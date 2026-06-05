In today's world, uniqueness isn't hard to come by.

Everyone's trying on authenticity, wanting to be "different" and "cool" in a world of conformity. But how many of these people are truly authentic, instead of performing for the sake of seeking attention or validation? The kind of people who are actually different from everyone else do certain things pretty consistently, and rarely do they have to do with chasing or appeasing in the eyes of others.

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People who are actually different from everyone else do 11 things pretty consistently

1. They leave the house without distractions

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Despite pressures to stay distracted and stimulated in a world driven by a fear of stillness, truly unique, centered people leave the house without needing a companion. They don't need headphones to go for a walk or a phone to keep them company in social settings. They're not afraid to entertain themselves and spark up conversations with their neighbors on the train.

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Even if it's just for one intentional day, as a study from the Industrial Psychiatry Journal explains, removing technology devices and stimulation is an "eye-opener" to people about how little they live in the present moment. Yes, this habit can spark discomfort at first, but over time, it's these unique, offline people who feel stronger belonging and well-being out in the world.

2. They curate unique language

Instead of relying on internet slang and soaking up only the language that's dominant around them, unique people have their own spoken quirks. Of course, shared language is an inevitable part of their communities and relationships, but that doesn't stop them from going inward and forming an authentic identity that also influences how and what they say.

Even if it's using a specific catchphrase, which tends to boost our well-being and make us feel connected, the most unique, authentic people today use language intentionally. It's a part of who they are and a connection to their deeper self, rather than a sheer means of seeking attention or trying to alter their social image.

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3. They hold questions somewhere

Whether it's writing in a small notepad in their purse or keeping a digital note in their cell phone, people who are actually different from everyone else are constantly holding onto things that spark their curiosity. Instead of writing only in a journaling session, they write down questions.

"Why do some people act like that?" or "What can this moment teach me?" might live in their journals forever without an answer, but they still act as a vehicle for self-awareness and intentionality in the moment. On top of that, the happiest people, with more space to play around with identity and self-concepts, are often the most curious.

That's what living a "psychologically rich life" offers. People who make space to think deeply and seek out novelty create moments for more meaning and understanding, rather than living on autopilot.

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4. They schedule free time

Instead of focusing only on managing their actual obligations and work schedules, the most fulfilled people also schedule their free time and personal endeavors. On top of the to-do lists that grow longer and longer with rigid responsibilities, they also keep notes and folders that house their dreams and hobbies.

When they're scheduling out their week, they not only pick things from their work and household lists, but also from these fun, personal ones. Their hobbies and the small actions that push them closer to their goals are never overshadowed, because they've made it a practice to come back to them daily.

5. They research and take notes

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Even if they're not in school or working on the clock, the most interesting, unique people still research new topics and take notes on things they find interesting. They're always reading to expand their world, instead of relying only on their phones or social media to do that. They write about things they find interesting in ways that connect them back to themselves and create meaning.

All these small, sometimes analog hobbies are the habits that the most interesting people make time for. They're curious about a lot, but they also take action on these curiosities, rather than wasting time doomscrolling or letting mindless entertainment take over.

6. They say 'to be fair' often

Instead of getting wrapped up in the negativity of someone's chronic complaining or tolerating gossip about someone who's not around to defend themselves, someone with a unique sense of emotional perspective often uses a phrase like "to be fair" to bring perspective.

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They offer fresh viewpoints and stand up for people, bringing a flair of empathy to conversations that are largely dominated by narcissism in today's world.

7. They perform anonymous acts of kindness

Rather than expecting someone to thank them for paying for their meal or doing a small chore behind their back, people who are different and unique from everyone else do it for the betterment of the world. They get to experience the joy and gratitude that come from engaging in small acts of kindness, without all the added gratification and validation that a "thank you" or praise brings.

The world is a better place because they help other people from an incredibly grounded, humble place. Even in our world of entitlement and rising narcissism, these people still exist.

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8. They go out alone

From dates with themselves to intentional alone time running errands, the most unique people often have certain introverted habits. Especially in our world that rewards prosocial, extroverted behaviors, this kind of appreciation for stillness is rare and unique.

Of course, as a study from Cognitive Therapy and Research explains, this kind of healthy, positive and intentional attitude about their alone time is exactly what makes it so valuable.

9. They craft a signature style

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Even if they're playing around with new clothing or experimenting with parts of their identity, unique people often have a signature accessory or statement piece that travels with them. Instead of being influenced only by trends and letting their style be a regurgitation of what everyone around them enjoys, they create external authenticity.

Nobody can recreate the presence they bring into the world and the vibes they curate, even when they try. It's both intentional and effortless, which makes them different from everyone else in any room almost all the time.

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10. They read in pairs

Instead of choosing a single book, or some kind of digital substitute to entertain themselves, these people often read in pairs. Essentially, they choose two genres, typically fiction and nonfiction, to read simultaneously, offering all the benefits of both narratives and genres at the same time.

Even if the average person can only manage one book or avoids reading entirely, these people craft their intellect, imagination, worldview, and identity by leaning into reading as a regular hobby.

11. They create projects for themselves

As if they're still in a classroom or following a curriculum, the most well-rounded, unique individuals still have projects they work toward. It may not be graded by someone else or held to a specific, rigid deadline, but to keep their minds stimulated with new tasks and information, they find ways to hold themselves to creation.

Especially in a world that's driven mostly by convenience and consumption, it's refreshing to see certain groups of people still creating for the fun of it. Or, at least, creating to learn something new.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.