People Slowly Losing Their Capacity For Silliness Usually Say 8 Phrases In Everyday Conversation

I’m a self-proclaimed silly, goofy girl. If I get a chance to make a joke, best believe I’ll take it. Of course, I know some moments are meant to be serious, but I like to think I can read a room and drop the act when something is serious.

Balance is always important, and it's understandable that someone might be frustrated by a person behaving flippantly at the wrong time. When people are going through especially difficult times, however, their interest in silly behavior may gradually dwindle, leaving them saying things to others in an effort to keep the vibe more on their currently serious level.

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Someone who is slowly losing their capacity for silliness will often say these phrases in their daily conversations

1. “Can we please be serious for once?’

Even though I’m often the silly friend, I’ll admit that goofy behavior gets old at a point. This is especially relevant when something serious is going on. My coping mechanism is to make a joke when things get tough, and I’m not alone.

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Laughter can be a social defense because it can lighten the mood. However, it’s not always accepted. Everyone reacts to these moments differently. For some, a little bit of humor can make them feel better. If someone isn't interested in jokes, they might find this defense mechanism annoying because it leaves them wishing they could have a serious conversation for once.

2. ‘I’m not in the mood for this’

When someone can't handle anything that isn't serious, they might become easily annoyed by what they see as inappropriate humor. If they’re struggling, they likely have a lower threshold for even little jokes. They may find comfort in silence, wishing they could have a moment to themselves.

Even if they're not in the mood, a sense of humor can help us through stressful moments. A study found that people who use positive forms of humor are less prone to having anxiety and stress than those who view things negatively.

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Although your silly friend might be annoying, they could be onto something. Maybe it’s something you should try, even when you’re not in the mood.

3. ‘Can we have some quiet time?’

Although I’m often the friend cracking jokes, I know how annoying it is when someone is constantly filling the room with their voice. I’m the type of person who needs quiet time, but it’s not always easy to get it.

I’m usually a good sport about silly behavior, but there comes a point where we need to take a step back and let the conversation breathe. While someone may be trying to lift the mood, silence might be more helpful, as it allows us to reflect on the moment.

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It gives us the opportunity to figure out what is bothering us and how to work through it. When someone is joking around 24/7, those moments of silence are rare and can lead to more stress and anxiety.

4. ‘That isn’t funny’

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Everyone has their own unique sense of humor. What might be funny to me could be incredibly annoying to you. It’s fine not to see eye to eye, but both people need to be respected. This means when one person is bothered by something, it’s important to back off and let the room breathe.

Life can beat us down. The more we go through, the less we may find it funny because we are stressed and caught up in our own minds. Many people’s sense of humor changes over time, and things they once laughed at become something they can’t stand.

5. ‘I’m too old for this’

What we once found hilarious can grow old. The silly behaviors we loved as kids can seem annoying when we’re adults. Some people cling to the humor they’ve always had. That doesn’t make them bad or immature; it’s just who they are. We can’t control other people’s personalities, but that doesn’t mean we always have to put up with their chaos. Some people lose the capacity for silliness, and it can change their relationship dynamics.

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If someone confronts a friend about their humor by saying they no longer find it funny, it can hurt their feelings. The truth is, we start developing a sense of humor as early as six weeks old. It’s not uncommon for things to change over time, especially as we feel we are too old for certain behaviors. However, these conversations need to be handled well to ensure everyone feels comfortable.

6. ‘I don’t have the energy for this anymore’

If you’ve ever felt completely drained, you know how hard it is to put up with things once you’ve reached your limit. We can easily lose our patience when we have too much on our minds. Being easily annoyed by something we’d once find funny can be a sign that our fuses are short. It’s okay to admit when we don’t have the energy for something, especially when we’ve lost our capacity for goofy behavior.

Burnout can change our personalities. Both our creativity and emotions can be stifled by stress and anxiety. We may not have the patience or energy for something as simple as a goofy joke. It changes our perspectives.

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7. ‘I have too much going on right now’

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Even I, who uses my sense of humor in every situation, can become frustrated by constant humor. Lately, I’ve been dealing with some health problems. While cracking jokes gets me through it, I can also lose my steam because I’m not functioning at my full capacity. It’s okay to admit you have too much going on in your life to work on your amateur stand-up routine.

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Some people feel intensely. When something goes wrong, it can be all-consuming. This can make socializing difficult, especially when someone is trying too hard to be silly.

8. ‘That kind of stuff used to be fun, but not anymore’

Sometimes, people develop a superiority complex. They think they’re better than everyone else. It can come down to something as silly as a sense of humor. They think they’re too mature for the stuff they used to laugh at. In fact, they may tell you they used to have fun doing that goofy thing, but now they are too mature for that.

While they may act like they’re too good to be silly, they may be hiding their insecurities. It makes them feel better to put someone else down, even over something so small. By saying this phrase, they make the other person feel bad, claiming their level of maturity far exceeds theirs.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.