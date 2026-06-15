People With Amazing Parents Usually Grew Up Learning These 3 Old-Fashioned Phrases
It is easy to assume our children will have self-confidence if we believe we are raising them in the best possible way. However, there are times we might notice that they need an extra boost of encouragement, and that's where these old-fashioned phrases come in.
Living a vibrant life requires a healthy sense of self-confidence. Low self-confidence can become a detriment, and if not encouraged as a child, some adults grow to believe there is no use in finding a productive purpose to their lives. Once one is not productive, self-esteem may fall. Low self-esteem is promoted opaquely in society. In fact, it is taught, mostly unknowingly. Rise and see it. Be aware, and then move beyond it.
Make time to encourage your child and help them to find their personal value. Let them know it is good to believe in our abilities. People often feel weak in confidence if they are not as appreciated as they should be. Thus, start by recognizing your child fully — the most amazing parents know that encouragement goes so much further than criticism.
Here are old-fashioned phrases people with amazing parents often grew up hearing:
1. 'Compassion costs nothing'
Through various forms of media, we might learn different things about other people. It is important to focus on a lens of compassion when understanding others and even ourselves.
Teach your child that compassion is always an available option. Instead of judging others, teach them to be kind. Teach your child not to take things personally. I have gone over The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz with my children for a few years now, and I find it helpful to remind them of the agreements every so often. They are:
Be impeccable with your word.
- Do not take anything personally.
- Do not make assumptions.
- Always do your best.
Not to take anything personally resonates with them; I make sure to remind them of that.
"Find the courage to ask questions and to express what you want. Communicate with others as clearly as you can to avoid misunderstandings, sadness, and drama." ― Miguel Ruiz
2. 'Trust your intuition'
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"Practice listening to your intuition, and your inner voice; ask questions; be curious; see what you see; hear what you hear; and then act upon what you know to be true. These intuitive powers were given to your soul at birth." ― Clarissa Pinkola Estés
Being able to understand our minds is one of the most important concepts for a human to know. Once a person realizes they can control what they think, they learn they can control themselves however they choose. We are all strong inside, and we all have more power than we realize.
"Teach your kids to trust their intuition. Teaching our kids to listen to their intuitive experiences, even in the smallest form, while they are young, will help their future selves. Intuition becomes increasingly valuable in the new information society precisely because there is so much data." — John Naisbitt
3. 'The ground is level beneath us all'
Let them know we are all different: everyone is unique, and you are no better — and no worse — than any fellow human. If we look at the uniqueness of each person, we will enjoy the presence of the individual even more. It is important to let them know we all have different abilities and strengths, and there is not one way to do things, but rather, many ways.
"Non-judgment quiets the internal dialogue, and this opens once again the doorway to creativity." —Deepak Chopra
Building a child's self-confidence is an ongoing pursuit; start with these old-fashioned phrases of wisdom, and go from there. A healthy feeling of self-esteem, with an understanding of the inner self, will only ensure more thoughtful people in the world as we move forward.
Family coach Judy Helm Wright explained, "Success in life, friendship, business, family dynamics, and spiritual growth have self-confidence and self-esteem at the foundation. People who have confidence in their worth are magnets for success and happiness everywhere they go. As parents and caring adults, you want to share methods and techniques to build self-confidence with the young people in your circle of influence."
Jessica Doyle is an artist, writer, and researcher who teaches personal empowerment, creative courage, and writing. She holds a PhD in Philosophy and Art Theory, and MFA and BFA in Painting.