Pre-pandemic, 2.7% of the GDP of the United States was attributed to tourism and travel, where about $800 billion dollars are spent every year on leisure travel and vacations. An average American will spend around $2,000 on their summer vacation, and in general, Americans spend about 100 billion dollars on traveling during the summer. In a recent poll, around 80% of families who go on vacation decided on their destination based on the best bang for their buck.

When it comes to choosing where to spend those hard-earned vacation dollars, nothing quite sells a destination like stunning, crystal-clear water. There's something almost hypnotic about being able to see straight to the sandy bottom, the kind of turquoise that makes you want to book a flight before you've even finished scrolling. We asked beach lovers to share their absolute favorites, and these 25 spots came up again and again.

People who love crystal-clear water swear these 25 beaches are the best on earth:

1. Corfu, Greece

In Greece, Corfu beach is a beautiful place where you can stay for an affordable price. You can do all sorts of water sports, and there are so many things to see. The beaches are white, and the water is a clear blue. You can have so much fun here and enjoy your stay.

2. Bali, Indonesia

Tandya Rachmat / Shutterstock

The beautiful beaches of Bali are surrounded by jungles. It's a perfect surfing destination and is surrounded by cliffs, where the view is nothing like you have ever seen before.

You can stay and eat here fairly cheaply, but be aware that flights can be pricey. But how can you put a dollar sign on this beautiful destination?

3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The Punta Cana beach in the Dominican Republic is known for its beautiful white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and palm trees. There are many outdoor adventures you can participate in at the 15 national parks.

You can also take part in the nightlife. It's also a very cheap place to go to. One US dollar converts to 50 Dominican pesos. So you can do a lot without breaking the bank.

4. Moorea, French Polynesia

The little island, Moorea, which is off the coast of Tahiti, is a very secluded and untouched beach. The beach has crystal-clear waters and amazing coral reefs, where the white sandy beaches are untouched by large crowds of tourists. You can have an amazing experience if you go scuba diving.

5. Havar Island, Croatia

In Croatia, Hvar Island is right off the Adriatic Sea. This island is very popular and was used as the set of King's Landing on Game of Thrones. So, all fans out there, this is a perfect place for you to visit. And a fun fact, the wine is less expensive than water here.

6. Palawan Island, Philippines

Palawan Island is very secluded with gorgeous, clear, blue waters. You can find great deals at this vacation destination, water sports are endless, and you can enjoy incredibly fresh food on the island. It's a great place to go if you are living on a budget.

7. Algarve, Portugal

Irina Bortmann / Shutterstock

Algarve is a secluded beach that his hidden among rock formations. This area offers some cultural experiences that you cannot find anywhere else. You can easily afford to visit the Algarve beach in Portugal because it is shockingly affordable.

8. Maundays Bay, Anguilla

Maundays Bay is blessed with crystal-clear water. The sand is nice and white, and it is never really crowded. This island is perfect for families who have kids because there are rarely any waves, there is nothing blocking anything, so you can see, and it is enclosed by two breakwaters. So, there are many things to keep families busy during their stay, and it has a homey feel because it's so small.

9. Trunk Bay, St. John, USVI

Trunk Bay is very popular in the Caribbean. It is known for its clear, calm water that has a 225-yard-long underwater trail that is used for snorkeling. You can also go snorkeling, hiking, and visiting historic sugar cane plantations.

10. Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Maldives

This beach is one of over 1,200 beaches in the Maldives, but it's one of the favorites. On the island, there are 8 beaches, but there is only one resort, so it isn't super crowded. You can go and rent a villa that is very family-friendly, or it is a perfect spot for your honeymoon.

11. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

The Port Royal Cove in Horseshoe Bay is one of the island's biggest hidden secrets. It has shallow water and dramatic rock formations. The sand is soft and pink. The island offers trail rides down to this cove.

12. Matira Beach, Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Matira Beach is the most famous beach in Tahiti. The sand is silky and powder-white. The sand slops into a crystal clear blue lagoon. Palm trees and tropical foliage surround the beach. This beach is one of the only public beaches in Bora Bora, so you don't have to pay extravagant prices to go there.

13. Honokalani Beach, Maui, Hawaii

This beach in Maui is known for its electric-blue waters, the lava pebble sand, which is black, and the jungle that surrounds it. You can find lava tubes near the ocean, and you will also find lava cliffs and sea caves along the shore. It's a beautiful place to visit if you are interested in seeing the beauty of lava.

14. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

The Beach on the Grand Cayman Island is 5.5 miles long. It is packed with hotels, and you can enjoy lunch at beachside restaurants, go jet skiing, snorkel in the reef, and explore the rock formations and marine life, while also playing volleyball games with the locals. This is another beach that will keep you busy all day and night.

15. Palm Beach, Aruba

fokke baarssen / Shutterstock

In Aruba, Palm Beach is a 2-mile-long beach that has so many activities to keep you busy throughout your entire stay. You can go snorkeling, parasailing, eat at the bar, go to the casinos, restaurants, and nightclubs. This isn't the place you go if you are just looking to relax in the sun, although you certainly could make a case for it — there's too much to do.

16. Gouverneur, St. Barts

The beach in Gouverneur is remote and pristine. It is a well-maintained beach with a parking lot. This beach is a popular place to picnic, and if you keep walking, you will find the crowds thinning out. You can chill out under trees. Oh, and don't be surprised if you encounter wild goats.

17. Elafonísi, Crete, Greece

The Elafonísi beach on the southwestern coast of Greece's largest island is one of the world's best-kept secrets. It's one of the last untouched beaches in the Mediterranean, where in the high season it can be packed, and during the low season, you can find this beach deserted. You can explore the pink sand, cool rock formations, and the blooming of over 100 rare plants and wildflowers.

18. English Harbour Beach, Antigua

The English Harbour Beach was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2016. The beach is surrounded by hills, and the waters are very calm. It's the perfect spot to dock your boat and fish.

19. Bathsheba Beach, Barbados

Bathsheba Beach in Barbados is known for being untouched. The ocean is rough here and is called the "Soup Bowl" because when the waves crash into the white sand, they create huge boulders. This brings in lots of surfers to catch some of the best waves.

20. Psarou Beach, Mykonos, Greece

Balate.Dorin / Shutterstock

Psarou Beach in Greece is on the smaller side compared to other beaches in Greece. Many restaurants and bars are right off the sandy beach. You can also do all sorts of water sports. This beach is very crowded if you are looking for a spot to sunbathe, but it's said to be the perfect place to walk on the beach.

21. Seagrass Bay, Laucala Island, Fiji

The 7.5 square-mile beach at Seagrass Bay is a paradise. To get there, you have to take a 50-minute charter flight from Nadi. You can explore all this island has to offer, such as exploring the tropical jungle through guided walking tours or tours on horseback. You can even see some of the rarest animals, birds, beaches, and marine life here at this luxury vacation destination.

22. Blue Beach, Vieques, Puerto Rico

The Blue Beach, also known as La Chiva, is one of the top beaches to visit in the Caribbean. It is very secluded and hard to get to, so you have to be excited for an adventure. You can also go snorkeling on your own, or you can book a trip with a guide.

23. Cocoa Island, Maldives

One of the most gorgeous beaches is Cocoa Island in the Maldives. It has beautiful, clear water and beautiful sandy beaches. This beach is the perfect place for a romantic getaway or a honeymoon. You can go explore nature above and below the surface. You have the option to go scuba diving or explore and get up close and personal with marine life. Because Cocoa Island is a beautiful place, staying at this beach is pretty expensive, with the hotel costing around $750 a night.

24. Mustique Island, West Indies

GoJacky / Shutterstock

An extremely expensive celebrity vacation destination is Mustique Island. This island is one of the most luxurious islands in the world. You can rent luxurious villas, and you can go horse riding, scuba diving, play tennis, swim, relax at the beach, and enjoy exotic spa treatments.

This island is also known for its white sandy beaches, Macaroni Beach, Endeavour Bay Beach, and Pasture Bay Beach. To stay on this island costs around $26,450 a day. So, if you are very wealthy, you will love this beach.

25. Musha Cay, Bahamas

Musha Cay is also one of the most expensive islands in the world. You can enjoy the beautiful, clear water and the white sandy beach. You can also enjoy nature and scenic views. You can do all sorts of watersports, paddle boarding, relaxing, enjoying a massage, and steam room.

This island is very luxurious. You would need to expect to spend $37,500 a night, but you can bring up to 12 guests, included.

Emily Francos is a writer and book editor for The Urban Writers. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and French. Her work has been featured on YourTango, Unwritten, and MSN, where she's written about pop culture, relationships, astrology, and trending entertainment and news.