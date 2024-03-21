25 Cheap Spring Break Trips That Are Really Fun

Spring break on a budget!
By Aly Walansky
Last updated on Mar 21, 2024
Photo: Artem Varnitsin, Sean Pavone | Canva
It may seem a little early to start thinking about spring break, but we believe in having something worth looking forward to. These spots are all in the continental US and are a short-haul flight or a drive away for most of us. And while full of fun places to go and things to eat, these cheap spring break trips are surprisingly affordable. While there are always spots in which you can get your money's worth, there are also ways to save serious cash when booking and make your trips more affordable. One example would be looking into rewards credit cards. You may also want to try booking hotels directly versus through third-party sites because those third-party sites often pay a fee.
Also, consider going on a road trip and cutting out the cost of flights altogether. Don't be afraid to do your research and look for online groups, websites, and mailing lists that may have coupons. There are always coupon-filled brochures in hotel lobbies and visitor centers that will score you deals at local stores and restaurants. So, looking to book your next vacation? Check out these 25 cheap spring break trips that won't break the bank.
25 Cheap Spring Break Trips That Are Fun
1. New Orleans, Louisiana
As some parts of the country are still warming up from the winter, New Orleans is just reaching its peak season. Even better, New Orleans is affordable to the point of downright cheap. There are tons of free and affordable activities throughout the city. Because New Orleans is such a destination for food, nightlife, and festivals, many are free of charge. There are also plenty of affordable options for accommodations. If you’re looking for something bordering on both the historic French Quarter and the trendy Central Business District, there’s nothing better than La Galerie Hotel.
2. Beaufort, South Carolina
While Beaufort is the area’s queen belle, the town’s outlying areas each offer a distinctive experience. Think Spanish moss-lined streets, historic antebellum homes, bed and breakfasts (some greats are Anchorage 1777 and Cuthbert House Inn), and coastal waters and marsh as far as the eye can see begging to be explored by foot, bike, boat, or horse-drawn carriage. Go to the beach for a day and go up the state’s only publicly accessible lighthouse for the best views, then take a stroll through Bones Park and explore Hunting Island, or take a historic tour of the second oldest city in South Carolina from the Reconstruction Era National Monument (the bridge where Forrest Gump was filmed running across to Penn Center). Or if you're looking for a little more adventure and have a little to spend, embark on a fishing charter or biplane tour.
3. Daytona Beach, Florida
Water lovers can learn to paddleboard or surf at Vast Oceans Surf and SUP, where middle and high schoolers and college students will have a blast learning or perfecting their surf skills. Those looking for a little poolside adventure can try out the thrilling rides at the Daytona Lagoon water park, which also features go-karts, a climbing wall, an arcade, and much more. Swing by Daytona Beach Boardwalk & Pier where there’s plenty of excitement to be had — more thrill rides, seafood restaurants, and live music. And for a unique experience, take a short drive and explore Florida's tallest lighthouse in Ponce Inlet with a 360-degree view of the Atlantic. The Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, conveniently located in the heart of Daytona’s upscale Oceanfront Village, is the perfect hub from which to explore the destination, and they always have great specials so guests can enjoy a luxury vacation at an affordable price.
4. Greenville, South Carolina
Main Street is the central hub of activity with more than 120 locally owned restaurants, boutiques, a 32-acre park, the beginning of the 20+ mile Swamp Rabbit Bike Trail, museums, 200+ special events a year including weekly free concerts, a seasonal farmer's market, Moonlight Movies in the park and more. Head out to the ball game with Boston Red Sox Class A affiliate, the Greenville Drive, or rent bikes at Reedy Rides for a cruise along the 20+ mile GHS Swamp Rabbit Trail. Make your candles at Magnolia Scents or find the perfect pair of jeans at a mother/daughter-owned denim shop, Beija Flor Jeans.
Enjoy freshly shucked oysters and modern Italian dishes at Jianna or get a taste of the South at Soby's New South Cuisine with classics like Spicy Pimiento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, or Antebellum Shrimp & Grits. Enjoy creative mocktails and handcrafted cocktails at UP on The Roof, a rooftop bar and restaurant with unmatched panoramic views of downtown Greenville. With 11 breweries, Greenville has become quite the brew hub. Try local favorites, or check into the Hilton Greenville or Hyatt Place Greenville/Haywood, just seven minutes from downtown and a short drive from 5 state parks, with hiking and mountain biking trails, kayaking, and more.
5. St. Louis, Missouri
Spring Breakers won’t have to break the bank to spend a week of fun. If you need an escape but don’t want to shell out a fortune, the home of the iconic Gateway Arch, St. Louis, is perfect to spend less and enjoy more. Admission to most of the top attractions won’t cost a dime, as most of them are free. The best include Saint Louis Science Center, Saint Louis Art Museum, Moto Museum, Concordia Seminary, St. Louis Zoo, and Union Station.
Budget hotels in St. Louis won’t let room prices keep visitors from experiencing all that St. Louis has to offer. Premium accommodation is also available for under the national average at hotels like Hampton Inn St. Louis-Downtown At the Gateway Arch or the Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis at the Arch. St. Louis also offers delectable and affordable fare from BBQ to New Americana. Try some of the best barbecue west of the Mississippi at Sugarfire Smokehouse, or Pappy’s Smokehouse, both award-winning barbecue restaurants with daily lines that prove their worth.
6. Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tucked between the mountains of Southeast Tennessee, along the beautiful Tennessee River, Chattanooga is one of America's most breathtaking cities. Whether you want to take in a play or concert, visit an amazing museum, be a part of the nightlife, enjoy the outdoors, or experience a piece of history, Chattanooga has you covered. Spring Break Safari is a no-missing event with fun for kids and grown-ups; 4 Bridges Arts Festival is a two-day, nationally-ranked arts festival that draws more than 12,000 people annually and features exceptional visual and fine art from more than 15 local and regional artists, a diverse art market, Creative Kids area, live music, and great local food.
Stay at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. Originally opened as Chattanooga’s Train Terminal in 1909 and converted into a hotel in 1974, the 26-acre property boasts a wonderful 85-foot dome and the coolest accommodations. Guests can go back to the railroad days and stay in beautiful old sleeper cars, dine under the sophisticated dome, shop at the retail stores, and enjoy the famous southern hospitality.
7. Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia
Roughly 150 miles south of Washington, Virginia's Colonial Williamsburg is one of the true national jewels in America's travel crown. Authentically preserved buildings, support staff in period costumes, and historic demonstrations such as military munition drills and drum marches happen daily and add up to a magical experience many might assume is more suited to family travel.
John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and Abby Aldrich Rockefeller oversaw the design and construction of the opulent Williamsburg Inn before it opened in 1937, right down to the custom-made furnishings. Hot tip: At breakfast, the Goodwin or Terrace Rooms serve made-to-order doughnut holes dusted with chocolate sugar. Hygge may be all the rage, but you don’t know how cozy until you’ve broken bread in one of the intimate dining rooms at Christina Campbell’s Tavern, a restored 18th Century eatery that’s almost entirely illuminated by the flickering light of beeswax candles.
Want to experience how the 1 percent lived, circa 1700? Take a jaunt in a horse-drawn carriage modeled after those owned by the town’s wealthiest citizens. Even your coachman’s garments are true to what the driver would have worn. A resident historian and Alewerks Brewing Co. have concocted four varieties adapted from 18th-century brewing manuals. Among them are Toby’s Triple Threads Porter, featuring sugar and molasses that’s been set on fire in a giant cast-iron kettle, and the spicy Dear Old Mum made with a now-obscure long pepper.
8. Buellton, California
This is the perfect spring break destination for those who want to save some money but also have a great time. Located north and in the heart of the Santa Barbara Wine Country and just 10 miles from the beautiful Pacific Ocean on Highway 101, staying in Buellton gets you the experience of luxury without breaking your bank account. Why spend $300 for one night in Santa Barbara, when you can spend 3 nights in Buellton for the same price and enjoy this quaint town?
Buellton offers affordable lodging accommodations like the ultimate glamping experience at Flying Flags Resort. You’ll feel like you spent a million bucks in one of nine renovated vintage airstreams, a homey wine, brew, or surf cottage, or the ultimate glamping experience of a safari tent. Keep busy by feeding ostriches and emus at Ostrichland USA or take a tour of the Mendenhall Museum, a personal collection of interesting gas station/automobile memorabilia and other antiques. Buellton was the original craft beer destination on the Central Coast, with California beer aficionado favorites Firestone and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. calling the area home. The town is also home to the first distillery since prohibition in Santa Barbara County and a robust wine-making scene.
9. Dana Point, California
Located almost directly between San Diego and Los Angeles, Dana Point is the perfect, welcoming beach town that is ideal for spring break. Dana Point serves as Orange County’s low-key historic surf town equipped with a thriving harbor, world-class festivals, and a fitness-loving community. Known for its active community, Dana Point offers watersport excursions that fit every visitor’s lifestyle, from stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking to whale watching and deep-sea fishing.
Dana Point has four wonderful resorts that are all a short distance from the sandy beaches of the Pacific. The most affordable would be DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Doheny Beach, which is within walking distance from the sandy beaches. Venture outside the resort and learn to surf at Doheny State Beach by setting up a lesson with Girl in the Curl, a local surfing instruction shop that offers public clinics and private lessons. And finally, since Dana Point is in California, all beaches are public so spring breakers can spend the entire day lounging on the beach and swimming in the water without additional costs.
10. Catskills, New York
The Catskill Mountains offer both relaxation and adventure for those enjoying their spring break. Try hiking, foraging, and trekking through the Windham and Catskill Mountains, or biking through trails and nearby tours. Additional nearby activities include horseback riding, zip-lining, fishing, tubing, and making a splash at local swimming holes. One nice place to stay is Eastwind Hotel & Bar, a cool boutique hotel that was originally a bunk house for hunters, fly fishermen, and other outdoor enthusiasts dating back to the 1920s. Hungry? Get in the car and check out Woodnotes Grille, which focuses its menu on handcrafted cocktails and ingredients sourced from the local Hudson Valley area.
11. Baltimore, Maryland
From Union Collective, a former warehouse turned into a workspace for Baltimore creators/a destination for the locally-minded consumer, to many others, visitors to Baltimore can find authentic experiences and support the local community around every corner. Travelers can dine at one of many eateries by Baltimorean Chef Spike Gjerde (a James Beard Award winner), including Woodberry Kitchen, and Bird in Hand. Other Charm City hot spots include Gunther & Co. for globally-inspired New American dishes and craft cocktails, or The Land of Kush for vegan soul food.
But where can you stay? The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor, of course. It's a one-of-a-kind upscale boutique hotel in Baltimore’s bustling midtown business district and easily accessible to a full range of cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Hotel Monaco is just minutes from the vibrant Inner Harbor, the Baltimore Convention Center, the National Aquarium in Baltimore, and the Walters Art Museum. Housed in the former B&O Railroad headquarters, all are greeted by a grand entrance with marble floors, towering marble staircases, and Tiffany stained-glass windows.
12. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Although it has no beaches, Pittsburgh takes full advantage of its three rivers with things like floating tiki bars and wake surfing. Venture Outdoors also rents kayaks for a reasonable $16 per hour. After a day of activities, visitors have plenty of bars to choose from, ranging from divey to dapper! Pittsburgh has more per capita than any other city in the U.S. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, a downtown boutique hotel within walking distance of everything mentioned above, is a great home base for spring breakers and offers a luxurious experience for reasonable rates. Included in that rate are morning coffee and tea to start the day, an evening wine hour to start the night, and public bikes to get around the city.
13. Sarasota, Florida
Situated on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is characterized by beautiful white sand beaches, diverse dining, enriching arts and culture, and great boutique shopping. Perfect for travelers looking to soak up the sun in a beach destination but want something a bit more low-key than Miami, Sarasota offers great hotels, beaches, spas, rooftop bars, and a diverse arts and culture scene. Sarasota is also easily accessible for travelers, as it is near two International airports: Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International. Hotels such as the Ramada by Wyndham Sarasota, The Westin Sarasota, and Regency Inn & Suites are all affordable options during the spring break months and are within very close proximity to the beach and activities.
14. Austin, Texas
True, SXSW may take over the capital city every March, but there’s way more to Austin beyond the long-running festival. Blue Prairie Restaurant overlooks the lagoon, offering on-site craft-brewed beer and a farm-fresh menu featuring locally sourced ingredients. LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue is a barbecue truck offering a rotating selection of alternative cuts and creative sides made with locally sourced products. Known for his innovative takes on Texas barbecue, Pitmaster, and Chef Evan LeRoy incorporate elements of fine dining and from-scratch cooking into the menu to shine a light on the traditional cuisine. Get in the Texas cowgirl mood by donning some famous Allens Boots from the "boots-to-borrow" program at the Aloft/Element Austin Downtown. Head down to Ladybird Lake for a morning stand-up paddleboard session with a city view. Spend the afternoon at Austin’s highest rooftop pool & Lounge, Azul. Head out to one of Austin’s famous entertainment districts, from the dive-bar-centric party scene of 6th Street to the lively backyard bars of Rainey Street. Live music is everywhere!
15. Amelia Island, Florida
Amelia Island is an enchanting barrier island off Florida’s northeastern coast. In spring, Amelia’s sunny shores, soft sea breezes, and breathtaking scenery provide an ideal backdrop to bond. Besides spending days on the beach, families can bike through Fort Clinch State Park, paddle past Florida flora and fauna in a kayak, take a family-friendly sunset sail on the river, or stroll through Amelia Island’s 52-block historic district. When lunchtime comes, don’t skimp on shrimp. The island was the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry and was once the shrimping capital of the world. Get your fix at the affordable Timoti’s Seafood Shak.
Don't forget to stop at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island to try the Lobby Bar’s Smoked Old Fashioned — it is a Boomerang dream come true. Made with Hickory Smoked Belle Meade Bourbon, St Germain, Luxardo Cherry, Orange, and Orange bitters, the cocktail is brought out in a smoke-filled chamber and opened in front of your eyes. Inspired by bourbon legends, The Lobby Bar features small-batch spirits and craft cocktails, introducing new traditions such as “First Call,” “Tableside Infusions,” and the “Legends Table.”
16. Alexandria, Virginia
Minutes from Washington, D.C. on the Potomac River, Old Town Alexandria was a busy seaport from colonial times through the Civil War and even during World War II when the Torpedo Factory Art Center was a naval torpedo factory. Take some time to recharge at Misha’s Coffee, a large coffee house that consists of three rooms and encourages community with several large tables meant for sharing.
Vermilion, Union Street Public House, The Majestic, Del Ray Pizzeria, and The Dairy Godmother — all are Alexandria restaurants visited by the Obamas while they lived in the White House. There might be some fun places to try out for dinner! Travelers hoping to take part in the springtime festivities can stay at the centrally-located Kimpton Lorien Hotel & Spa which echoes Old Town’s classic and refined charm with modern and relaxed flair throughout all 107 guest rooms including 16 suites. The hotel’s contemporary design from MONOGRAM by BBGM, part of its multimillion-dollar renovation, is an inviting and elegant option for travelers looking for a boutique option over spring break.
17. Natchez, Mississippi
A place resplendent with natural beauty, Natchez is perched over 200 feet above the Mississippi River, with 30-mile views along the river both north and south. Natchez is a great spot for history buffs and for those who love the Southern lifestyle — easy elegance and casual charm, true hospitality, historic homes, lush gardens and moss-covered oaks, and delicious down-home fare. People flocking to Natchez this Spring can stay at The Natchez Grand Hotel for a comfortable and affordable stay. Conveniently located in the Historic Downtown district overlooking the Mississippi River, the hotel is just steps from dining, shopping, entertainment, and many of the city's famous attractions and antebellum homes.
18. Paradise Coast, Florida
Florida’s Paradise Coast has an array of vacation options year-round. With more than 30 miles of soft white sand beaches, a thriving arts and culture scene, distinctive dining, lively attractions, and the best outdoor adventure, the Paradise Coast is truly a destination with it all. Vacationers looking for a beachy spring break off the beaten path should try Marco Island, one of the Ten Thousand Islands that make up the southern tip of the Paradise Coast and is home to white sand beaches with crystal blue waters, just a few miles away from reality.
Onlookers can at times spot dolphins off the west coast island, which delivers breathtaking sunsets every night. The island offers adventurous options like sunset cruises, sailing, and paddle boarding for those who want to add a bit of action to their laid-back trip. Along the shore, shelling enthusiasts can add rare finds to their collections like scotch bonnet, zigzag scallop, hawk-wing conch, and even the elusive junonia. Beachgoers can spot wildlife in spots like Tigertail Beach Park which hosts a butterfly garden, a tidal lagoon, and boardwalks that allow glimpses of a variety of bird species. An amazing spot to stay in Naples is the Inn on Fifth. Pay attention to seasonal deals as the season grows closer and you may just get this posh boutique spot for a surprisingly good rate!
19. Sonoma County, California
With more than 425 wineries, miles of rugged Pacific coastline, towering redwood forests, and its proximity to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Sonoma County is a traveler’s dream vacation spot in California. Sonoma County represents the best of Northern California: premium wine, farm-to-table dining, unique resorts, and spas, and over 50 state and regional parks. While in the area, guests can partake in the free Vineyard Adventure program, a self-guided free tour of participating vineyards where guests can learn about sustainability practices and smart farming. Sonoma Canopy Tours involves an exhilarating 2-1/2 half-hour guided eco-tour that includes seven zip lines, two sky bridges, a majestic spiral staircase, a rappel to the forest floor, and hiking through the world-famous California Coastal Redwoods.
Some great spots to eat include Bravas, which is just outside Sonoma in Healdsburg, Bird & The Bottle, Stark’s Steak & Seafood, and Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar. The options are endless! Just 90 minutes north of San Francisco in the heart of Sonoma’s Wine Country, Russian River Autocamp is a modern retreat in the Sonoma redwoods. Travelers can relax in custom-designed camping suites that include one-of-a-kind AutoCamp Airstreams, luxury canvas tents, and handcrafted Shelton Huts. The Astro Motel has 34 rooms that face onto a garden courtyard, filled with original mid-century-modern furniture, fixtures, and art.
20. Pagosa Springs, Colorado
Geographically blessed with the deepest hot springs in the world, Pagosa Springs has three downtown hot springs facilities. The Springs Resort and Spa features 23 therapeutic mineral pools with a full-service spa. When you stay on-site, visitors also have 24-hour soaking access. Overlook Hot Springs Spa is a Victorian-style tub experience, complete with rooftop soaking and unforgettable views. Healing Waters Resort & Spa offers a large outdoor pool heated naturally, in addition to European-style indoor baths.
Catch a performance at The Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, which hosts popular shows by the Thingamajig Theatre Company. Pagosa Springs is also home to cross-country skiing trails, snowshoeing opportunities, hikes (frozen waterfalls are always a treat), hot air balloon rides, dog sledding, and lakes perfect for ice fishing. The views are breathtaking, from every vantage point. Sip some brews at the award-winning Riff Raff Brewing Company, which uses geothermal heat to produce their beers.
21. North Lake Tahoe, California
North Lake Tahoe boasts two dozen beaches, 12 ski resorts, hundreds of miles of biking trails, half a dozen communities, and a growing number of nationally recognized human-powered events, races, and festivals. The region’s spring season or “secret season” means peaceful beaches, discounted travel packages, dual-sport opportunities, and ski/ride discounts. With diverse mountain peaks and the largest alpine lake in the US, the secret season allows for multiple sports in one day. Ski at Northstar California or Mt. Rose Tahoe, hike the iconic Tahoe Rim Trail, and the Tahoe Flume Trail offer panoramic mountain views for biking/hiking, play one of the region’s 16 golf courses, including Tahoe City Golf Course, which celebrates its centennial anniversary this season, experience clear-bottom kayaks with Clearly Tahoe.
With modern comforts and a rustic feel, Basecamp Tahoe City is a boutique hotel built for exploring the lakes, trails, and mountains in North Lake Tahoe. Amenities include fire pits for sharing stories and roasting s'mores, winter communal dinners, and accommodations for skiing, snowboarding, and cycling. Hop on the North Lake Tahoe Ale Trail — an interactive map that connects the lake’s best eateries and breweries with various modes of human-powered transportation.
22. Los Angeles, California
Obviously, we love LA any time of year for the beach and sun, but there's so much fun to be had, and you don't even have to wait for spring since in LA it's always spring. Rather than a heat wave, make waves in the pool. Imagine dancing all night and waking up to room service. That's our kind of spring break. While in LA, walk on the Santa Monica piers, check out the farmer's market, and do some star-watching at local restaurants. Check out Meghan Markle's favorite sushi place at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. Start spicy with farm-fresh tacos and tequila shooters at the edgy Pink Taco at the north end of the strip, then glam it up and head down south for the full star treatment at Drybar, before unwinding in the garden at Eveleigh Restaurant.
23. San Francisco, California
This charmed city by the Bay is always beautiful, so there's never a wrong time to celebrate spring! Visit the Ferry Building and check out Dandelion Chocolate, but leave room for dinner at Waterbar, San Francisco’s foremost seafood restaurant, an outdoor movie in Hotel Zoe’s courtyard with cocktails by the firepits, and more. Stay at Hotel Zoe, one of San Francisco’s luxury boutique hotels, for an Indian Summer getaway any time of year. Visit Comstock Saloon; their Lo Mein Cacio e Pepe is seriously amazing, and the restaurant’s location in the middle of Chinatown and North Beach (SF’s “Little Italy”) is perfect for exploring.
24. Nashville, Tennessee
There's so much to see in Nashville, you'll never be bored. From great food — don't miss the hot chicken at spots like Hattie B's or Prince's — to the music history on various tours and museums. There are honky tonks and endless restaurants and, of course, live music. Check out the music venue, Analog, bringing you the best of both worlds with signature libations from their creative cocktail menu, followed by a spontaneous night of live entertainment amongst distinct music programming.
Whether it's exploring country music's biggest stage Grand Ole Opry strolling through the heart of Nashville's entertainment district on music row to visit the historic RCA Studio B (where everyone from Elvis Presley to Carrie Underwood has laid down tracks), or learning about Nashville's Prohibition-era legacy at the local distillery, Nelson's Green Brier, while sampling the very best of Tennessee whiskey, there's a lot of fun to be had here. Eat at spots like Husk or Biscuit Love, and leave time to explore the vibrant city of Nashville. Stay at Hutton Hotel, a beautiful boutique property with a rich history. Another spot to consider is TownePlace Suites Nashville Goodlettsville, an affordable hotel option with outdoor grilling options and free breakfast. Nashville Underground’s “Lynne’s Nashville Hot Chicken Truffle Mac & Cheese" combines southern staple mac and cheese with Nashville-beloved hot fried chicken.
25. Key West, Florida
With coral reefs and its spot only 90 miles north of Cuba, this legendary destination is a can't-miss for more than Margaritaville (you should go there, though). There's diving, snorkeling, fresh seafood, and lots of people-watching at the various cruise ports. Head down to the southernmost point to soak in the sun, and live it up like a pirate on the infamous Duval Street.
Key West has earned its reputation as a vibrant and electric party atmosphere, perfectly crafted for bachelorettes looking to live it up with its 24/7, 365-active nightlife. Wake up and parasail or take a helicopter tour high in the sky; catch the sunset on a sunset sail cruise with unlimited wine, and party it up at dozens of bars on Duval Street until the sun comes up. Key West is the closest travelers will get to feeling like they're in the Caribbean — and no passport is required! After dining, drinking, and dancing around the island, dash back to NYAH in the center of all the action.
