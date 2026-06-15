People With Amazing Parents Usually Grew Up Learning These 3 Old-Fashioned Phrases

It is easy to assume our children will have self-confidence if we believe we are raising them in the best possible way. However, there are times we might notice that they need an extra boost of encouragement, and that's where these old-fashioned phrases come in.

Living a vibrant life requires a healthy sense of self-confidence. Low self-confidence can become a detriment, and if not encouraged as a child, some adults grow to believe there is no use in finding a productive purpose to their lives. Once one is not productive, self-esteem may fall. Low self-esteem is promoted opaquely in society. In fact, it is taught, mostly unknowingly. Rise and see it. Be aware, and then move beyond it.

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Make time to encourage your child and help them to find their personal value. Let them know it is good to believe in our abilities. People often feel weak in confidence if they are not as appreciated as they should be. Thus, start by recognizing your child fully — the most amazing parents know that encouragement goes so much further than criticism.

Here are old-fashioned phrases people with amazing parents often grew up hearing:

1. 'Compassion costs nothing'