6 Emerging Travel Destinations For Millennials Who Love Travel And Fitness

Summer may be the season when you want to be in the best shape ever, but that doesn't mean you need to spend all of your cold-weather prep time inside a stuffy gym, either. Luckily studios and trainers alike are bringing their signature classes and workouts outside in the form of yoga on the beach, barre in the vines, cycling in the water, and much more.

Here are emerging travel destinations for Millennials who love travel and fitness:

1. Yoga in Miami, FL

frank_peters / Shutterstock

The best thing about yoga (as most yogis know) is that it can be done anywhere and the options are endless throughout Summer. Rooftops, sun decks, open fields . . . you name it, you can probably Downward Dog there.

Where to Try It: On the beach in Miami, sunrise or sunset

Sign up for either morning or evening yoga at The National Hotel in Miami Beach. 75 minutes of flowing yoga sequences combining strength, flexibility, stamina, cardio, and concentration, the practice heals and detoxifies the body soothing the nervous system, balancing hormones, building cardiovascular strength and stamina, and improving the digestive and elimination systems.

2. Rowing in NYC

KOTOIMAGES / Shutterstock

Never did crew in college? Now's your chance to turn that around. Not only is rowing amazing for your upper body, but doing it outside on the water is way more enjoyable.

Who wouldn't want a nice breeze and some rays in their face? Just remember the SPF.

Where to Try It: Saugatuck Rowing and Fitness Club

Row House NYC has tons of inside studios all over Manhattan, but it's taking its cult-following fitness craze outdoors for the summer in Saugatuck, CT. Warm up on the dock, spend a few hours rowing, then relax with a fully catered lunch and social time.

3. Rock Climbing in Tucson, AZ

Daxiao Productions / Shutterstock

Indoor rock climbing walls are popping up everywhere these days as the trend grows, but to fully appreciate scaling a natural boulder, you should try it where it was originally conceived: in the wild. Plus, the photo potential here is huge.

Where to Try It: Canyon Ranch in Tucson, AZ

After a hike in the serene Sonoran Desert, try the rock wall for an innovative workout option that builds strength and burns calories as you work every major muscle group.

4. KIPS (Kayak Interval Paddle Sets) in Austin, TX

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Based on Tabatas, these high-intensity interval sets take your workout to the next level in kayaks, a unique way to connect nature with fitness. We're in.

Where to Try It: Ladybird Lake in Austin, TX

Lake Austin Spa Resort has countless outdoor fitness activities to choose from (like stand-up paddleboarding, wake surfing, sunset-glow paddling, and water skiing), but it's known for its KIPS program, so grab your suit and get in the water.

5. Barre in Chicago, IL

Photology1971 / Shutterstock

Lengthening and toning à la the ballet technique is much easier when your view involves a skyline, and a sunset instead of a beige wall. Now you have no excuse not to make it to the bar(re).

Where to Try It: The Windy City, without the wind

Join Samadhi Studio at The Hotel at Midtown for its signature core fusion and barre plus yoga class. The best part? You don't even need to sign up, simply show up, grab a mat, towel, and any other props you may need, and you’re on your way to cultivating flexibility, strength, and balance.

6. Surfing in Honolulu, HI

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Surfing can burn hundreds of calories an hour and the better you get, the more obsessed you'll become. Isn't that always a positive for working out?

Where to Try It: The lush shores of Honolulu

At The Royal Hawaiian, the sandy ocean bottom and gentle, rolling waves make this beautiful beach an ideal location to learn the Hawaiian sport of heʻenalu, or “board sliding.” Their Waikīkī Beachboys are experienced instructors who can provide a surfing experience tailored to all levels of expertise, whether you’re an absolute beginner or an experienced rider.

