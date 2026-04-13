10 Rare Habits Of People With Unusually Strong Intuition & Discernment

Emotional intelligence, an uncommon trait in our passive, stimulation-driven society today, plays a crucial role in developing intuition and a person’s ability to follow gut instincts.

Alongside discernment, the ability to clearly perceive, understand, and take action on the nuances of those messages, these people’s rare superpowers in life often come from a place of emotional knowingness and trust. Many of the rare habits of people with unusually strong intuition and discernment come from connecting with that internal emotional intelligence. While these routines and habits might feel like second nature to them, they do feed into an ever-evolving connection between their minds, bodies, and emotional states.

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Here are 10 rare habits of people with unusually strong intuition and discernment

1. They practice trusting their gut instincts

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Intuition is a skill that everyone’s mind-body connection has the capacity for, and yet it’s usually only people with a strong level of self-trust who build incredibly strong discernment. They may not follow or act on every intuitive message or gut feeling they have, but they’re present with what comes up and often sense energy in important ways as they navigate daily life.

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According to a study published in the Journal of Beliefs and Values, that’s part of why discernment and an innate sense of knowing are often the strongest predictors of effective leadership, whether it’s as head of a household or at work. They trust themselves to notice things others miss, and that sense of self-assuredness, mixed with intuition, is a powerfully rare combination.

2. They pause before responding

With the rare quality of self-awareness and inner trust on their side, the most discerning people often respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively. They’re intentional about sitting with their thoughts and acknowledging their gut instincts before immediately reacting to the first feeling or message that comes to their mind.

Not only does this often lead to more accurate language and meaningful conversations, but these intentional speakers also experience fewer regrets from taking the time to gather their thoughts.

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3. They read the energy of a room instantly

People who are socially aware can often read the energy of a room almost immediately, whether it’s by reading body language, noticing small facial expressions and nonverbal cues, or being observant of their internal energetic changes around certain people. Even if most people are too caught up in attention and external judgment to notice, the rarest, most intuitive people can’t help but acknowledge these hunches.

While it might occasionally be draining to notice and be observant of everyone else’s energy, it also helps them protect their peace and set boundaries with things and people that actually work in their best interests.

4. They pay attention to their body’s natural warning signs

While our bodies obviously send warning signs when we’re sick or experiencing physical illness, emotional and mental experiences of stress, anxiety, and resentment can also bubble up through physical cues.

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People trying to run from mindfulness and who are chronically disconnected from their bodies and minds may miss these cues, but intuitive people who make space for reflection in their routines immediately notice when something is off.

5. They set boundaries and create space daily

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While creating space for others is often a secret love language, most people don’t understand where or how to enact the right boundaries in their lives and relationships. Whether it’s struggling to reflect on and understand their own emotions or not having the confidence to actually communicate their needs with others, they’re quickly drained by being in proximity to unhealthy people and environments.

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However, intuitive people, who read energy and internal emotions easily and have the discernment to prioritize their needs accurately, know how to set boundaries that work in their favor. They’re intentional, of course, but they’re also grounded in a knowing that most miss.

6. They piece together patterns over time

If someone constantly cancels plans at the last minute or fails to offer emotional support in the same conversations over and over again, it’s often the most intuitive, discerning people who notice first. They’re always connecting patterns of behavior and dots because they don’t run from the introspection and self-awareness that come from connecting with their mind and body.

Even if someone has all the right excuses for their behavior and a magnetic, charming personality to make others overlook it, a rare intuitive person can see right through it all, especially when their intentions are malicious or negative.

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7. They use alone time to reset

According to a study published in the journal Cognitive Therapy and Research, a person’s attitude toward their alone time makes all the difference in how productive, energizing, and enjoyable it actually is. While the average person tends to avoid it and indulge in solitude only when they have no other choice, rare, intuitive, and deeply self-aware people actively seek it out.

Not only does it recharge their social batteries that are quickly drained by superficiality and a lack of depth, but they also find space to connect with their thoughts, reflect, and tap into a deep sense of creativity that most people don’t have access to amid the busy chaos.

8. They think independently

Independent thinkers often thrive when they have the space and time to look inward to solve problems, rather than always collaborating with others. Of course, this requires some level of personal trust and intuition; otherwise, problems would remain chronically unsolved, and they’d always be missing a kind of understanding.

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The superpower of being an independent thinker is also knowing when they need to collaborate or seek wisdom from others. They’re not entirely solitary thinkers and completely isolated. They’re just intentional in creating space for their own thoughts to arise first.

9. They lean into discomfort

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When their bodies are offering a warning sign, or they get an intuitive feeling that something isn’t right, rare intuitive people don’t run or ignore. They lean into discomfort as a means of growth and learning. Even if it takes emotional regulation skills to address uncomfortable realizations and thoughts, they’d prefer to cultivate trust by listening rather than avoiding what their minds and guts tell them.

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Of course, studies, like one published in the Consulting and Clinical Psychology journal, find that avoidance often leads to amplified stress and anxiety, even if it offers a fleeting sense of comfort and peace in the moment.

10. They notice gaps between words and actions

When someone is constantly overpromising and underdelivering, whether it’s at home or in the workplace, it’s often the most intuitive people who notice first. Whether it’s their rare ability to connect the dots over time or a gut reaction to overconfident, misleading energy in others, they’re observant enough to realize when someone is being fake.

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Even when it’s easier to overlook or ignore someone’s bad energy, these people lead with energetic awareness and refuse to put themselves at risk by seeking immediate comfort.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.