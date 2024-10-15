Having strong verbal skills is valuable for people's personal and professional lives. It's hard to get your point across if you mistake the meaning or pronunciation of one phrase for another. There are several phrases even smart people misuse that sound super embarrassing, and making those mistakes can lead to confusion or misunderstanding.

Direct communication is essential for forming strong relationships, and the way we speak influences the way others see us. While it's fairly common to repeat phrases incorrectly, doing so can cause negative first impressions, especially when you're trying to prove a point or win the upper hand in a disagreement.

Here are 10 phrases even smart people misuse that sound super embarrassing

1. 'For all intensive purposes'

One example of a phrase even smart people use that sounds super embarrassing is the phrase "For all intensive purposes." When this phrase is spoken aloud, it sounds right, but really, it's an incorrect interpretation of the phrase "For all intents and purposes."

The phrase "For all intents and purposes" means "essentially" or "in effect." It was used as part of the longer phrase "to all intents, constructions, and purposes" in the 1546 Act of Parliament as a way to declare that King Henry VIII could interpret laws however he wanted to, giving him limitless political power. The phrase was whittled down to "All intents and purposes" in American English and is still commonly used today.

The incorrect version of the phrase is an example of what's called an "eggcorn," which is a linguistic term signifying when mistaken forms of words or phrases are used in seemingly logical ways. While most people will understand what you're getting at if you say, "For all intensive purposes," it's still incorrect, and can sound super embarrassing in conversation.

2. 'Statue of limitations'

"Statue of limitations" is a commonly misused phrase that makes even smart people seem like they have low levels of intelligence. The correct phrase is "statute of limitations," which is a law that determines the time frame in which a perpetrator can be charged for a crime. Statutes of limitations are determined on a state-by-state basis, and they can prevent someone from being prosecuted for a crime after a determined period of time.

Saying, "statue of limitations" implies that there's a physical entity involved, as a statue is a rendered figure of a person or animal, which doesn't make any logical sense. The phrase "statute of limitations" is mostly said by lawyers trying a case. It's rarely used outside of a court environment, yet saying it correctly is important, so that you don't sound like you're just pretending to be intelligent.

3. 'Hunger pains'

Another commonly misused phrase occurs when you're out at a restaurant and the server keeps passing by your table without taking your order, so you feel the intensity of hunger pangs. People often confuse the correct term "hunger pangs" for its incorrect cousin "hunger pains." While both phrases make sense in context, you should aim to say "pangs" instead of "pains" if you want to show off your high intelligence.

"Pang" is the term associated with hunger-induced cramping, while "pain" is a more general ache or discomfort. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "pang" as "a brief piercing spasm of pain." So, the next time your server walks by and pretends they don't notice you're starving, you can definitively say you're experiencing hunger pangs, which is the correct use of the term.

4. 'Beckon call'

A phrase that even smart people misuse that sounds super embarrassing is the phrase "beck and call." People often mistakenly say, "beckoned call" when they mean to say, "beck and call." To be at someone's beck and call means that you're at someone's service, performing whatever task they want done. Mothers often feel like they're at the beck and call of their kids, and employees might feel like they're at the beck and call of their bosses, especially if they're part of a toxic workplace.

"Beck and call" is a noun phrase. "Beckon call" doesn't make grammatical sense, as "beckon" is a verb. Used in the incorrect context, it makes it seem like "beckon" is an adjective modifying the noun "call." While these phrases sound essentially exactly the same when said out loud, one makes sense, and one does not.

5. 'Peak my interest'

People often say that something "peaks their interest" when what they mean to say is that it "piques their interest." The words "peak" and "pique" (and "peek") are homophones, which means they're pronounced the same way but have different meanings.

The word "pique" comes from the French word "piquer." The root meaning of "piquer" is "to prick." When used as part of the phrase "pique my interest," it means to inspire excitement or curiosity. Using the word "peak" in this phrase isn't at all correct, as a peak is the pointed top of an object, such as a mountain. "Peak" can also be used as a verb, meaning that something reached its top height of popularity, activity, or development.

While the words sound exactly the same, their usage differs completely: Your interest can't be peaked, but it can be piqued.

6. 'Slight of hand'

Another phrase that even smart people misuse that sounds super embarrassing is saying, "slight of hand" when they mean to say, "sleight of hand." A magician or street performer often shows "sleight of hand," which means they have quick-moving fingers that can be used as part of a trick or deception. "Slight of hand" is a way of saying someone has small hands.

Being "sleight of hand" could be seen as a compliment, especially if you're saying the phrase to someone as they do a magic trick. Yet being "slight of hand" tends to be a more pointed insult, as you're pointing out a physical flaw, which shows you weren't raised with good manners.

7. 'Do diligence'

The phrase "do diligence" might sound right, but really, it's the wrong way to say, "due diligence." The phrase "due diligence" originated in a legal context, and it refers to completing necessary tasks before making a big decision.

"Diligence" means that care or attention is required. In the context of this particular phrase, "due" is used as an adjective that means expected or appropriate. So, doing your due diligence means you're making sure everything is in order before doing something like signing a contract or buying your first home.

8. 'Tow the line'

When spoken, the phrase "tow the line" seems correct, but once it's written down, it becomes clear that it's not. The correct phrase is "toe the line," which means to meet specific standards or abide by the given rules or regulations of a particular situation. Using the word "tow" sounds the same as "toe" but it holds a different meaning: to tow something is to drag or pull it.

"Toe the line" is an idiom that refers to runners standing on the starting line, and waiting for the signal to start their race. While "toe the line" was originally used in a literal fashion, referring to toes on an actual line, its figurative use dates back to the early 1800s.

9. 'Take a different tact'

Sometimes, we make decisions that end up not working out, which means we have to change direction or take a different tack. Yet this phrase is often misused, as people say, "take a different tact," which doesn't actually make sense. "Tact" refers to having good manners and being a polite person, and you can't really take it differently.

"Take a different tack" means you've decided to switch course or change your method of actions, often in a drastic way. In this context, "tack" is a nautical reference, related to the direction of a boat due to its sail position. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, "tack" means "a rope to hold in place the forward lower corner of a course on a sailing ship." The word was first used in reference to a ship's direction in the early 1600s.

10. 'Wet my appetite'

Saying "wet my appetite" is a misheard version of the phrase "whet my appetite." In its correct context, "whet" is used to indicate sharpening one's interest in something. The phrase was used in a literal sense in the 1600s, referring to someone's appetite for food. It started being used in a more figurative sense in the 1800s.

While "wet" and "whet" sound the same, one describes the quality of water, and the other means to sharpen. "Whetting your appetite" means you've been given insight to a topic or event, and now, you're intrigued and interested in learning more.

