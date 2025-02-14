People Share The Words They Mispronounced One Time That Still Haunt Them

From embarrassing school memories to those lingering moments of self-doubt, most of us have experienced the agony of mispronouncing a word in front of others. The worst part is the fact that our brains won't let us forget the humiliation!

In a recent Reddit post, users came together to share their embarrassing slips of the tongue that have left them forever scarred. But, hey, it's happened to all of us, and if you say it didn't — then you’re lying.

Advertisement

People came together to share the words they mispronounced once, leaving them with a lifetime of embarrassment:

Hyperbole and hyper bull: the dreaded misstep

Ever had that one word that you knew for sure that you would mispronounce, so you never dared to say it? Well, this one is it. The infamous word hyperbole has been the bane of many a public speaker — and we can't blame them.

Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent | Canva Pro

Advertisement

One Reddit user recalled mispronouncing the word as “hyper bull,” and the memory still haunts them to this day. The mix-up is a classic example of how a small mistake can linger in the mind, especially when it’s pointed out by others. This user most likely didn’t think much of it when they flubbed, but after someone corrected them, it became a source of amusement and personal embarrassment — one that has stayed with them for years. But hey, at least you'll forever have that haunting memory on an endless loop to replay as you try to sleep at night. Right?

Antithesis and anti-thesis: a confounding mispronunciation

Another dreadful word is antithesis. There is no doubt that many still either refuse to say it or continue to pronounce it incorrectly. Who can blame them, though?

Many believe that antithesis is pronounced as “ANTI-thesis,” but the correct pronunciation is “an-TITH-us-sis” — we bet you still can’t say it correctly, though. A Reddit user said that he once slipped up saying antithesis, and now every time he hears someone say it correctly, he can't help but relive the cringe-worthy moment.

Advertisement

Here's the thing about remembering those moments of embarrassment: You're not alone. We all do it. According to David Hallford, a clinical psychologist at Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, replaying our humiliations is actually an instinctual response that is intended to help our species survive. No, really. He explained to DiscoverMagazine, “Being able to affiliate with people and be liked and valued is really important for us. Social relatedness is one of our core needs. In those times when we embarrass ourselves, that’s a threat to our social relatedness.”

It's actually kind of comforting to know that everyone relives these moments, and we aren't just beating ourselves up for no reason.

Genre, epitome, and archipelago: the mispronunciations that still resonate

Sometimes, it's not just one word but a series of them that can get you tongue-tied. One user on Reddit shared the “holy trinity” of word mispronunciations, each one more embarrassing than the last. One involved “genre,” which they pronounced as “Janeer,” to the confusion of their peers. The word "epitome" was another victim, as they boldly pronounced it as "ep-uh-tome," despite being corrected with an incredulous, “Are you trying to say eh-pih-toh-me?” They even mispronounced “archipelago” as they were gently told, “That’s the worst way I’ve ever heard someone say archipelago.”

Advertisement

Comstock | Canva Pro

These might seem like small slip-ups, but for the person who made them, they become core memories of embarrassment whenever they hear the words again.

Mispronouncing words, whether it be — “hyperbole” or “genre” — can be an uncomfortable or even cringe-worthy experience. However, if it helps, this is something nearly everyone has gone through.

Advertisement

The lasting effects these embarrassing moments have on us are a reminder of how language and communication not only tie us together but can also be a source of stress and anxiety. Imagine being a person who speaks English as a second language! They are not only brave but brilliant.

While these slip-ups may haunt us, they also remind us that it's okay to make mistakes. These are the ties that bind us together as humans. And don't forget to laugh at them in hindsight.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.