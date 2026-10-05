People With Highly Intuitive Intellect Usually Say 8 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Deeply intuitive people see things differently than everyone else. Often, they pick up on things that typically go unnoticed, so someone like this has great insight and can be a wonderful person to have in your corner.

A person with highly intuitive intellect trusts their gut, but they use their rational brain, too. When you’re with them, they give you advice you know you can trust.

Someone like this guides others around them, and they may not even notice. So when they say things like the phrases below, it's usually time to listen up.

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People with highly intuitive intellect often say phrases like this in casual conversations:

1. ‘My gut is telling me something different’

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Highly intuitive people think on a different level. And that's a good thing.

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Some people are guilty of overthinking, constantly questioning if they made the right decision (a.k.a. me!), and it can be exhausting to have your mind running a mile a minute. This is where someone intuitive separates themselves from others.

They feel confident trusting their gut because they can sense when something will work out. Of course, they’re not always psychics who can see the future, but they trust their intuition.

Highly sensitive people embrace gut feelings more than the average person. They take in the world around them and can form a strong intuition. Many of us struggle to trust these feelings. Instead, we’ll push them away and do what we think is right. An intuitive person may value taking a risk because their gut told them to.

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2. ‘Let’s think this through before making a decision’

While they trust their gut, they know some decisions are worth thinking through. This is especially relevant when they are helping someone else work through their problems. Sometimes, they may think their loved one shouldn’t trust their gut, seeing a different side they may be missing.

Instead, they say things like "let’s think this through" to give them a bit of guidance without it coming off as unsolicited advice.

Decision-making isn’t easy, especially when it can have a major effect on that person. Walking someone through the pros and cons can help them feel more secure by trusting their highly intuitive friend.

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3. ‘Something is missing’

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Intelligent and intuitive people can sense when something is off. When they hear a one-sided story, they may be able to guess what someone is leaving out. Some people know something is wrong before their body does. That deep intuition can apply to many situations, as they are more introspective and observant. When something feels even a little bit weird, they’ll likely try to get to the bottom of it.

Someone like this trusts their gut. It might not make sense to everyone else, but when they sense something, they look into it.

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4. ‘What if the obvious answer was right all along?’

I’m the type of person who always thinks there’s more to something. Initial thoughts or the so-called right answer left me wondering, What’s the catch? Surely, it can’t be so obvious.

Believe it or not, you have to take life at face value sometimes. That doesn’t mean not trusting your gut, but knowing yourself well enough to make the right decision.

Simplicity can often be best. It means thinking things through without being overjudgmental. The obvious route might make the most sense, even if you’re second-guessing yourself. Someone with a strong intuition and emotional intelligence can often sense this.

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5. ‘Something has changed’

Some people have a stronger intuition than others and this helps them see situations for what they really are. They know how to read a room well and can sense when something is off, especially with people. It helps them navigate social situations and solve problems. When paired with their intellect, they can be experts at what others miss entirely.

They can use this sense to their advantage. Whether it’s helping someone in need or getting out of a bad situation before it fully unravels, they can save themselves from trouble. They can sense the change in energy often before anyone else does.

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6. ‘Let me think about that for a moment’

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Emotionally intelligent people refuse to say the first thing that comes to mind. Instead, they wait to approach a situation intentionally. We’ve all heard the old saying "put your foot in your mouth", which means someone spoke without thinking, often saying something offensive or ignorant. While the person who does that may not have bad intentions, it never goes over well.

How many times have you dealt with someone who said what they thought and gave you unsolicited advice? It’s exhausting to hear one person fill the room with their thoughts and judgements. This is the type of person intiutives refuse to be. They’re deliberate with their words. Speaking with intention shows empathy and self-control.

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7. ‘How do you really feel?’

I’ve said something to a good friend before, and they instantly knew that something was off. They let me talk through it, but they could tell I was struggling. Instead of taking my word at face value, they had the intuition to ask me a question we rarely hear these days: "But how do you really feel?" This shows they cared enough to help, even if I wasn’t being completely honest.

Intuitive and intelligent people know their loved ones well. They can sense when something isn’t quite right. They notice tiny changes that other people may miss entirely. This can help them truly be there for the people they care about.

8. ‘Don’t worry about things you can’t control’

It’s hard to let go and understand that we can’t control everything in our lives. We have to trust the process, which is easier said than done. Intuitive people aren’t naive, but they often believe the universe has their back. They might consider themselves optimists because they know they only have so much control over what’s going on, so why not assume the best? When they see someone struggling to let go, they may encourage them to breathe and let things go.

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We can spiral when something feels out of control. It’s natural to want to have a say over everything life throws at you. Being reminded by someone whose intuition you trust can help center your mind and relax about things out of your hands.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.