These days, it's more attractive than ever to travel to new places. But what about living abroad in a beautiful location for less than it costs to live in the United States?

There are a few cities that are beautiful, fun, and affordable. Each brings its residents something new and exotic, and moving there could be the best decision you've ever made.

Even better, you can live like you own a yacht but on a blue-collar salary. Time to start saving to travel!

Here are the 7 best places in the world to live rich without much money:

1. Alicante, Spain

RomanSlavik.com / Shutterstock

Alicante is a city that has mastered the art of frugal living. They've done it without sacrificing any beauty or quality of living.

It's a beach city on Spain's Costa Blanca and is famous for its excellent climate, great food, stellar entertainment, relaxing lifestyle, and lack of significant tourism. It's a place that won't disappoint.

2. Mendoza, Argentina

NatureN8 / Shutterstock

Right smack dab in the heart of Argentina's wine country is the beautiful city of Mendoza. The local economy is strong, and there's a lot of demand for fresh, new businesses. If you're looking to start a business, Mendoza is a wonderful place to do it!

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you about $380 a month. To buy a one-bedroom apartment is about $60,000, so if you're considering starting a business and buying property, this could be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

A good bottle of wine is $4, and a good bottle of domestic beer is $1.40. Argentina's minimum wage is about $11.12 an hour, though the government recently hiked the minimum wage by 15%.

3. Bali, Indonesia

monticello / Shutterstock

This is a low-cost living heaven located in Asia. Bali has a hopping nightlife, a vibrant tourism economy, and great places to shop.

Rent on a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center is $300 a month. A good bottle of wine is $12, and a good bottle of domestic beer is $1.60. The minimum wage is $1.17 an hour.

4. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Anna Yordanova / Shutterstock

Chiang Mai has one of the nicest climates in all of Asia. It's a mountain town rich in culture, good food, and friendly neighbors. It's where you can make your dollar stretch pretty far, too. Plus, the sights are absolutely stunning.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center is $250 a month, a good bottle of wine is $13 and a good domestic beer is $1.30. Thailand's minimum wage is $10.20 per day, as the Ministry of Labor increased the minimum wage by 5% in 2022.

5. Corozal Town, Belize

Colinmthompson / Shutterstock

This is the city for folks who want to kick back and relax. It's a hot spot for meditation and yoga and has beautiful beaches and delicious restaurants. Plus, it's very affordable! And you just can't beat the location.

A one-bedroom apartment in the city's center runs you $190 a month. Buying a two-bedroom apartment costs around $115,000 for those thinking of buying a home in their new city. A good bottle of wine is $12, and a good domestic beer is $1.50. The minimum wage in Belize is $3.30.

6. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

arboursabroad.com / Shutterstock

Mexico has many little gems of places to live on the cheap, but Puerto Vallarta beats them all. It's naturally beautiful and very romantic but is heavily populated by tourists.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city center costs $450 a month while buying a traditional townhouse costs $55,000. A good bottle of wine is $7.50, a good domestic beer is $1.25, and the tequila is dirt cheap. Puerto Vallarta's minimum wage is $14.90 per day.

7. Ojén, Spain

Colinmthompson / Shutterstock

Ojén has multimillion-dollar villas and also incredibly affordable living. Though it sits in the mountains, a quick trip will take you to the coastal Marbella. It's perfect for people who want to experience life abroad but in a more relaxed, quiet location.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the city's center costs you $330 a month. A traditional townhouse costs $100,000. A good bottle of wine is just $4, and a good domestic beer is $1.25.

