People with a ‘Superman complex’ are often guilty of these 8 quietly arrogant behaviors:

Everyone wanted to be a superhero when they were a child. We dreamed of growing up with superpowers that caused people to look to us when they needed help. As we grew up, most of us came to realize that saving everyone was impossible. However, some people still exhibit a Superman complex.

They think they are the most knowledgeable about everything and are best equipped to handle every situation. This person may feel a constant need to save others and take on other people’s work because they believe they are the only one who can do it right.

Advertisement

What is a Superman complex? The term "Superman complex" was first coined by Dr. Frederic Wertham in his 1954 book, Seduction of the Innocent, and his later testimony in front of the Senate Subcommittee on Juvenile Delinquency. A Superman complex is an unhealthy sense of responsibility, of the belief that everyone else lacks the capacity to successfully perform routine tasks.

People with a Superman complex, or Superwoman syndrome, feel invincible and infallible, never believing that failure is a possibility for them. They have a burning desire to fix everyone else because they are just fine.

This was different from the savior complex, where people might have intervened. In this case, they stood idly by, watching and loving the abuse taking place. In business, this can show up like a god complex, with CEOs believing they are untouchable and engaging in power-hungry tactics that eventually come back to bite them.

Advertisement

What causes a Superman complex? The Superman complex stems from a distrust of others. It is a belief that you have the perfect way of doing things, and any other way is errant. You believe that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.

People with a Superman complex tend to take on a heavy workload and have a hard time delegating tasks for fear that it will result in failure, which is a devastating and worst-case-scenario outcome for them. So, they throw themselves into work to make sure that their flawless reputation for performing is not tarnished by a perceived underling.

People with a ‘Superman complex’ are often guilty of these 8 quietly arrogant behaviors:

1. Failure is not an option for them

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

People with a Superman complex fully expect to succeed in every venture they take part in. Rather than calculating and preparing for inevitable risk, they believe they are immune to the trappings of business and that failure cannot and will not be part of their lives.

Studies show that perfectionism, defined by one's own unrealistic expectations, strongly predicts fear of failure, particularly concerning disappointing others, with fear of failure constituting a large proportion of the causes underlying both perfectionism and related behaviors like procrastination. Perfectionists focus heavily on their mistakes and take them as signs of personal defects, which negatively impacts their self-esteem.

Advertisement

2. They consider everyone else to be just average

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

If you have a Superman complex, you truly believe there is something special about you that sets you apart from everyone else. You believe you have heightened powers that others don’t have and are capable of nearly impossible feats.

According to Lauren Reiter, LCSW, people with grandiose tendencies harbor evidence of their self-perceived superiority through their appearance, achievements, intelligence, or status, prioritizing the attainment of that evidence of superiority above all else. She explains that this grandiose thinking is actually one of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder, where individuals always see themselves as a "special case" or the exception to normal rules and expectations.

Advertisement

3. The rules don’t apply to them

Mangostar / Shutterstock

You know the rules but have no intention of adhering to them. A Superman complex leads you to think you are above the law and any repercussions that might come with it. Of course, everyone else should follow the rules because they don’t have the same privileges as you.

This sense of entitlement propels individuals to violate social norms that stand in the way of obtaining desired outcomes, showing that entitled individuals are more likely to engage in classroom misbehavior, cheat on romantic partners, commit research misconduct, and play politics at work. Research has consistently found that among narcissistic traits, entitlement and exploitativeness are the strongest predictors of aggression and antisocial behaviors.

Advertisement

4. They believe everyone should kneel at their feet

Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock

Unofficial "Supermen" think that everyone in the world owes them a debt of gratitude for their immeasurable contributions. They are strong believers in their own greatness and see mediocre people as fans who should shower them with praise and adulation.

Because narcissists are incredibly entitled, they automatically think that just walking into a room is impressive enough to warrant some sort of recognition. Life coach Elizabeth Shaw explains that a narcissistic person uses tactics like dry begging as a way to seek praise and validation.

Advertisement

5. They must help everyone, even if they don’t ask

MDV Edwards / Shutterstock

A Superman complex can have you sticking your nose in places it does not belong. You place the needs of others before your own because you want to be seen as heroic and often find yourself burned out.

This behavior pattern often has roots in childhood experiences and can stem from low self-esteem, with the individual's sense of worth becoming tied to their ability to help others. Research shows that unsolicited help can be psychologically damaging to recipients, as being offered unwanted assistance frustrates their needs for competence and autonomy.

Advertisement

6. There is always a new challenge to overcome

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

You take pride in overachieving, and no matter how many wins you have, you will never be satisfied. There is always something new to do and more to accomplish, so you have trouble enjoying your victories.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Samantha Rodman Whiten notes that the same goal-oriented mentality that makes high achievers so successful means they are never content in their personal lives. This is because they are always running toward the next bigger, better project, idea, or goalpost.

Advertisement

7. They strive for perfection

DC Studio / Shutterstock

Superman didn’t have any flaws and, since you see yourself in the same way, neither do you. At least that’s what you want the world to think, so you are obsessed with perfectionism and are unable to accept anything less for yourself.

Clinical observations reveal that narcissistic perfectionists need to achieve perfection and also need to seem perfect in ways that make them highly vulnerable to life setbacks. This perfectionistic striving can encompass both adaptive features, like setting high standards of performance, but also maladaptive aspects, including concern over others' expectations, self-doubts, and overly negative reactions to perceived failure.

Advertisement

8. They are always 'on'

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

Those who have a Superman complex don’t have the ability to use downtime to heal and recover. They are always in the midst of solving a problem, fixing someone else, or trying to soar to higher heights.

Paying attention to subtle cues that signal a need to recharge opens up the opportunity to keep your brain fully charged so you can be your happiest, healthiest, most productive, and creative self, according to stress mastery expert Dr. Cynthia Ackrill. To begin managing a Superman or Superwoman complex, trust in others is necessary. It won’t be easy since you have likely not done it before, so begin by trusting but verifying.

Once you are confident in the people around you, it will make it much easier to share the workload. If you see knowledge gaps in others, teach them what you know.

Trust the process without worrying about the outcome. Do the work that needs to be done and trust that the universe will deliver success. The Law of Detachment dictates that you can achieve greatness by being intentional, acting, then letting go and believing in your work.

Self-care is a must for anyone who wants to live up to their best potential. You are not responsible for everyone in the world. To be a true superhero, one must demonstrate the importance of being mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, who specializes in content about self-care, self-love, self-enlightenment, interpersonal relationships, and personalities. She strives to deliver informative and entertaining news you can use to help navigate life.