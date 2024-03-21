25 Cheap Spring Break Trips That Are Really Fun

The Catskill Mountains offer both relaxation and adventure for those enjoying their spring break. Try hiking, foraging, and trekking through the Windham and Catskill Mountains, or biking through trails and nearby tours. Additional nearby activities include horseback riding, zip-lining, fishing, tubing, and making a splash at local swimming holes. One nice place to stay is Eastwind Hotel & Bar, a cool boutique hotel that was originally a bunk house for hunters, fly fishermen, and other outdoor enthusiasts dating back to the 1920s. Hungry? Get in the car and check out Woodnotes Grille, which focuses its menu on handcrafted cocktails and ingredients sourced from the local Hudson Valley area.

11. Baltimore, Maryland

From Union Collective, a former warehouse turned into a workspace for Baltimore creators/a destination for the locally-minded consumer, to many others, visitors to Baltimore can find authentic experiences and support the local community around every corner. Travelers can dine at one of many eateries by Baltimorean Chef Spike Gjerde (a James Beard Award winner), including Woodberry Kitchen, and Bird in Hand. Other Charm City hot spots include Gunther & Co. for globally-inspired New American dishes and craft cocktails, or The Land of Kush for vegan soul food.

But where can you stay? The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor, of course. It's a one-of-a-kind upscale boutique hotel in Baltimore’s bustling midtown business district and easily accessible to a full range of cultural, entertainment, and dining options. Hotel Monaco is just minutes from the vibrant Inner Harbor, the Baltimore Convention Center, the National Aquarium in Baltimore, and the Walters Art Museum. Housed in the former B&O Railroad headquarters, all are greeted by a grand entrance with marble floors, towering marble staircases, and Tiffany stained-glass windows.

12. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Although it has no beaches, Pittsburgh takes full advantage of its three rivers with things like floating tiki bars and wake surfing. Venture Outdoors also rents kayaks for a reasonable $16 per hour. After a day of activities, visitors have plenty of bars to choose from, ranging from divey to dapper! Pittsburgh has more per capita than any other city in the U.S. Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, a downtown boutique hotel within walking distance of everything mentioned above, is a great home base for spring breakers and offers a luxurious experience for reasonable rates. Included in that rate are morning coffee and tea to start the day, an evening wine hour to start the night, and public bikes to get around the city.

13. Sarasota, Florida

Situated on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is characterized by beautiful white sand beaches, diverse dining, enriching arts and culture, and great boutique shopping. Perfect for travelers looking to soak up the sun in a beach destination but want something a bit more low-key than Miami, Sarasota offers great hotels, beaches, spas, rooftop bars, and a diverse arts and culture scene. Sarasota is also easily accessible for travelers, as it is near two International airports: Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tampa International. Hotels such as the Ramada by Wyndham Sarasota, The Westin Sarasota, and Regency Inn & Suites are all affordable options during the spring break months and are within very close proximity to the beach and activities.

14. Austin, Texas

True, SXSW may take over the capital city every March, but there’s way more to Austin beyond the long-running festival. Blue Prairie Restaurant overlooks the lagoon, offering on-site craft-brewed beer and a farm-fresh menu featuring locally sourced ingredients. LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue is a barbecue truck offering a rotating selection of alternative cuts and creative sides made with locally sourced products. Known for his innovative takes on Texas barbecue, Pitmaster, and Chef Evan LeRoy incorporate elements of fine dining and from-scratch cooking into the menu to shine a light on the traditional cuisine. Get in the Texas cowgirl mood by donning some famous Allens Boots from the "boots-to-borrow" program at the Aloft/Element Austin Downtown. Head down to Ladybird Lake for a morning stand-up paddleboard session with a city view. Spend the afternoon at Austin’s highest rooftop pool & Lounge, Azul. Head out to one of Austin’s famous entertainment districts, from the dive-bar-centric party scene of 6th Street to the lively backyard bars of Rainey Street. Live music is everywhere!

15. Amelia Island, Florida​

Amelia Island is an enchanting barrier island off Florida’s northeastern coast. In spring, Amelia’s sunny shores, soft sea breezes, and breathtaking scenery provide an ideal backdrop to bond. Besides spending days on the beach, families can bike through Fort Clinch State Park, paddle past Florida flora and fauna in a kayak, take a family-friendly sunset sail on the river, or stroll through Amelia Island’s 52-block historic district. When lunchtime comes, don’t skimp on shrimp. The island was the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry and was once the shrimping capital of the world. Get your fix at the affordable Timoti’s Seafood Shak.

Don't forget to stop at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island to try the Lobby Bar’s Smoked Old Fashioned — it is a Boomerang dream come true. Made with Hickory Smoked Belle Meade Bourbon, St Germain, Luxardo Cherry, Orange, and Orange bitters, the cocktail is brought out in a smoke-filled chamber and opened in front of your eyes. Inspired by bourbon legends, The Lobby Bar features small-batch spirits and craft cocktails, introducing new traditions such as “First Call,” “Tableside Infusions,” and the “Legends Table.”

16. Alexandria, Virginia

Minutes from Washington, D.C. on the Potomac River, Old Town Alexandria was a busy seaport from colonial times through the Civil War and even during World War II when the Torpedo Factory Art Center was a naval torpedo factory. Take some time to recharge at Misha’s Coffee, a large coffee house that consists of three rooms and encourages community with several large tables meant for sharing.

Vermilion, Union Street Public House, The Majestic, Del Ray Pizzeria, and The Dairy Godmother — all are Alexandria restaurants visited by the Obamas while they lived in the White House. There might be some fun places to try out for dinner! Travelers hoping to take part in the springtime festivities can stay at the centrally-located Kimpton Lorien Hotel & Spa which echoes Old Town’s classic and refined charm with modern and relaxed flair throughout all 107 guest rooms including 16 suites. The hotel’s contemporary design from MONOGRAM by BBGM, part of its multimillion-dollar renovation, is an inviting and elegant option for travelers looking for a boutique option over spring break.

17. Natchez, Mississippi

A place resplendent with natural beauty, Natchez is perched over 200 feet above the Mississippi River, with 30-mile views along the river both north and south. Natchez is a great spot for history buffs and for those who love the Southern lifestyle — easy elegance and casual charm, true hospitality, historic homes, lush gardens and moss-covered oaks, and delicious down-home fare. People flocking to Natchez this Spring can stay at The Natchez Grand Hotel for a comfortable and affordable stay. Conveniently located in the Historic Downtown district overlooking the Mississippi River, the hotel is just steps from dining, shopping, entertainment, and many of the city's famous attractions and antebellum homes.

18. Paradise Coast, Florida

Florida’s Paradise Coast has an array of vacation options year-round. With more than 30 miles of soft white sand beaches, a thriving arts and culture scene, distinctive dining, lively attractions, and the best outdoor adventure, the Paradise Coast is truly a destination with it all. Vacationers looking for a beachy spring break off the beaten path should try Marco Island, one of the Ten Thousand Islands that make up the southern tip of the Paradise Coast and is home to white sand beaches with crystal blue waters, just a few miles away from reality.

Onlookers can at times spot dolphins off the west coast island, which delivers breathtaking sunsets every night. The island offers adventurous options like sunset cruises, sailing, and paddle boarding for those who want to add a bit of action to their laid-back trip. Along the shore, shelling enthusiasts can add rare finds to their collections like scotch bonnet, zigzag scallop, hawk-wing conch, and even the elusive junonia. Beachgoers can spot wildlife in spots like Tigertail Beach Park which hosts a butterfly garden, a tidal lagoon, and boardwalks that allow glimpses of a variety of bird species. An amazing spot to stay in Naples is the Inn on Fifth. Pay attention to seasonal deals as the season grows closer and you may just get this posh boutique spot for a surprisingly good rate!

19. Sonoma County, California

With more than 425 wineries, miles of rugged Pacific coastline, towering redwood forests, and its proximity to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, Sonoma County is a traveler’s dream vacation spot in California. Sonoma County represents the best of Northern California: premium wine, farm-to-table dining, unique resorts, and spas, and over 50 state and regional parks. While in the area, guests can partake in the free Vineyard Adventure program, a self-guided free tour of participating vineyards where guests can learn about sustainability practices and smart farming. Sonoma Canopy Tours involves an exhilarating 2-1/2 half-hour guided eco-tour that includes seven zip lines, two sky bridges, a majestic spiral staircase, a rappel to the forest floor, and hiking through the world-famous California Coastal Redwoods.

Some great spots to eat include Bravas, which is just outside Sonoma in Healdsburg, Bird & The Bottle, Stark’s Steak & Seafood, and Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar. The options are endless! Just 90 minutes north of San Francisco in the heart of Sonoma’s Wine Country, Russian River Autocamp is a modern retreat in the Sonoma redwoods. Travelers can relax in custom-designed camping suites that include one-of-a-kind AutoCamp Airstreams, luxury canvas tents, and handcrafted Shelton Huts. The Astro Motel has 34 rooms that face onto a garden courtyard, filled with original mid-century-modern furniture, fixtures, and art.

20. Pagosa Springs, Colorado