feelings, they may look at everyone else but themselves. If they say, ‘This always happens to me,’ they may be trying to make you feel sorry for them. It could be a way to garner attention.

It can be difficult for them to see outside of their own bad mood. These feelings can affect how they interact with others. Whether they are seeking attention or trying to make you feel bad for them, this phrase can be used to make them seem like the victim.

3. ‘I’m not in the mood’

If you spend time around someone who is always in a bad mood, you have likely heard this one a lot. When everything is weighing them down, they are never in the mood for anything. They likely have a short fuse. Whether you’re trying to have a conversation with them, it’s not easy to hear this. They may feel like they don’t have the capacity to process anything because they are in such a bad mood.

Moody people can have a hard time settling conflicts with people. If they say they are not in the mood to talk about something, they may expect others to cater to them. They might be hopeful the conversation will end there because they said that phrase.

4. ‘I don’t care’

When someone is constantly in a bad mood, they may pretend not to care about the world around them. Sometimes, they may genuinely not care. Their opinions may be skewed by their bad mood. When we are feeling negative thoughts, they can be overwhelming. We may say things we do not mean, or disconnect from everyone else.

If someone says they do not care, they may be trying to protect their feelings. They could care a little too much, and that’s why they are in a bad mood. It can be hard to tell someone’s true intentions when they say this phrase.

5. ‘Here we go again’

Have you ever had a conversation with someone and heard this phrase? They could be unwilling to have a conversation that you’ve tried to start before. Issues can be recurring. When you want to discuss something again, and they shut it down by saying 'Here we go again,’ it’s frustrating. They may use their bad mood as an excuse.

On the other hand, they may say this because something is going wrong for them again. When someone is chronically in a bad mood, the little things can feel big. When something happens, no matter how small, they may say this phrase because they know it will affect their mood. They could be holding on to the past, and this is reminding them of something painful. They are preparing to endure something again, and it’s putting them in an even worse mood.

6. ‘Must be nice’

We have all heard this phrase said sarcastically. In reality, the person making this comment may feel resentful. If someone is always in a bad mood, and you are not, they will likely pick up on that energy. They will see you experiencing joy and make backhanded comments like ‘Must be nice.’ It can be said as a dig, while also having a little layer of truth.

This person may be feeling jealous. It’s easy to blow off someone who is constantly in a bad mood. You can find their behavior annoying. However, it may come from a deeper place.

7. ‘What’s the point?’

When someone is in a low spot, nothing can feel worthwhile. A bad mood can bring someone down. Saying ‘What’s the point?’ can come from a dark place. Their bad mood may be from unresolved trauma. While it can be hard to give a grumpy person grace, at times it can be beneficial to be a listening ear rather than someone who pushes them away.

However, we all know people who are always in a bad mood and want others to feel sorry for them. They may say this phrase to pull at your emotions. Their bad mood may be making them question why something matters, but it could also be a ploy for attention.

8. ‘It doesn’t matter’

If someone close to you is in a bad mood, your initial thought may be to talk to them about what they are feeling. Most of us want to be good friends to the people in our lives. If we notice someone who is in an especially low spot, we may try to provide them with a community to find comfort in. However, when trying to support them, they may reply, ‘It doesn’t matter.’

When someone says their feelings do not matter, they are experiencing emotional invalidation. Whether it’s someone else making them feel this way or their own issues, it can be hard to navigate. Of course, there are always people who will use this phrase to seek further attention. Others may be truly going through something difficult that they are not ready to talk about.

9. ‘That’s stupid’

Someone who is always in a bad mood may be dismissive of the world around them. They may lack the patience to talk about things they do not care about. Instead of allowing someone the space to share their feelings, they’ll be unafraid to hold their tongue. Being in a foul mood can give them the courage to say something like, ‘That’s stupid.’

By saying this phrase, they can bring you down with them. Instead of hearing out what you have to say, they instantly shut you down. It can be hard to hear this phrase, especially when you are trying to be there for someone.

10. ‘No one listens to me’

When someone is in a bad mood often, they may throw a bit of a pity party. They’ll say phrases like, ‘No one listens to me.’ They may be targeting your emotions. They want you to tell them that isn’t true, and that you’re always there for them. It’s not easy to be there for someone who is always feeling down. Irritable and grumpy people can say things they do not mean in the moment.

We can be guilty of making statements because of our confirmation bias. When someone feels low about themselves, they may believe they aren't being listened to, even if that isn’t true.

11. ‘I’m over it’

Picture this. You’re talking to someone, and you can tell they are completely disconnected from what you’re saying. Now that you think about it, they are like this more often than not. They’re always in a bad mood and not afraid to make hurtful comments. You’re trying to have a conversation with them, and instead of acknowledging what you are saying, they reply, ‘I’m over it.’ It’s dismissive and can bring you down.

They may also say this to dismiss their own behavior. You may ask them why they’re feeling a certain way, and instead of talking to you, they’ll brush it off. They’ll say something like, ‘I’m over it’ and move on.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.