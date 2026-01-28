We all can learn how to develop rare intuitive skills and connect more deeply with ourselves through it. Unfortunately, many don't take advantage of it. Being able to pick up on the subtlest vibe shifts is such a rare gift and should be used and nurtured.

Intuitive abilities are like a muscle — the more you work on them, the more they grow. Once you start to trust and listen to your intuition, it will grow and grow. Our higher self and spirit guides are always sending us messages and clues, but we must make a point to pay attention. Start paying attention and looking deeper, and you will be amazed by what you can do.

People who can pick up even the subtlest vibe shifts have these 3 rare intuitive skills:

1. They possess strong gut awareness

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

This may sound obvious, but many people know something in their gut but choose to ignore it. Trust that you have many answers within you — start listening to your gut instincts.

How many times have you gotten a feeling about something but ignored it, only to kick yourself later for not listening? You may be thinking to yourself, "How do I know if that's just my mind playing tricks on me?" The key is that the more you use and listen to your intuition, the clearer it will get.

Think about those times when you wished you had listened. How did it feel when it came to you? Pay attention to the feelings and sensations you get when you get a feeling or inspiration. You can use those later to identify an intuitive inspiration. Writing it down can also be helpful.

Pay attention closely to everything that goes on inside you. Research suggested there's always a pattern — and there are always clues. Start noticing those clues and putting them together. They are like puzzle pieces: They may not seem like much separately, but once you put them together, it makes sense.

When you hear that voice inside you, listen to it. Pay attention to how it feels. You have so much more power and answers inside you than you realize. Start opening up to it and see the difference it makes in your life.

2. They can enter a calm, centered state quickly

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

One study showed that frequent meditation is very helpful to open up your intuition. It helps to clear unnecessary, racing thoughts and opens your mind for intuitive messages to come in clearer. Plus, there are so many other added benefits.

Meditation takes time, but being consistent with it makes a huge difference. Even just a little quiet time to yourself for reflection each day helps. If you keep going and never stop to listen, it can be very hard to connect to your intuition. You need time and space to stop and hear the messages that are always coming through. If you never stop to listen, how can you hear them?

3. They maintain a strong inner alignment

Nikki Zalewski via Shutterstock

The more you use your purpose gift, the more you become your true self, which brings you closer to your intuition. There's always more of your purpose gift you can add to your life. You can always embrace it at a deeper level. Align with who you are at a soul level, so you can connect to your intuition better.

The farther away you are from your purpose and who you are at a soul level, the harder it is to connect to your intuition. Not being your true self causes blocks in the way and just makes it harder. Research indicated that putting more focus into aligning and using your purpose gift on a deeper level will make your intuition so much stronger. Get in touch with yourself, and you can get in touch with your intuition and use it to your benefit.

Intuition is a gift we all have access to — why not take advantage of it? You deserve the chance to grow, prosper, and stay on the right path for you. Listening to and using your intuition makes all the difference!

Everyone has the opportunity to go on the highest path possible in this lifetime, but you must choose to take it and use all the tools available to you. Your intuition is one of your most valuable tools, so don't ignore it! You have so much inside of you that you can unlock to help you! Are you ready to turn that key and start listening?

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.