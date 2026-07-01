9 Things People With Exceptionally Sharp Intuition Notice Before Everyone Else

You can't be an intuitive person if you don't trust yourself.

Without self-trust, gut instincts get explained away, and intuition gets buried under rigid, analytical thinking. While some people ignore their inner compass because it feels too strange or hard to prove, people with exceptionally sharp intuition tend to sense things before everyone else does. They pick up on energy, body language, tone, hidden tension, and small gut feelings that other people might miss until much later.

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Highly intuitive people notice these 9 things before anyone else:

1. They can sense when someone's energy feels off

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When someone walks into a room and the entire energy changes, it's almost impossible for an intuitive person not to notice. Of course, body language, micro-expressions, and tone of voice all shift, but on top of those visual cues, intuitive people's internal red flags are also raised. They pick up on the energy someone brings, even when they don't have the words to explain it.

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So, if you don't trust your own intuition, but are around an intuitive person, trust them when they say, "I don't have a good feeling" or "I just don't like them" because they're onto something.

2. They pick up on when something's about to go wrong

An exceptionally intuitive person often senses when something is about to go wrong before it does. They may not have the perfect picture of what that something is, but their intuition reveals the potential for mistakes and inconveniences in strange, unexpected ways.

That's the difference between anxiety and intuition. Anxious people often run through worst-case scenarios to feel prepared. Intuitive people often get gut instincts and feelings about inconveniences that pop up, urging them into preparation mode, not necessarily burdening them with stress they don't need.

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They get these cues before everyone else, and while they can be confusing at first, they're important forms of safety and self-preservation.

3. They can tell when someone doesn't like them

Even when they're happy, social, and energized, intuitive people can sometimes pick up on others' moods. For example, when they're in a room with a bunch of people and enjoying a conversation, everything is great, but the second someone with tense or negative energy joins, they feel pulled in.

They clock when someone doesn't like them, not because of the fake positivity or social cues, but because their energy feels drawn back to them over and over again. For some, it shows up as tension in their body. For others, it's a repeated gut feeling that something isn't right.

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4. They recognize when someone has good intentions

Even without the proof most people look for, intuitive people can often sense someone's intentions pretty quickly. When they're talking to strangers, helping someone out in public, or giving someone grace, it's because they know their intentions at heart without really knowing them.

Of course, most of us are biased or influenced by early life experiences that overshadow our intuitive powers. People with sharp intuition often see and feel things clearly.

5. They know when certain people and opportunities are right for them

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Whether it's a job opportunity, a potential partner, a new friend, or a random event, intuitive people often know when someone or something belongs in their life. They know what's meant for them, and they trust those gut feelings. They let their intuition lead their lives, and they're often happier and more fulfilled when they do.

People can struggle when they don't know how to trust themselves, but intuitive people learn to follow their inner compass and voice, even when it leads them to challenging situations.

6. They spot fake behavior and performative personalities

Most of the time, when someone's being performative or seeking validation by changing their personality, it's subtle. Especially when around people who don't really know them, people who are putting on a persona can get away with a lot.

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However, the most intuitive people spot fakeness even in people they have just met. They can tell when something doesn't feel right or when someone's empathy, interest, or personality feels inauthentic.

7. They can feel when someone is being dishonest or lying

Some people give off clues when they're lying. They may get nervous or fidgety, avoid eye contact, or over-explain themselves. While these visual and auditory signals can also be red flags for intuitive people, most of the time, they rely on gut instincts and the feeling that something doesn't add up.

They know when something isn't right because things don't make sense. Their inner voice doesn't feel secure or comforted by another person's presence or vibe, and that's their first real sign of deceit, even before someone starts speaking.

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8. They understand when it's better to stay quiet

People with sharp intuition also sense when it's a good time to stay quiet. Whether it's a conversation with someone who's clearly used to being overlooked or an argument that will not be resolved by a screaming match, intuitive people can read social situations and conversations with surprising accuracy.

Not only do they make better partners, friends, and family members, but they also tend to be invaluable assets to any team at work. They're great leaders because they make people feel seen and important, even when it's challenging and stressful.

9. They listen when their body needs rest

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Many people are taught to ignore their body's natural cues for rest, even when they clearly need a break. Whether it's emotional stress and exhaustion or burnout from straining their bodies, intuitive people protect themselves by following and respecting their body's natural signals before they spiral out of control.

They don't wait for everything to hit the fan. They take breaks, rest, say "no," and set their boundaries before things get out of hand.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.